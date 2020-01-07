US Finally Prohibits ISPs From Charging For Routers They Don't Provide (arstechnica.com) 92
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A new U.S. law prohibits broadband and TV providers from charging "rental" fees for equipment that customers have provided themselves. A U.S. government spending bill approved by Congress and signed by President Trump last month includes new requirements for television and broadband providers. A new "consumer right to accurate equipment charges" prohibits the companies from charging customers for "covered equipment provided by the consumer." Covered equipment is defined as "equipment (such as a router) employed on the premises of a person... to provide [TV service] or to provide fixed broadband Internet access service."
The companies may not charge rental or lease fees in cases when "the provider has not provided the equipment to the consumer; or the consumer has returned the equipment to the provider." The new law is an update to the Communications Act and is scheduled to apply six months after passage, which would be June 20. The law gives the Federal Communications Commission an option to extend the deadline by six months if the FCC "finds that good cause exists for such an additional extension." One ISP in particular that's been requiring customers to pay a monthly fee for equipment they own is Frontier, which charges a $10 a month "Wi-Fi Router" fee, even if the router they use is fully compatible with the service and requires no additional work on Frontier's part.
Frontier told Ars that it will comply with the new law, but it apparently won't give customers a break on rental fees until it's actually in place. "Once the new law is effective, Frontier plans to comply with the requirements," a company spokesperson told them.
Why just say that any rented or leased hardware mu (Score:4, Insightful)
Why just say that any rented or leased hardware must be offered for sale and they must do activation for any owned box and no you can't clam that cable box from best buy Canada is stolen
Re:Why just say that any rented or leased hardware (Score:5, Interesting)
I have lived in 3 countries in the past 10 years, and dealt with a multitude of ISPs and connectivity options.
None of them required me to pay an ongoing fee for any hardware.
Most of them included hardware for free (I think one asked me to pay a trivial shipping fee for the free router), with no requirement to ship it back to them.
All of them allowed me to use my own hardware without any concerns.
None of these countries were the US. Surprising, that!
:)
Re: Why just say that any rented or leased hardwar (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
My thoughts on the equipment rental fees are mixed. As a customer, I think it's terrible. As tech support for an ISP it's still a mixed bag. Regardless of whether the equipment was provided by the ISP, customers will call for support with the equipment. Customers also don't always understand/care that it might be their hardware at fault. This drives up call counts and call times.
Where I work we don't charge rental fees for modems. However, we also do
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You could also argue that a company shouldn't charge a rental fee for something they aren't providing. Because that's clearly theft and/or fraud. If they have support costs to amortize across customers, just up the base rate to cover it. Specifically claiming a fee for a rental on equipment they don't provide is just wrong.
You sound like you don't really understand ethics. Do you work for Frontier?
Re: (Score:2)
You sound like you don't really understand ethics. Do you work for Frontier?
Do you use your brain? I specifically said I didn't agree with them.
Re: (Score:2)
Comcast doesn't charge if you provide your own, but they make it super restrictive on which models they will allow. And while Charter doesn't charge for rentals, Comcast charges a whopping $13/mo for their modem rental.
Re: (Score:2)
A year later they called me with a promo, where if I signed up for a package deal they'd throw in a free
Re: (Score:2)
Comcast make you rent the cards and on some systems the outlet fee + rent + credit is only like $2.50
/mo less then renting the Comcast box.
Also want Comcast Business if you want
Internet with Static IP
Internet with Connection Pro
Internet with SmartOffice
Internet with WiFi Pro
Internet with Security Edge
Voice
You must rent.
Re: (Score:2)
Comcast make you rent the cards and on some systems the outlet fee + rent + credit is only like $2.50
/mo less then renting the Comcast box.
Used to have a cable card from Comcast. Never paid a dime for it and in fact received a monthly service credit. If you have multiple devices like an additional STB or multiple cards for dual tuner before multi-stream cards were a thing there would be a charge for the second. If this isn't the case for you and you have Comcast your account is probably screwed up.
Re: (Score:2)
> Comcast has a list of "supported" 3rd party cable boxes (might be outdated)
Uh, did you actually READ the article? Why are you linking to 3rd party cable boxes when the article is about routers ?
