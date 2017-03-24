Microsoft Delivers Secure China-Only Cut of Windows 10 (theregister.co.uk) 17
Earlier this week, CEO of Microsoft Greater China, Alain Crozier, told China Daily that the company is ready to roll out a version of Windows 10 with extra security features demanded by China's government. "We have already developed the first version of the Windows 10 government secure system. It has been tested by three large enterprise customers," Crozier said. The Register reports: China used Edward Snowden's revelations to question whether western technology products could compromise its security. Policy responses included source code reviews for foreign vendors and requiring Chinese buyers to shop from an approved list of products. Microsoft, IBM and Intel all refused to submit source code for inspection, but Redmond and Big Blue have found other ways to get their code into China. IBM's route is a partnership with Dalian Wanda to bring its cloud behind the Great Firewall. Microsoft last year revealed its intention to build a version of Windows 10 for Chinese government users in partnership with state-owned company China Electronics Technology Group Corp. There's no reason to believe Crozier's remarks are incorrect, because Microsoft has a massive incentive to deliver a version of Windows 10 that China's government will accept. To understand why, consider that China's military has over two million active service personnel, the nation's railways employ similar numbers and Microsoft's partner China Electronics Technology Group Corp has more than 140,000 people on its books. Not all of those are going to need Windows, but plenty will.
Re: (Score:2)
There aren't any Muslims in China, so they don't face the same terrorism issues that western national do.
Wrong [wikipedia.org], and wrong [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
There are Muslims in China. The largest concentration are the Uighurs who have clashed by the Chinese government for years.
The Chinese government also has an official policy that calls on people to report their neighbors, friends and relatives for âoeluring minors into religious activitiesâ in the province where the countryâ(TM)s largest Muslim population lives.
Re: (Score:2)
Secure by name (Score:2)
They call it secure, but provide no information about security features. From TFA:
The Register has asked Microsoft to explain the security features of Windows Red, but had not received a reply at the time of writing. You know the drill: we'll update this story if Microsoft sends any information.
FTFY (Score:2)
...the company is ready to roll out a version of Windows 10 with extra """""security features"""""
FTFY.