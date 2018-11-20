Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Court Again Rules That Cable Giants Can't Weaponize the First Amendment (techdirt.com) 126

Posted by BeauHD from the better-luck-next-time dept.
Charter has been using the argument that their First Amendment rights are being violated as it fights off state lawsuits for its poor service. "It recently tried to use the First Amendment card again in a legal battle with Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Networks (ESN), which recently accused Charter of violating the Civil Rights Act of 1866 by refusing to carry TV channels run by the African-American-owned ESN," reports Techdirt. "While Charter tried to have the suit dismissed by claiming that the First Amendment prohibits such claims because an ISP enjoys 'editorial discretion,' the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit didn't agree." From the report: The court noted that while ISPs and cable companies do enjoy some First Amendment protection, it doesn't apply here, just like it didn't apply in the net neutrality fight: "As part of its defense, Charter had told the court that by choosing which channels to carry, the company was engaging in a form of editorial discretion protected by the First Amendment. Therefore, it said, the court would have to use a stricter standard to evaluate Entertainment Studios' claim of a legal violation -- a standard that might result in the claim being rejected. The Ninth Circuit said otherwise, saying that just because Charter engages in corporate speech when it selects which channels to carry does not 'automatically' require the court to use the tougher standard."

As a result, the court is letting the case move forward. For its part, ESN's discrimination complaint alleges that its complaint is based on more than just having its channel withheld from the company's cable lineup: "The opinion on Charter's motion to dismiss also marks a victory for the 25-year-old programming firm founded by comedian Byron Allen, which bought the Weather Channel in March and accused Charter executives in court of hurling racist insults at Allen and other black Americans in numerous encounters. In one alleged instance, Charter chief executive Tom Rutledge called Allen, who is black, 'boy' at an industry conference and advised him to change his behavior, according to court documents. In another alleged example, the court said, Charter's senior executive in charge of programming, Allan Singer, approached a group of black protesters outside Charter's offices to tell them to 'get off of welfare.'"

Comments Filter:

  • "Weaponize" (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JOstrow ( 730908 ) <jostrow@x13designs.com> on Tuesday November 20, 2018 @09:10PM (#57677474) Homepage

    I wish the court would rule that journalists and pundits must stop weaponizing the word "weaponize."

  • Cool. (Score:3)

    by dohzer ( 867770 ) on Tuesday November 20, 2018 @09:14PM (#57677496)

    Cool. One question though. What *is* the first amendment?

    • Re: Cool. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The one that mandates you have to carry TV channels nobody watches.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The first amendment is the one that protects your right to hijack white house press conferences or disrupt and sabotage international nuclear deproliferation and peace talks [townhall.com], but not your right to express unapproved political opinions [quora.com].

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      The first amendment extends the constitutional definition of "time of war" [wikipedia.org].
      Were people thinking something else? Fucking yanks think they own the world.

      • In the context of an article about a ruling by a Yank court, "First Amendment" means what the Yanks think it means.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's a sheet of paper. You can weaponize it by rolling it up and hitting your enemies over the head with it, or giving them paper cuts.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        That's the constitution. But considering you guys over in the UK decided to revoke nearly every section of the Magna Carta, and the Bill of Rights, and replace them with a system that's fast driving the UK into a neo-fudal state, it shouldn't be a surprise you messed that up.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Wow, you really are a miserable git, aren't you Mashiki? Lighten up.

          By the way it's not "you guys" any more.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Mashiki ( 184564 )

            Wow, you really are a miserable git, aren't you Mashiki? Lighten up.

            This is my bored reply unfortunately, if you wanted miserable you'd have to go look back half a year when the CPC decided to become "liberal lite" and Scheer decided to piss all over the party charter.

            By the way it's not "you guys" any more.

            Are you saying that the UK is no longer a collective union of various counties and townships under the control of a centralized government? If that's true, then you're simply fucked.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

              Are you saying that the UK is no longer a collective union of various counties and townships under the control of a centralized government?

              No, guess again.

  • sounds like a joke (Score:3, Insightful)

    by arbiter1 ( 1204146 ) on Tuesday November 20, 2018 @09:14PM (#57677498)
    This lawsuit sounds like a bad joke. No channel has right to force a provide to carry their channel. Don't even see how this even got past hearing stage. Why would a tv provider carry a channel if it isn't a channel people want? Its like forcing you to buy a car with features you don't want but they make you pay for them anyway.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I agree that providers aren't obliged to carry any channel, and there are good reasons for them to not do so. It's reasonable that a provider might not carry a channel because of disputes over which service tier a channel should be placed in, the subscriber fees and cost of carrying the channel, and low viewership. However, Charter's argument of "editorial discretion" is dubious. Charter carries a wide variety of channels ranging from religious content to channels dedicated to adult content. There's no

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by GWXerog ( 3151863 )
      It's a black entertainment network and it's the 9th circuit. Do you see it going any other way?

