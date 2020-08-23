'GamerGate' Proponent Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Commits Suicide (wired.com) 254
41-year-old Rudy Ferretti "was known in the male-dominated retro gaming community as a champion gamer — and as a raging misogynist who ferociously harassed women," writes blogger David Futrelle. "He once made a homebrew game in which the goal was to kill women.
"Last week, he allegedly gunned down his former girlfriend Amy Molter before turning his gun on himself."
Wired reports: Longtime members of the retro and arcade gaming scene say they warned community leaders and even police about Ferretti's threatening behavior for years. For close to a decade, they say, Ferretti had harassed, stalked, and threatened gamers, particularly women, pushing some out of the niche gaming scene entirely... Arcade game collector and researcher Catherine DeSpira and video game historian and storage auction buyer Patrick Scott Patterson — two of Ferretti's most public targets — say they collectively contacted police in different states a half-dozen times to report Ferretti's threats against themselves and others. They say those attempts ultimately had no effect.
All the while, clusters of retro gamers across the country egged Ferretti on in private messages and on forums, leveraging his apparent instability and misogynist inclinations against women they didn't want in the scene... "They were emboldening it, pushing him, giving him a support system," says Patterson.... The rise of the GamerGate campaign in 2014 gave Ferretti new fodder to fuel his idea that women — specifically "radical feminists," as he wrote in multiple blog posts and said in YouTube videos — were out to destroy the purity of the arcade gaming scene... Ferretti believed that his gaming acumen justified his stewardship of the community. "I can be an asshole. You know why? Because I'm a world champion. I'm a gamer," he once said in a video. As recently as April 2020, Ferretti described himself in a YouTube video as "the savior of the community..."
[I]t was a network of institutional failures — from forums to expos to law enforcement — that allowed Ferretti to continue his campaigns for over a decade. "I was trying to tell people this guy Rudy was dangerous and capable of doing exactly what he ended up doing," says Patrick Scott Patterson.
News flash: Desperate 'male feminist' combines poisoning the well and association fallacy to try and support pseudo-journalists who don't play games.
legalising prostitution would probably help to stem most of this incel bullshit.
I thought having the incel convention in Nevada, or Amsterdam would solve these problems too, but apparently part of the incel thing is that paying for it is also beneath them.
Not only that but it appears that perversely having sex with someone who has had sex before is also beneath them because sex is a non renewable resource or something.
Incels suffer due to their world-view but wanting to get laid isn't being entitled. It's a natural human desire.
Mating is a natural desire for all animals that reproduce sexually, including humans. It is also very strong, at least during one's reproductive prime, as it has been reinforced through millions upon millions of years of natural selection.
Fortunately for humans, however, our ability to adapt our behaviours on the fly is also tip-top. The human brain's ability to re-wire itself in order to better cope with unexpected circumstances is outright astounding, and is one of the major survival advantages that we have over other animals. This adaptability includes our means of expression of our sexual drives.
We are in an environment now where humans have overpopulated the planet. This is 100% the opposite of the situation in which we evolved. Further, the cultural environment makes sexual activity much more risky than it has been in our evolutionary past (much higher risk of exposure to sexually transmitted diseases, lifelong economic devastation from being on the hook to provide for an unwanted child, and potentially life-destroying laws that regulate such things as divorce and domestic abuse punishment that are easily abused, and so on).
So, I think that such narratives as "one who isn't having sex is automatically sad lonely and depressed" and "one who isn't having sex is flawed in some way that matters and is deserving of mockery" and "sexual desirability is the best measure of one's worth as a person" are firmly rooted in the distant past. They no longer make sense in the modern world, and holding on to them is causing a lot of suffering and "cultural toxicity."
Given the adaptive power of our brains, it is entirely possible for people to self-actualize in ways that have nothing to do with sexuality. Doing so eliminates tremendous suffering and waste, and allows us to truly meet one another as equals. Also, nothing about being free from the "need" for sex precludes the possibility of breeding anyway if circumstances happen to be favorable.
So, there is a better way, if one can simply stop obsessing over misfiring instincts, and take a clear-minded approach to one's life.
I think a very important data point that nobody wants to talk about is basically what incels talk about. Everybody wants to talk about them from afar but not talk to them and actually study their merits. And there is a good reason why.
