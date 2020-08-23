Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Crime Games

'GamerGate' Proponent Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Commits Suicide (wired.com) 254

Posted by EditorDavid from the game-over dept.
41-year-old Rudy Ferretti "was known in the male-dominated retro gaming community as a champion gamer — and as a raging misogynist who ferociously harassed women," writes blogger David Futrelle. "He once made a homebrew game in which the goal was to kill women.

"Last week, he allegedly gunned down his former girlfriend Amy Molter before turning his gun on himself."

Wired reports: Longtime members of the retro and arcade gaming scene say they warned community leaders and even police about Ferretti's threatening behavior for years. For close to a decade, they say, Ferretti had harassed, stalked, and threatened gamers, particularly women, pushing some out of the niche gaming scene entirely... Arcade game collector and researcher Catherine DeSpira and video game historian and storage auction buyer Patrick Scott Patterson — two of Ferretti's most public targets — say they collectively contacted police in different states a half-dozen times to report Ferretti's threats against themselves and others. They say those attempts ultimately had no effect.

All the while, clusters of retro gamers across the country egged Ferretti on in private messages and on forums, leveraging his apparent instability and misogynist inclinations against women they didn't want in the scene... "They were emboldening it, pushing him, giving him a support system," says Patterson.... The rise of the GamerGate campaign in 2014 gave Ferretti new fodder to fuel his idea that women — specifically "radical feminists," as he wrote in multiple blog posts and said in YouTube videos — were out to destroy the purity of the arcade gaming scene... Ferretti believed that his gaming acumen justified his stewardship of the community. "I can be an asshole. You know why? Because I'm a world champion. I'm a gamer," he once said in a video. As recently as April 2020, Ferretti described himself in a YouTube video as "the savior of the community..."

[I]t was a network of institutional failures — from forums to expos to law enforcement — that allowed Ferretti to continue his campaigns for over a decade. "I was trying to tell people this guy Rudy was dangerous and capable of doing exactly what he ended up doing," says Patrick Scott Patterson.

  • Good grief (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Cryptimus ( 243846 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @10:40AM (#60432023) Homepage

    News flash: Desperate 'male feminist' combines poisoning the well and association fallacy to try and support pseudo-journalists who don't play games.

    • Define: incel (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 23, 2020 @11:01AM (#60432099)
      Incel: A male human who thinks he is involuntary celibate due to a world wide conspiracy of human females against him when in reality he is voluntarily celibate do to choosing to be an entitled misogynist asshole no sane human female would want to date except by mistake. When human females make the mistake of dating an incel they sooner or later tend to run for the hills and hide to escape him. Some human females have even been known to buy a gun after dating an incel by mistake. Incels can usually be identified on Internet forums by their frequent tirades against women who don't want to date them because they are creeps, but the bulk of their fury is usually directed at feminists whom an incel can easily rage against in hours long incoherent tirades of fury often, thought not always, seasoned with liberal quantities of profanity.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by dunkelfalke ( 91624 )

        legalising prostitution would probably help to stem most of this incel bullshit.

        • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

          by Phact ( 4649149 )
          I thought having the incel convention in Nevada, or Amsterdam would solve these problems too, but apparently part of the incel thing is that paying for it is also beneath them.
          • I think you are correct; paying for sex is admitting that they can't get it on their own 'merits', whereas their overly-inflated egos demand that women should rightly be begging them for it, which of course is ridiculous on several fronts.

          • I thought having the incel convention in Nevada, or Amsterdam would solve these problems too, but apparently part of the incel thing is that paying for it is also beneath them.

            Not only that but it appears that perversely having sex with someone who has had sex before is also beneath them because sex is a non renewable resource or something.

        • Incels suffer due to their world-view but wanting to get laid isn't being entitled. It's a natural human desire.

          • Re:Define: incel (Score:4, Insightful)

            by Gavrielkay ( 1819320 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @02:16PM (#60432783)
            Wanting to get laid is natural. Thinking you're owed it by whatever female you develop a fancy for is entitled.

          • Indeed. (Score:5, Insightful)

            by Brain-Fu ( 1274756 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @02:24PM (#60432797) Homepage Journal

            Mating is a natural desire for all animals that reproduce sexually, including humans. It is also very strong, at least during one's reproductive prime, as it has been reinforced through millions upon millions of years of natural selection.

            Fortunately for humans, however, our ability to adapt our behaviours on the fly is also tip-top. The human brain's ability to re-wire itself in order to better cope with unexpected circumstances is outright astounding, and is one of the major survival advantages that we have over other animals. This adaptability includes our means of expression of our sexual drives.