    • Re:sounds like a joke (Score:5, Insightful)

      by gman003 ( 1693318 ) on Tuesday November 20, 2018 @10:33PM (#57677796)

      We have a law that says you can't use race as a discriminating factor in business decisions. All the court has ruled so far is that the law isn't invalid under First Amendment grounds, and the case will proceed to trial. There, it will be resolved by one side presenting evidence that race was the primary reason the channel wasn't carried, and the other side presenting evidence that they based their decision on some other factor.

      If the litigants can prove that their channel was in high demand from consumers, that would be pretty strong evidence that some other concern played into the decision not to carry it. And on the other hand, if Charter and Comcast can show that few people wanted the channel, that pretty much clears them.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        From 2010 to 2015, of the cases it accepted to review, the Supreme Court reversed around 79 percent of the cases from the Ninth Circuit, ranking its reversal rate third among the circuits; the median reversal rate for all federal circuits for the same time period was around 70 percent.[8]

        From the expected wikipedia citation.

        Terrible that all circuit courts in aggregate are worse than a coin toss, but the 9th was 13% worse than that. Less than 0.2% of all decisions are reviewed, so there is no valid sample size for comparison beyond the subset of cases where parties have standing, money, and time to force a review in which the 9th is wrong in ~80% of cases.

        This might be a case where nearly all of the courts chosen by people which have the means and the will to shop for judge favorability fal

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        What is the standard of evidence here? If it's balance of probabilities then it seems like Charter is fucked.

        • Re:sounds like a joke (Score:4, Insightful)

          by goose-incarnated ( 1145029 ) on Wednesday November 21, 2018 @05:22AM (#57678642) Journal

          What is the standard of evidence here? If it's balance of probabilities then it seems like Charter is fucked.

          While it's easy to point at people and call them racist, once you're in a court the balance of probabilities means you better have some fucking evidence.

          In this case, all Charter has to do is literally point to a fuckton of non-black channels that they refuse to carry, and then the burden of crossing the 50% (BoP) hurdle lies with the claimants.

          I'm guessing that they have next to no evidence that their channel is declined due to racism. Charter doesn't need to provide reasons for declining, while the claimant does.

          Your particular usual standards on this forum is to simply make subjective claims, or claims based on subjective "evidence" (such as your "evidence" of sexism/misogyny in CS by pointing to declining female participation since the 80s).

          Evidence that Charter refused to carry the channel is not evidence that it refused to do so on racist grounds. If the claimant cannot produce actual documentation that Charter refused on racist grounds, then this claim is going nowhere fast.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

            If it's balance of probabilities then witness statements confirming racism, especially independent witnesses or multiple similar accounts, will carry a lot of weight.

            Will they have access to Charter emails? I think they can ask the judge for access. Seems like some insight into their decision making process would be relevant. The judge might question why Charter was't providing those emails in its defence too, should they choose not to.

            Just refusing to carry some non-black-owned channels is meaningless and

            • Re:sounds like a joke (Score:4, Insightful)

              by goose-incarnated ( 1145029 ) on Wednesday November 21, 2018 @06:30AM (#57678786) Journal

              If it's balance of probabilities then witness statements confirming racism, especially independent witnesses or multiple similar accounts, will carry a lot of weight.

              Not if Charter already carries black channels, which they do.

              Will they have access to Charter emails? I think they can ask the judge for access. Seems like some insight into their decision making process would be relevant. The judge might question why Charter was't providing those emails in its defence too, should they choose not to.

              Just refusing to carry some non-black-owned channels is meaningless and doesn't help them, because they may have legitimate non-racist reasons for doing so.

              Not if they already carry black channels, which they do.

              All that matters is if racism was a factor with this channel.

              And the claimant in this case appears to be fucked because Charter already carries black channels.

              • Re: (Score:1)

                by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

                Just carrying "black channels" doesn't help them. What matters is how they made the decision about this particular channel.

                Maybe the other channels predated the current racist staff, or were evaluated by someone else. Maybe they are owned by other companies, or they had to take them as part of a larger deal/bundle. The fact that they have them doesn't prove anything about this decision.