More than 95% of incels are from fatherless homes. If you actually listen to their arguments they are literally what feminists have been talking about for more than a generation now. The whole structure of their arguments - individual rights of reproduction must be equally ens
Why can't it be both?
I fit the definition of an incel quite well, but I am self aware enough to see that my personality disorder is the cause. Probably because I do live in a country where prostitution is legal and hence more or less affordable. Having sex doesn't fix the underlining issues but it helps gaining a proper perspective and to think about seeing a psycho-the-rapist to fix them, or, if they are unfixable, at least lo learn to function better.
Re:Define: incel (Score:4, Insightful)
I fit the definition of an incel quite well, but I am self aware enough to see that...
Then you pretty much don't fit the current definition of incel. Sure it used to simply mean "involuntarily celibate", which could be for a wide variety of reasons, but the movement got coopted and the people left are ragingly misogynistic and massively entitled. A lack of self awareness is pretty much a prerequisite.
I wasn't always self aware, you know. This is why I have written about the much needed perspective. Difficult to get it if the mind is constantly calling you a loser for the inability to get laid.
Of course it does. For about 10 minutes anyways.
Incels believe they deserve a sex slave that looks like a model. Paying for it isn't going to satisfy them, and model-looking women tend to become models instead of prostitutes.
a woman costs money either way and there are enough ex models working as prostitutes
Of course on the other hand if prostitution was legalized ala-Firefly, where it
Re:My military grade bullshit meter just exploded. (Score:4, Interesting)
Probably they have difficulty having male friends as well, except those who are also raging incels.
Re:My military grade bullshit meter just exploded. (Score:4, Insightful)
I copied and pasted the last few words of your post into Google. Google popped up a blank page that said, "Gee, this Cryptimus person should do basic research before making bold, easily falsifiable claims like that on Slashdot," and then gave me 127,000 results, including 238 scholarly articles. Here are some highlights:
What did you think sociologists did all day, exactly? Sit around in concrete bunkers analysing decades-old reports from Pruitt-Igoe? Rehashing the Milgram experiment over and over again? Would you expect cosmologists to still be puzzling over the first pulsar signals, or biochemists to be writing about polywater? Science happens now, based on discoveries and developments that are also happening now. That includes the social sciences. By the time something trickles down to popular journalism aggregators like Slashdot, it's already been through peer review and is no longer a fresh topic in the academic world. Mass analysis of sentiment and semantics on Twitter and Reddit can be done at a rate comparable to the posting volume of those sites (within an order of magnitude in one direction or the other, depending on your budget), and the people who care about those topics are now the twenty-something graduate students who already spend all day on those sites to begin with.
When I was a kid, Slashdotters with low UIDs were the wise, educated ones. Did that cohort die off or something?
I think they found better things to do with their time than argue with ignorant asshats on an open forum.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I moderate a community of virgins.
So you're the eunuch who's in charge of the sultan's harem. . .
Sorry, I couldn't help myself.
Exactly how is this "poisoning the well"?
Poisoning the well is a fallacy of distraction where you attempt to negate a *specific* claim by asserting negative things about the claimer -- e.g., that women gamer's opinions ruin the purity of retro gaming because they're "radical feminists".
Claiming that GamerGate is violently misogynist and backing that up with a prominent member of the community murdering his ex may be overreach, but it's not poisoning the well.
nuts (Score:5, Insightful)
Since one can be arrested and jailed for texting someone to commit suicide: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
I see no reason why the police could not go after this guy for stalking/harassment since he had a history of that and continued to do it
Was Ferretti a cop?
Hmmm wrong Ferretti.
Cops aren't exactly known to be feminists. And the high domestic violence rate among police officers would kinda indicate many would like this guy's point of view.
I love when people cite an article that doesn't support their clam but get modded up by people who didn't follow the link.
There are no stats in that article saying male vctims are routinely arrested, there is a single example of a case where that happened.
Cops routinely arrest men for domestic violence when physical evidence indicates that the woman was the aggressor.
Yep! And then they go home and beat their wives.