            We are in an environment now where humans have overpopulated the planet. This is 100% the opposite of the situation in which we evolved. Further, the cultural environment makes sexual activity much more risky than it has been in our evolutionary past (much higher risk of exposure to sexually transmitted diseases, lifelong economic devastation from being on the hook to provide for an unwanted child, and potentially life-destroying laws that regulate such things as divorce and domestic abuse punishment that are easily abused, and so on).

            So, I think that such narratives as "one who isn't having sex is automatically sad lonely and depressed" and "one who isn't having sex is flawed in some way that matters and is deserving of mockery" and "sexual desirability is the best measure of one's worth as a person" are firmly rooted in the distant past. They no longer make sense in the modern world, and holding on to them is causing a lot of suffering and "cultural toxicity."

            Given the adaptive power of our brains, it is entirely possible for people to self-actualize in ways that have nothing to do with sexuality. Doing so eliminates tremendous suffering and waste, and allows us to truly meet one another as equals. Also, nothing about being free from the "need" for sex precludes the possibility of breeding anyway if circumstances happen to be favorable.

            So, there is a better way, if one can simply stop obsessing over misfiring instincts, and take a clear-minded approach to one's life.

            • I think a very important data point that nobody wants to talk about is basically what incels talk about. Everybody wants to talk about them from afar but not talk to them and actually study their merits. And there is a good reason why.

              More than 95% of incels are from fatherless homes. If you actually listen to their arguments they are literally what feminists have been talking about for more than a generation now. The whole structure of their arguments - individual rights of reproduction must be equally ens

          • Why can't it be both?

        • Re:Define: incel (Score:5, Interesting)

          by jythie ( 914043 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @01:06PM (#60432507)
          Probably not. People tend to focus on the 'incel and sex' angle because it is high visibility and is a nice neat explanation, but it does not really reflect the community's actual gripes. Incels tend to be bottom of the totem pole people, there is a lot of disability and mental illness among them, and a seeming desire to bring order to a world they don't understand and have no control over. They are not just lacking sex, but connection and support network, which left a gap for this toxic mythology to both provide them with a structure to put their anger into and a community to be part of. Having sex would not actually fix any of the underlying issues they have or address the systemic failures they are caught in, so even if they had free super hot sex workers visit them multiple times per day, I do not think it would make much of a dent.

        • Incels believe they deserve a sex slave that looks like a model. Paying for it isn't going to satisfy them, and model-looking women tend to become models instead of prostitutes.

        • No, it really wouldn't, I think, because while even the lowliest of prostitutes has some limit to how low she'll stoop to make a buck, that bar can be rather low, and catering to the misogynistic tendencies in these types is just rewarding negative behavior; the fact that they'd have to pay through the nose for what they want from a woman wouldn't make any difference, and might even reinforce their overall misanthropy even more.
          Of course on the other hand if prostitution was legalized ala-Firefly, where it

    • Re:Good grief (Score:5, Informative)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @11:02AM (#60432109) Homepage Journal

      Exactly how is this "poisoning the well"?

      Poisoning the well is a fallacy of distraction where you attempt to negate a *specific* claim by asserting negative things about the claimer -- e.g., that women gamer's opinions ruin the purity of retro gaming because they're "radical feminists".

      Claiming that GamerGate is violently misogynist and backing that up with a prominent member of the community murdering his ex may be overreach, but it's not poisoning the well.

  • nuts (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jmccue ( 834797 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @10:51AM (#60432061) Homepage

    Since one can be arrested and jailed for texting someone to commit suicide: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    I see no reason why the police could not go after this guy for stalking/harassment since he had a history of that and continued to do it

    • Re: nuts (Score:4, Insightful)

      by BytePusher ( 209961 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @11:15AM (#60432151) Homepage
      Because the police protect their own

    • Re:nuts (Score:4, Insightful)

      by jeff4747 ( 256583 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @12:04PM (#60432305)

      Cops aren't exactly known to be feminists. And the high domestic violence rate among police officers would kinda indicate many would like this guy's point of view.

    • Re:nuts (Score:5, Insightful)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @12:07PM (#60432317) Homepage Journal

      Because it's very hard to get law enforcement to take threats seriously, especially threats over the internet. The bar for prosecution is very high, so called "true threats", i.e. that someone would reasonably believe puts them in imminent danger, and cops aren't interested in mental health problems until a crime happens.

      When this stuff is reported it sounds like just another troll on the internet, they don't see the wider picture of the movement, the pattern of behaviour, the echo chamber that builds the hatred up until it explodes from the barrel of a gun.

      Stuff like stalking is hard to prosecute because it requires demonstrating a pattern of behaviour that cannot be explained away, and particularly when someone has a relationship with the victim it's easy for them to say "I was visiting my girlfriend" or "we always text each other several times an hour."