                • Hilarious. You just argued that carrying other black shows isn't evidence they're not being racist when it comes to this channel, and refusing to carry many white shows isn't evidence they're not racist when it comes to this channel ... but that "eyewitness accounts" of random incidents are somehow "heavy evidence" that they are racist when it comes to this channel.

                  Your standard of evidence seems to be "anything that makes them look guilty is evidence, everything else is not".

                  • Re: (Score:1)

                    by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

                    I'm sorry c6gunner, if that's how you understood my comment then your reading comprehension is too poor to continue this conversation.

                    • Yeah, it's always someone else's fault.

                    • Re: (Score:2)

                      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

                      Only sometimes. Like this time.

                      I've noticed that you always try to interpret everything in the most ridiculous possible way. I don't know if it's deliberate or if you just have poor reading comprehension skills, but either way I'm not going to keep repeating myself in the hope that you get it one day.

                      Argue in good faith or forget it.

                    • There was zero interpretation; you literally argued exactly what I said:

                      "Just refusing to carry some non-black-owned channels is meaningless and doesn't help them"
                      "Just carrying 'black channels' doesn't help them"
                      "witness statements confirming racism, especially independent witnesses or multiple similar accounts, will carry a lot of weight"

                      If you find your own words ridiculous ... well, that makes two of us. Perhaps instead of playing the poor misunderstood victim you could try making a coherent and consis

                    • Re: (Score:2)

                      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

                      You seem to be admitting that you either didn't read the whole post, or just ignored the bit you found inconvenient.

                      "Maybe the other channels predated the current racist staff, or were evaluated by someone else. Maybe they are owned by other companies, or they had to take them as part of a larger deal/bundle. The fact that they have them doesn't prove anything about this decision."

                  • Because "they carry other black channels" is the same reasoning as saying that someone can't be racist because "they have a black friend." These things are not mutually exclusive as racism isn't black and white. Someone who locks their car doors when they see black people isn't as racist as neo-Nazi calling for purging of black people but it's still racist.

                    • Because "they carry other black channels" is the same reasoning as saying that someone can't be racist because "they have a black friend."

                      Which is actually very good evidence that someone isn't racist, despite the fact that idiots laugh it. These being the same idiots who accuse a guy like Milo Yannopolous of being a Nazi despite the fact that he's a Jewish homosexual married to a black man. If the fact that you willingly chose to spend your free time with black friends (or marry a black boyfriend) isn't evidence that you're not racist towards blacks, then literally nothing else is. At that point you may as well call every single human bei

                    • In my world if someone does racist things, I'm going to call it racist. If they have a ton of black friends doesn't mean that they are not still racist. Again racism isn't a binary thing. Also the point you might be missing is that ESN has to prove racism. If ESN has documentation that Charter executives called ESN personnel racist names the court can deem that's racist.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

              Trolled by the law. Pathetic, but predictable.

    • Re: sounds like a joke (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      A broadcast station can exercise must carry if the cable operator is within city grade coverage. Most providers opt for retransmission agreements that get them a little more in exchange. Likewise, cable ops also have a number of public access requirements. I have not looked deeply to see if ESN falls under those coverage rights.

    • Or getting channels you don't want in your cable plan do you can have others.
  • They carry BET, BET HER, BET Jams, and BET Soul. "First Amendment" is a bullshit defense attempt, but ESN needs to get over themselves and accept maybe they just have shitty programming.

  • Sure they can (Score:5, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday November 20, 2018 @09:48PM (#57677650)
    they've already delayed the lawsuit by several months. A defensive weapon is still a weapon. Now all they have to do is keep buying off politicians (and get voters to keep voting for bought politicians) and they're all set.

    And at the risk of being modded troll (because nobody likes bringing the parties into it), once again this wouldn't be happening if Trump wasn't in office. If we can stave his man Pai off for 2 more years we've got a chance to restore Net Neutrality, but that means voting for a Democrat. The question for the Trumpers is, is Net Neutrality worth it? We'll find out.

  • Charter and Comcast (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Tuesday November 20, 2018 @10:13PM (#57677740)
    These two are the nation's shittiest ISPs.

  • What the hell does the first amendment have to do with what channels they put on cable? That's a purely business decision. The simple solution to this problem is to stop handing out monopolies to these giant companies. Bust them up and let the market sort it out.

  • Paid Speech != Free Speech (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Corporations are not capable of truly free speech.