They arrest the man because they're reacting to the pressure put upon them by the political leadership - arrest somebody so that they can show they're "doing something" about domestic violence. That doesn't mean they particularly enjoy doing that.
Because it's very hard to get law enforcement to take threats seriously, especially threats over the internet. The bar for prosecution is very high, so called "true threats", i.e. that someone would reasonably believe puts them in imminent danger, and cops aren't interested in mental health problems until a crime happens.
When this stuff is reported it sounds like just another troll on the internet, they don't see the wider picture of the movement, the pattern of behaviour, the echo chamber that builds the hatred up until it explodes from the barrel of a gun.
Stuff like stalking is hard to prosecute because it requires demonstrating a pattern of behaviour that cannot be explained away, and particularly when someone has a relationship with the victim it's easy for them to say "I was visiting my girlfriend" or "we always text each other several times an hour."
Well, to be fair, almost all of these nutcases do not end up doing a murder-suicide. If you start locking them all up, you are probably making the situation much, much worse.
You could give them mental healthcare instead of locking them up.
You could and that might be a good idea if done right. But the police is not the group to do that. In fact, giving the police the power to force mental "healthcare" on people is pretty much the road to hell. Think "reeducation camp" types of hell. Judges are not much better, as they tend to cater to the wishes of the police because they have to work with them. So sure, in theory, this could work, but human history indicates this is so much prone to abuse that the cases where this is done sanely and respect
That is a real issue. Frequently people suffering genuine mental illness don't believe they are and so won't willingly accept treatment.
But with involuntary mental health treatment, we get situations like in the old Soviet Union with "slowly progressing schizophrenia", a condition that starts with "bizarre political ideation" (bizarre such as thinking the Party might be wrong about something) and may take decades to show more overt symptoms.
Such people needed to be treated in distant isolated conditions wit
Exactly. All forced treatment is subject to a massive risk (more like a certainty) of abuse. That is one reason the bar before law enforcement gets involved is so high. As a result we get large numbers of people that are _not_ unjustly "treated" by force or imprisoned and the occasional one that does something really bad.
A solution for this would need reliable identification of a group of people that both have very high personal integrity and a very good understanding of the pertinent facts. These people co
We're presented with three things here, GamerGate, misogyny, and murder-suicide, and an undefended implication that one follows from the the other. Well, let's call it what it is: an indefensible implication that one follows from the other.
Well that's the other issue, they ignore anything that isn't a true threat until after it becomes a true threat. Mental health care isn't free either.
41 year old gamer (Score:2)
He was probably Mal-adjusted.
No shit, Sherlock. What was your first clue?
Re: (Score:2)
he had a *big* bushy beard and *thick* black glasses?
Only half right [duckduckgo.com]. He appears to have gone the white supremacist route with his hairstyle.
And of course. the middle-age gut.
Not sure when this picture [duckduckgo.com] was taken, but it does look like he has a paunch. Either that or it's the way he's sitting.
At first I expected to see a swastika shaved into his hair, but then I saw who posted this... Short hair is "white supremacist"? You projecting racists somehow see racism in everything.
Seek help, because you're on the road to turning out like this Ferretti guy.
Gamer? No, no - Champion gamer.
I was pretty involved back in the day. I feel like I would've heard about somebody this ridiculous at least once.
According to a quick search on reddit which has a few GG-related hubs the only one to mention him is the ghazi circlejerk which has been involved in harassment of women.
He was much more active on the Atari Age forums. Used to post a lot until he was banned in April. He holds a fair few records and joint records on Twin Galaxies: https://www.twingalaxies.com/s... [twingalaxies.com]
He upset a lot of people over the years but it seems like most were not aware of just how bad his mental health was.
Largest anti-Gamergate Reddit sub (0 results, apart from this news item): https://www.reddit.com/r/Gamer... [reddit.com]
Even in the single latter instance, the anti-Gamergate sub's story speaks of "infamous in retrogaming circles", rather than Gamergate per se.
I do not remember that name either. Cannot have played any important role.
Who?
Somebody useful for continuing "white male bad" narrative.
He didn't even qualify for a whole turd.
At least he now knows what Satan's sperm tastes like!!!
Well, to his credit, he did kill Rudy Ferretti.