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gweihir ( 88907 )

        Well, to be fair, almost all of these nutcases do not end up doing a murder-suicide. If you start locking them all up, you are probably making the situation much, much worse.

      • Re:nuts (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Can'tNot ( 5553824 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @03:07PM (#60432941)
        It doesn't seem that the police were wrong in this case, according to the summary this guy had been full of bluster for years. Any threats he made in those years were evidently not true threats, even if we use a more lax layman definition of the term. The summary seems to be trying to imply that his eventual murder-suicide was predictable from this prior behavior, but it makes no effort to connect the two. Why did he kill his girlfriend and then himself? I glanced at the linked articles, none of them offer any clues on this.

        We're presented with three things here, GamerGate, misogyny, and murder-suicide, and an undefended implication that one follows from the the other. Well, let's call it what it is: an indefensible implication that one follows from the other.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Well that's the other issue, they ignore anything that isn't a true threat until after it becomes a true threat. Mental health care isn't free either.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by vlad30 ( 44644 )
      As the perpetrator is now dead himself it would be interesting to see if police go after all those who encouraged his behaviour knowing he was an unbalanced idiot using that precedent. In my opinion these people are just as responsible for the former girlfriends death.
  • He was probably Mal-adjusted. Let me guess -- he had a *big* bushy beard and *thick* black glasses? And of course. the middle-age gut. Am I right?

  • Who? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by bistromath007 ( 1253428 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @10:52AM (#60432071)

    I was pretty involved back in the day. I feel like I would've heard about somebody this ridiculous at least once.

  • Self-destructive (Score:2, Insightful)

    by makotech222 ( 1645085 )
    Fascist ideologies are self destructive.

  • He didn't even qualify for a whole turd.

    At least he now knows what Satan's sperm tastes like!!!

  • Got It Wrong (Score:5, Funny)

    by tsqr ( 808554 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @11:07AM (#60432129)

    These types always get things in the wrong order - he should have killed himself first. Then, If he was still in the mood, he could have gone ahead with killing her.

  • Truth. (Score:3, Funny)

    by Vegan Cyclist ( 1650427 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @11:20AM (#60432167) Homepage

    "The only way to stop a bad raging misogynist with a gun is a good raging misogynist with a gun."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Pieroxy ( 222434 )

      One fewer idiot

      That's it.

      So the dead women counts for nothing? Sounds like you're not any better than him after all.

  • Funny. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by LenKagetsu ( 6196102 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @11:24AM (#60432189)

    What does gamergate have to do with this?

  • On Twitter he would have been moderated, but after being banned, he went to unmoderated places and got worse
  • Canâ(TM)t anyone see that the pain he was in is what drove him to this horrible act? Im not saying that he didnâ(TM)t do anything wrong, Iâ(TM)m just saying that had someone noticed his depression and pain, and care about it, the woman would still be alive. People donâ(TM)t murder suicide unless they are incredibly depressed.

    • Im not saying that he didnâ(TM)t do anything wrong,

      That's a relief.

      • You joke, but I consider it a serious problem for humanity that so many men are in a mental health situation that might lead to this.

  • ... when people define themselves with activities that involve little or no actual human interaction.

  • They just can't shut up about GG, even now (Score:5, Interesting)

    by twocows ( 1216842 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @12:59PM (#60432477)
    This is unfortunate, as is any death, and it's pretty awful if he was being encouraged to do this. I feel obliged to point out that this sort of thing can and does also happen in almost every other movement or group, though. It's pretty common for people to misunderstand and mistake mental illness for satire or passion or whatever, right up until the mentally ill person does something horrible.

    But since GamerGate was singled out for this particular story rather than any of the thousands of other cases of mentally ill people being egged on until they do something bad, I'll take a moment to talk about why gaming and tech media still can't shut up about a movement even when most of the people who originally comprised it have long since moved on. Maybe I'll have to burn karma for this, but I'd like to hope that you, dear reader, will at least first fully read what I'm saying before smashing that dislike button. And maybe if you disagree, you'll actually reply with a reason why instead so a discussion can take place.

    I still maintain that GamerGate originally had a very strong point before it was co-opted by the alt-right and incels (and alt-right incels). I was there when it started on /v/ (because honestly, for all its problems, /v/ at the time was still the best place to have lengthy and passionate discussions about video games; now the new split boards like /vrpg/ are). People were already massively upset about things like Jeff Gerstmann being fired because he wrote a bad review of Kane and Lynch while the website he was reviewing for was covered in ads for it. And then the story (or rumor, honestly) hit that some indie developer had traded sexual favors for coverage for her game, and I think people were just so fucking sick of it all and it bubbled over.