  • Weaponize? First amendment card? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The first amendment isn't a card to be played, and it certainly isn't a weapon. I've heard this "weaponize the first amendment" phrase a couple times over the past year, and it's not right in any way. This anti-first amendment rhetoric I hear seems to come from the far-left. I never thought I'd hear the far left being against the first amendment, but here we are.

    This kind of crap is dangerous. First it's Trump from the far-right demonizing the media as "enemy of the people". Now it's the far-left that

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      I never thought I'd hear the far left being against the first amendment, but here we are.

      Been going on for the better part of 15 years now, you musta missed it. But it's the same far left pushing "hate speech" laws, and demanding the revocation of uncomfortable speech to avoid hurting a persons feelings. Wanna see the end of the line? Look to Europe where speech is controlled, and you can be arrested and detained for having an unpopular opinion. Or be detained and arrested for simply publishing the truth, and it's "uncomfortable" to the ruling government of the day.

      This kind of crap is dangerous. First it's Trump from the far-right demonizing the media as "enemy of the people".

      Well first, Trump isn't fa

    • The first amendment isn't a card to be played, and it certainly isn't a weapon. I've heard this "weaponize the first amendment" phrase a couple times over the past year, and it's not right in any way. This anti-first amendment rhetoric I hear seems to come from the far-left. I never thought I'd hear the far left being against the first amendment, but here we are.

      Yes, here we are indeed.

      According to the Left, the First Amendment:

      Does protect nude dancing

      Does not protect political speech, at least not if anybody has to pay money to distribute it

      Does not protect deciding what you want to broadcast on your own network (see the story)

  • Where I am I can get Specturm or Spectrum (Time Warner which messes up all kinds of things) If there was a choice it would be not them. As the cards fall there is no choice so boycotting stupid stuff is not relevant. There is no choice, I can't go to a competitor because there isn't one. Not having internet isn't an option because I work remotely, although it was considered on month 3 of them messing up even the most pedestrian of tasks. Now I get bothered with 3-4 calls offering me services I patently

  • Companies are not people (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ccady ( 569355 ) on Wednesday November 21, 2018 @02:07AM (#57678296) Journal
    The first amendment does not apply to corporations. Peuple have rights. Corporations are fictions we make up, so we can apply whatever rules we want to them.

    • The people in corporations don't lose their rights because they operate a corporation.

      • The people in corporations don't lose their rights because they operate a corporation.

        How are the people running the corporation having their rights infringed? They still have all the first amendment rights in the world. If you want a corporation to have rigths, then corporations and their boards should be held criminally liable for its actions up to, and including, the death penalty for violating laws that result in harm to or deaths of individuals as well as damage or harm to people's properties and the environment. If a corporation is willing to face dissolution for violating the law (

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Holi ( 250190 )
      Exactly, The government cannot grant rights and corporations are creations of the government.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nasch ( 598556 )

      The first amendment does not apply to corporations.

      You may wish it to be so, but courts have repeatedly ruled that corporations do in fact have some constitutional rights, including rights under the first amendment.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corporate_personhood

  • What's the first thing you think of when you think black-oriented media company? I don't even need to look them up to know they're exploiting manufactured toxic black culture perpetuated by the media to sell other black people stupid shit they don't need and to give anti-white racists a platform. No wonder they didn't want that trash on their service.

    • BET was sold to Viacom in 2001.

      It's rich white people pushing that "manufactured toxic" culture to black people.
      But, never let something as insignificant as the truth come between you and your race baiting.

      LK

  • Simple (Score:3)

    by MitchDev ( 2526834 ) on Wednesday November 21, 2018 @07:10AM (#57678876)

    Is ESN charging the cable companies to carry it's stations?
    If Yes, then tough shit for ESN, you can't force someone to carry your programming.

    If No, how much does it cost the cable company to add the channels and carry them? If more than $0 , then tough shit for ESN. you can't force someone to carry your programming.

    Now if ESN is offering to pay them to carry the channels, then there might be a case....

    • Except none of that is what ESN is alleging. ESN is alleging that it is racism that was behind Charter's decision not to carry their channels. This ruling says that the lawsuit can go forward so that ESN can present evidence to the court about these business dealing, and ESN must prove their allegations to win. The ruling also says that Charter can't use the First Amendment as an automatic defense anymore than any business owner can claim First Amendment defense to justify refusing black customers.
  • Why the fuck is Charter my only option?

  • Just add a couple of evangelical christian services to ESNs lineup. Cable companies will carry every 500 watt christian station or risk the wrath of the religious community.