The actual link is list of approved cable modems [xfinity.com] which, once you put an address in, will take you to mydevices [xfinity.com] and you can browse which routers / cable modems you can purchase that are compatible with Comcast Internet.
Currently Comcast charges a "Cable Modem Rental Fee" if you don't provide your own router.
Re: Why just say that any rented or leased hardwar (Score:2)
We needed a law for this? (Score:5, Insightful)
The rot is pretty clear.
Re:We needed a law for this? (Score:5, Insightful)
IMHO we already had (several) laws relating to this generally falling under the category of "Fraudulent Charges" but apparently we need a more "specific" law to make the lawyers shut up?
Yes we needed a law for this (Score:2)
Good to know (Score:2)
What a nice friendly bunch, they have decided to not *break the law*.
Re: (Score:2)
What a nice friendly bunch, they have decided to not *break the law*.
One has to respect corporations capable of such selfless sacrifice.
Re: (Score:2)
They won't increase the base price. They'll just invent a new fee and charge for that instead.
I'm waiting for ISPs to add the Executive Washroom Toilet Paper Fee, Bit Upload/Download Transit Fee, and Board Room Comfy Chair Fee.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In unrelated news, they will be introducing a new fee which coincidentally is the same amount as the router fee that they aren't allowed to charge for anymore.
wow, expensive (Score:4, Informative)
Frontier has 3.8 million residential customers and makes an average of $88.45 per month per customer. The company reported a net loss of $345 million in the most recent quarter
Sounds like this company's management has some difficulty controlling costs. $1 billion in revenue and $1.345 billion in expenses in a quarter year?
Re: (Score:1)
That's called Hollywood Accounting.
Re: (Score:2)
Translation of Frontier's Message (Score:3)
F: "We'll stop being dicks when we're legally obligated!"
My reply would be "I'll consider being your customer when hell freezes over!"
As it is Frontier isn't a provider in this area (and last I checked my services provider isn't charging me any of these fraudulent fees) so none of this affects me but wow... That's a company I never need to do business with.
Re: (Score:3)
Frontier is insidious because they mostly serve rural hard to reach areas where you have only one choice.
I could literally see their fiber into a tower right next to a building I was trying to get better internet for. It took then half a dozen visits just to turn the thing up. That's after all the fiber was brought into the building and all equipment was installed. They literally had people in 4 different locations accessing 4 different routers to finally get the circuit turned up. Completely ridiculous.
T
Re: (Score:1)
they mostly serve rural hard to reach areas where you have only one choice.
You don’t have to live out in BFE to be limited to one choice of wired broadband provider. A suburb where AT&T never upgraded the infrastructure beyond DSL (which is generally no longer available to “new” customers) and conceded to the local cable provider, is all it takes.
Not as if having AT&T as your alternate provider choice is much better than only one choice, though. AT&T wasn’t very competitive even when they were still a competitor.
It's in the US - telecom monopolies are granted (Score:2)
It's in the US, where telecoms are granted monopolies. In fact, often even municipalities are prohibited from rolling their own networks. So you don't have a choice. I was in the middle of NYC until 2009 and my best option was 3Mbps internet since one telecom and one cable company were each given a monopoly and neither offered anything faster.
So, because you don't have a choice, they can announce that they will defraud you until they are legally obligated to stop. And there is nothing you can do. It would p
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately, most people have only one choice in ISPs. For example, I have Charter as my only wired, high speed Internet option. If I didn't like their service (and I'm not thrilled about it), I can either suck it up and stick with them or go without Internet access at home (not an option).
Price increase incoming (Score:1)
Most of these bullshit fees were just hidden price padding. Kinda like what the airlines did when they started charging for bringing a bag. The telco companies aren’t going to settle for less profit, they’ll just jack up the fees to make up for the lost income.
This would be a win for the consumer if there was some real competition in the US broadband market, but there isn’t. So, “hooray!” for the victory of getting some numbers getting moved around on your bill, I suppose.
Re: (Score:2)
Internet infrastructure is a natural monopoly due to high capital costs.