    So yeah, it started out on /v/ on 4chan. When people (generally, not just on 4chan) are upset about something or someone, they have a tendency to hate on every aspect of that thing, even if it doesn't make logical sense. It's a common human emotional response and curbing it is something that takes maturity and self-awareness, both things obviously severely lacking on 4chan. 4chan actually amplifies the response, both because of the anonymity leading to no accountability and the culture actively encouraging raw emotional response. So people were hating on literally anyone and anything connected to the original problem whether it made sense to or not.

    The core problem with the defining incident wasn't the indie developer, it's really no one's business who she sleeps with or why. The real problem was the five journalists who (allegedly) traded sexual favors for coverage; that's professional misconduct and belies a lack of integrity for your work. However, that's five targets instead of one and its a more nuanced and complex discussion than just saying "slut," so since "slut" is easier, that ended up being the target. That was really where GamerGate lost the plot, but at the time there were still people genuinely discussing the issue in depth rather than just being idiots. It didn't take long, though, for the newly formed alt-right to start edging in on it with people like Milo.

    And to be fair, some of what they said resonated with me: I was sick of lots of game reviews being full of (usually a particular brand of) political shit even if the game wasn't about politics, or the synchronized response about how "gamers are dead," or pushing political agendas in gaming media, or misrepresenting the point that "hamfisted politicial mongering in games lowers quality" as "politics has no place in games." But it took me a while (longer than I'd like to admit) to realize that just because their points about these things were valid didn't mean they weren't pushing an agenda of their own. Letting those people co-opt the movement is when we completely lost the plot, and it's the reason why after about a year or so I just stopped talking about or caring

    • The real problem was the five journalists who (allegedly) traded sexual favors for coverage

      The real problem was the morons on 4chan who acted like this allegation was true because it fit their worldview nicely. The payola and access that is incredibly common in all "review" journalism couldn't possibly be it, it must be the evil females.

      I was sick of lots of game reviews being full of (usually a particular brand of) political shit even if the game wasn't about politics

      Everything is about politics. Why'd Bowser kidnap Peach and not Mario or Toad or someone else? His choice is based on "politics", at least as defined by GamerGate fans.

      Discussing these sorts of themes is part of discussion of any form of art. Reviews talking a

      • Everything is about politics. Why'd Bowser kidnap Peach and not Mario or Toad or someone else? His choice is based on "politics", at least as defined by GamerGate fans.

        I don't think most people, regardless of what they think of GamerGate, would say Mario is about politics.

        Discussing these sorts of themes is part of discussion of any form of art. Reviews talking about these issues is a sign of the industry maturing to the point where it's no longer considered toys for kids. It's real, grown-up media which m

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by serviscope_minor ( 664417 )

      I still maintain that GamerGate originally had a very strong point before it was co-opted by the alt-right and incels (and alt-right incels). I was there when it started on /v/ (because honestly, for all its problems, /v/ at the time was still the best place to have lengthy and passionate discussions about video games; now the new split boards like /vrpg/ are). People were already massively upset about things like Jeff Gerstmann being fired because he wrote a bad review of Kane and Lynch while the website h

      • Apologies, I meant that as an example for context. I remember it being mentioned a few times early on as a point of comparison for grievances against the industry. It was in peoples' minds. That and the overly cordial relationship a lot of journalists had with the industry re things like gifts and review copies and such.

  • ...and leave everyone else the h3ll alone. Why can't people like this just off themselves and be done with it, no... they have to take out innocent people around them. I know the reasons (he was full of hate, he wanted to lash out, or non-scientifically he was just a dick...) but it still is just maddeningly horrible.

    I have a friend who in their medical training said they were told to be careful when working with suicidal people, as they are often homicidal too. Someone willing to take themselves our, are w

  • When taken as a whole then the observation must be made that the issue or condition, whatever you want to call it, was self-limiting.

  • Ferretti described himself as "the savior of the community...". Well then their savior is dead, and their "community" is shown to be a pack of howling hyenas that glorify bullying and violence against anybody they might not like that day.

  • No connection to gaming (Score:4, Insightful)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Sunday August 23, 2020 @02:52PM (#60432881)

    Seriously. You find psychos anywhere, but that does not make the whole world psychos.

    Please stop using the mental illness of a few to characterize whole communities.

  • ..that makes me hope there really is a hell.

      And to think this moron had so many people under his spell and swooning over him.

    But so did Hitler.

  • https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]

    Though in this case, the guy wasn't a rabbid woman hater, or having dillusions of godhood.

