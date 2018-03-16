Entire Broadband Industry Will Help FCC Defend Net Neutrality Repeal (arstechnica.com) 39
The biggest lobby groups representing broadband providers will help the FCC defend the repeal of net neutrality rules in court. Ars Technica reports: Yesterday, three trade groups that collectively represent every major home Internet and mobile broadband provider in the U.S. filed motions to intervene in the case on behalf of the FCC. The motions for leave to intervene were filed by NCTA--The Internet & Television Association, CTIA--The Wireless Association, and USTelecom--The Broadband Association. NCTA represents cable companies such as Comcast, Charter, Cox, and Altice. CTIA represents the biggest mobile carriers, such as AT&T, Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, and Sprint. USTelecom represents wireline telcos with copper and fiber networks, such as AT&T and Verizon. All three groups also represent a range of smaller ISPs.
As intervenors in the case, the groups will file briefs in support of the net neutrality repeal order and may play a role in oral arguments. NCTA's motion noted that its members would once again be subject to "common-carriage regulation under Title II of the Communications Act" if the FCC were to lose the case. CTIA said that its members "would be adversely affected if the [net neutrality] Order were set aside and the prior Title II Order classification and rules were reinstated."
I'm just shocked the EFF hasn't joined them. After all, the telecoms keep telling me its good for me as a consumer and for the Internet as a whole.
This is the best argument for why we need Net Neutrality rules and campaign finance laws:
" The folks that voted Trump in office already couldn't afford to pay half that. "
Just gotta get that little jab in there don't we ?
:| Never mind the fact that US broadband / data plan costs
have always been off the damn chart since the inception of such things regardless of which team is in charge.
Oh. . . pssst. . . . by the way: Not everyone is quite as stupid and poor as you like to believe they are.
But, if it makes you feel better about yourself, carry on !
None of them want the lobbying hell to end because that's how everyone involved makes their living.
Meanwhile Trump & his party promised them good paying jobs.
Eh, not exactly. What I remember is that he was promising them coal mining jobs and not being particular about the pay grade. So all they knew was they were promised jobs that were considered unhealthy/undesirable 100 years ago, and yet they were applauding. Perhaps everybody was thinking "surely the other guys will be going down the mines, I'll be managing from above", or something like that, I don't know, I didn't try to make any sense out of it...
Assuming I need a connection to the internet. When my only providers are Comcast or Verizon, what is one to do when they are working together as one? We've tried new companies and even a city provided internet. The city is sued, the company has so many hurdles that no small company can do it. Would love your help.
"It's blue" - Jeremy Briggs
Time to consider what a town city, state could build without federal NN rules keeping monopoly networks safe from innovative new networks.
It is obvious how to proceed, get an actual law passed by Congress. Stop screwing around with unelected bodies. Yes, the same entities will lobby congress heavily, but right now the matter will always be subject to the whims of the FCC.
Title II Order classification (Score:3)
If ISPs win and will no longer have a Title II Order classification - will this mean they are no longer a public utility so their easement for the cables crossing my property is no longer "en gross" so i can charge them a rent fee for private land use - right ?