Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Businesses Government Software Technology

Leaked Documents Reveal the Hotel Lobby's Aggressive Plan To Undermine Airbnb (gizmodo.com) 16

Posted by BeauHD from the I-smell-sabotage dept.
The New York Times has obtained a document revealing the hotel lobby's aggressive plan to undermine Airbnb's business "by pushing for bills to regulate the company at every level of government," reports Gizmodo. From the report: According to documents from the American Hotel and Lodging Association -- a trade group that includes the country's biggest hotel chains, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, the Four Seasons and Starwood Hotels -- the organization is planning a multi-pronged attack at local, state, and federal levels to prevent Airbnb from spreading to new cities across the country. Part of the strategy includes "aggressively countering" Airbnb's claim that it's just helping the middle class make ends meet "with a wave of personal testimonials of consumer harm." The document essentially serves as opposition research and gives its members talking points about Airbnb's alleged racism and taxation issues. According to the document, the association will focus its efforts on Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Washington, and Miami, where Airbnb has yet to establish a strong footing.

Leaked Documents Reveal the Hotel Lobby's Aggressive Plan To Undermine Airbnb More | Reply

Leaked Documents Reveal the Hotel Lobby's Aggressive Plan To Undermine Airbnb

Comments Filter:

  • The Internet keeps leaking documents, somebody should fix those pipes!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ZipK ( 1051658 )

      The Internet keeps leaking documents, somebody should fix those pipes!

      Tubes. It's a series of tubes.

  • So? (Score:2)

    by Luthair ( 847766 )
    Why shouldn't someone operating a hotel out of an apartment be expected to operate under the same rules?
    • I love it when Slashdotters talk about "rules" when it comes to Uber vs. taxis or Marriott vs. AirBnb. Guess what? There are no "rules". There is no magical government fairy inspecting taxi fleets or hotel rooms. The only rules are what the lobbyists pay the politicians for. The taxi you get into has no rules. There are no rules for hiring drivers, there is no independent safety inspections. None. The entire purpose of the "rules" are to collect taxes.

  • I think they're taking the wrong approach here. They should be promoting their services as being of constant quality in a business setting, unlike the competition which are just a bunch of people sort-of renting places in their own homes.

    Would I stay in a stranger's home? Not even if you paid me.

  • Just love how protecting us from ourselves always seems to protect large interests from anyone else making money in their racket.

  • So those anti-regulation Republicans will shun this, right?

Slashdot Top Deals

Byte your tongue.

Close