These types always get things in the wrong order - he should have killed himself first. Then, If he was still in the mood, he could have gone ahead with killing her.
"The only way to stop a bad raging misogynist with a gun is a good raging misogynist with a gun."
That's it.
One fewer idiot
That's it.
So the dead women counts for nothing? Sounds like you're not any better than him after all.
Funny. (Score:3, Insightful)
What does gamergate have to do with this?
It attracts more attention to the story. That's all it's supposed to do.
Ferretti believed that GamerGate was a legitimate outlet for criticizing women like Catherine DeSpira who were perceived as a threat to traditional gaming culture.
traditional gaming culture
As my grandfather taught me when I was a small child.
And one deranged asshole is characteristic for a whole group of people that are most decidedly not deranged assholes except for the ones you find in _any_ group of people? Obviously not.
Nothing. Video game journalists are still desperately trying to paint their critics as a bunch of "raging misogynists". So they jump at any opportunity to link the two.
That's a relief.
But since GamerGate was singled out for this particular story rather than any of the thousands of other cases of mentally ill people being egged on until they do something bad, I'll take a moment to talk about why gaming and tech media still can't shut up about a movement even when most of the people who originally comprised it have long since moved on. Maybe I'll have to burn karma for this, but I'd like to hope that you, dear reader, will at least first fully read what I'm saying before smashing that dislike button. And maybe if you disagree, you'll actually reply with a reason why instead so a discussion can take place.
I still maintain that GamerGate originally had a very strong point before it was co-opted by the alt-right and incels (and alt-right incels). I was there when it started on
So yeah, it started out on
The core problem with the defining incident wasn't the indie developer, it's really no one's business who she sleeps with or why. The real problem was the five journalists who (allegedly) traded sexual favors for coverage; that's professional misconduct and belies a lack of integrity for your work. However, that's five targets instead of one and its a more nuanced and complex discussion than just saying "slut," so since "slut" is easier, that ended up being the target. That was really where GamerGate lost the plot, but at the time there were still people genuinely discussing the issue in depth rather than just being idiots. It didn't take long, though, for the newly formed alt-right to start edging in on it with people like Milo.
And to be fair, some of what they said resonated with me: I was sick of lots of game reviews being full of (usually a particular brand of) political shit even if the game wasn't about politics, or the synchronized response about how "gamers are dead," or pushing political agendas in gaming media, or misrepresenting the point that "hamfisted politicial mongering in games lowers quality" as "politics has no place in games." But it took me a while (longer than I'd like to admit) to realize that just because their points about these things were valid didn't mean they weren't pushing an agenda of their own. Letting those people co-opt the movement is when we completely lost the plot, and it's the reason why after about a year or so I just stopped talking about or caring
The real problem was the five journalists who (allegedly) traded sexual favors for coverage
The real problem was the morons on 4chan who acted like this allegation was true because it fit their worldview nicely. The payola and access that is incredibly common in all "review" journalism couldn't possibly be it, it must be the evil females.
I was sick of lots of game reviews being full of (usually a particular brand of) political shit even if the game wasn't about politics
Everything is about politics. Why'd Bowser kidnap Peach and not Mario or Toad or someone else? His choice is based on "politics", at least as defined by GamerGate fans.
Discussing these sorts of themes is part of discussion of any form of art. Reviews talking a
I don't think most people, regardless of what they think of GamerGate, would say Mario is about politics.
I still maintain that GamerGate originally had a very strong point before it was co-opted by the alt-right and incels (and alt-right incels). I was there when it started on
/v/ (because honestly, for all its problems, /v/ at the time was still the best place to have lengthy and passionate discussions about video games; now the new split boards like /vrpg/ are). People were already massively upset about things like Jeff Gerstmann being fired because he wrote a bad review of Kane and Lynch while the website h
And yeah, in hindsight it's obvious they were just using the incident that
...and leave everyone else the h3ll alone. Why can't people like this just off themselves and be done with it, no... they have to take out innocent people around them. I know the reasons (he was full of hate, he wanted to lash out, or non-scientifically he was just a dick...) but it still is just maddeningly horrible.
