Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Google The Courts Businesses Transportation Technology

Alphabet Says Uber Knew About Stolen Self-Driving Car Files (cnet.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the crystal-ball dept.
In a Wednesday filing with a California court, Alphabet said a former self-driving executive Anthony Levandowski hatched a plan with Uber to steal more than 14,000 proprietary documents, including designs for the sensors that help the car see its surroundings. CNET reports: Alphabet says Uber's former CEO, Travis Kalanick, knew about the files but told Levandowski to destroy them. Uber has argued that it did not encourage or condone Levandowski taking any files from Waymo or bringing them to Uber, and has noted that his employment agreement affirmed he wouldn't do that. The litigation between Alphabet and Uber has been reported as a primary reason Kalanick was forced to resign as Uber's CEO Tuesday.

Alphabet Says Uber Knew About Stolen Self-Driving Car Files More | Reply

Alphabet Says Uber Knew About Stolen Self-Driving Car Files

Comments Filter:
  • Christ Almighty, is this getting tedious...!

  • Why? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    What real world motive would they have to create their own fleet of self-drivers, when you can just wait for GoogleAlpha to do all the R&D, and just buy the final product? I mean, it sounds like something they might have considered for a couple of minutes, but anyone with more than two brain cells to rub together would figure out it was a bad idea all-around.

Slashdot Top Deals

HOST SYSTEM RESPONDING, PROBABLY UP...

Close