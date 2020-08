Palantir, Tech's Next Big IPO, Lost $580 Million In 2019

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times:According to the documents, first reported by TechCrunch , Palantir plans to go public via a direct listing, "in which no new shares are issued and no new funds are raised," the report says. "In most direct listings, shareholders are not bound by a traditional lockup period before they can sell their stock. But Palantir has imposed a 180-day lockup period. It will allow shareholders to sell 20 percent of their common stock immediately, but they must wait for the lockup to expire to sell more.""Palantir has arranged a structure to ensure that its founders retain power. They have a special class of shares, Class F, that will have a variable number of votes to ensure the founders control 49.999999 percent of the company's voting power, even if they sell some of their shares. The company argued to its investors that this structure would allow it to stay 'Founder-led' after it went public."