I have a friend who in their medical training said they were told to be careful when working with suicidal people, as they are often homicidal too. Someone willing to take themselves our, are w
Ferretti described himself as "the savior of the community...". Well then their savior is dead, and their "community" is shown to be a pack of howling hyenas that glorify bullying and violence against anybody they might not like that day.
Seriously. You find psychos anywhere, but that does not make the whole world psychos.
Please stop using the mental illness of a few to characterize whole communities.
..that makes me hope there really is a hell.
And to think this moron had so many people under his spell and swooning over him.
But so did Hitler.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
Though in this case, the guy wasn't a rabbid woman hater, or having dillusions of godhood.
Abusive relationships are complicated.
Assholes are not always full time assholes, maybe he was nice and attractive from time to time, and the relationship may be sustained because of fear or false promises ("sorry, I won't do it again"). Heck, maybe he was a genuinely nice guy in private, these things are hard to tell from the outside.
Sometimes the woman is the [bad word]. When a woman shoots an abusive man, she's often applauded by our most politicized feminists as striking back against the rape culture, oppressive Western patriarchy, etc.
I agree with Mr. Burr that attacking women is horrible, dangerous, and needs prevention and punishment. Men, those who grew up as male and have testosterone, are typically larger and stronger and better trained than women. But women also attack their partners, physically and mentally. According to CDC
Many women, and gay men of my acquaintance, are also attracted to dangerous men. They feel they can "tame" the man, or that his affection is proof of their charm and attractiveness. Long ago, when I was much younger, I attracted some women by being involved with dangerous work. Several of them even brought me home ot meet, and to frighten, their parents. When I was polite, tried to help with cleanup chores, spoke with both parents politely, expressed interest in their lives, I was discarded very quickly in favor of some very dangerous men.
>"Many women are also attracted to dangerous men.[/quote]
That is instinct- they want what in an instinctive way, is a "strong" man. On a primitive level- that means physical (big, aggressive, outspoken, dangerous, irresponsible, risky, rebellious). So that "bad guy" image is, on the surface, very attractive.
But as women get a little older, most realize what they really want in a "strong" man is not necessarily physically strong, but mentally and morally strong (responsible, disciplined, good, supportive, reliable, devoted, productive).
Unfortunately, these two "strong" concepts are often diametrically opposed to each other (they tend to be mutually exclusive). What has made the problem infinitely worse in the last several generations is the lack of the latter type of "good" men as fathers in the home- showing, by example, to their daughters and sons, what "good" really means.
What happens now, more often than not, is young women, who don't know what "good" is, go after young men who also don't know what "good" is. They shack up, have children, with no intent to be married or establish a long-term, healthy relationship first, and then the cycle continues. The women might later realize what they really need, but it is too late. Just as often they continue to seek out one "bad boy" after another, trying to find the love they never had. And most of the men never really learn, they join gangs and such to try and get the love/acceptance/approval of a father figure they, too, never had. But gangs usually offer just hatred and violence.
My cousin once shared an apartment with a pair of lesbian separatists. It was inconvenient because she couldn't have male friends and relatives visit, but it was probably a good thing that those women, who detested men so much, wanted nothing to with them.
The problem with guys like this one is that they detest women but they also *need* them. This makes them emotionally vulnerable to very people they hate, which makes them that much angrier.
As for the mechanics, it's a common enough relationship anti-patt
Was she desperate? That's really your first question? I suspect he put on charm, such as he had, put on an act of some kind, so that initially he seemed like an "okay" guy. Also, some people (women and men) are attracted to people who they might not normally be compatible with. They may feel they can "fix" them. I know this from personal experience. Essentially, humans are real stupid when it comes to romantic relationships. That's not blaming anyone, it's a general observation that has proved apt time and
Just shows you how many people here are off their rocker. I'm going to say fear was why she stayed.
She didn't stay. She was an _ex_ girlfriend.
cool, so a woman is murdered and your first reaction is to try to figure out why she deserved it.
Those are your own words, not the parent's. He merely questioned whether she had bad judgment about partners/relationships.
You win the prize for most flagrant case of putting words in someone's mouth I've seen this year.
Stop putting words in my mouth, you loser.
I never said anything about her deserving it, you did. What does that say about you?
"cool, so a woman is murdered"
Oh, so you think it's "cool" that a woman was murdered?