Of course it *would* be competitive if the wires/etc were maintained by the city as a utility.
Oh right, Monticello tried that and got sued.
Router fee - Customer support fee (Score:4, Insightful)
As a sysadmin at an ISP, I can see a point in that customer owned routers are not going to fit in with modern auto-provisioning systems, causing customer support headaches, however $10/mo is rather excessive even so. And I'll bet they just change it from a rental fee to a customer support fee to get around the restriction.
Re: (Score:1, Informative)
If you actually think that's true than you're either not a sysadmin or not a very good one.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
and most people aren't that tech savy.
Because turning it off and on again requires serious skills
:)
Re: (Score:2)
My router doesn't have an on/off switch, you insensitive clod!
Re: (Score:2)
"As a sysadmin at an ISP, I can see a point in that customer owned routers are not going to fit in with modern auto-provisioning systems"
Glad I'm not at your ISP and that you aren't my ISP sysadmin, because routers don't do auto-provisioning, that's all on the modem side. Only thing a router does is acquire an IP address from the modem, assign IP addresses to other devices hooked up to it, handle most NAT, and occasionally steal your modem IP (you have to do this manually most times) so you can actually uti
Re: (Score:2)
Most DSL modems *are* routers, and when they're setup for https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] auto-configuration, they are pretty much plug-n-play. When you have to put the modem into bridged mode and talk the customer through the various settings, especially when they either aren't as knowledgeable as they think they are, or more likely, some business owner that's been told they need some weird configuration, then it's not, and you're racking up customer support time.
Re: (Score:2)
Most DSL modems *are* routers, and when they're setup for https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ [wikipedia.org]... auto-configuration, they are pretty much plug-n-play.
Combo modem hardware / router is always a mistake because the router part is controlled by the ISP and unless it is a small shop they have visibility into it.
When you have to put the modem into bridged mode and talk the customer through the various settings
You don't have to put the router into bridge mode to interoperate with customer routers.
especially when they either aren't as knowledgeable as they think they are, or more likely, some business owner that's been told they need some weird configuration, then it's not, and you're racking up customer support time.
For most the real support issue is that combo modem is controlled by the ISP and has L2 access to the customers network including the ability to see all kinds of shit (see all of your individual devices, device names, MAC addresses, PnP/service announcements) they w
Re: (Score:2)
As a sysadmin your opinion on auto-provisioning is not at all even remotely related to this financial fraud or the law that combats it.
AT&T (Score:1)
AT&T Fiber just recently started to charge a $10/mo fee for their residential gateway which is "required" for service (they use 802.1x but it isn't specific to an account). You can buy a used gateway device online for $20 (and also extract the 802.1x certs and use your own router).
I wonder if I returned their gateway to get rid of the credit? What would stop them from deactivating my service and telling me it was required?
Comcast charges to install/maintai firmware (Score:2)
I've got a Netgear 6250 and the firmware running on it is controlled by Comcast/Xfinity. I don't pay the same "rental fee" that I would if I used a comcast provided one, but they still hit me for like $2/mo so they can install firmware on it. Grr...
Comcast forces rent on business class plans (Score:3)
Comcast forces rent on business class plans with static IP
This law should be expanded further (Score:3)
In short: If an ISP doesn't allow the customer to purchase their own CPE, rental fees for CPE should not be allowed.
AT&T here for example doesn't allow you to buy your own router; you must use theirs and pay a rental fee for it. Either AT&T should allow users to purchase their own equipment OR they shouldn't be allowed to charge a rental fee.
same thing for TV boxes! (Score:3)
same thing for TV boxes!
Watch what happens (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
So, what they really mean is, "$60/mo. for 12 mos. plus taxes", so they should just say it up-front and not use weasel words to make it sound like $50/mo.
Would rather they also went after tagged on fees. (Score:3)
Maintenance fees
Surcharge fees
Recovery fees
Administration fees
Verizon charges some form of state related recovery fee and a digital voice administrative fee. The fun one was the threatened 'old router support fee' of 2.82 a month if I didn't upgrade to a newer version of THEIR supplied router.
All non governmental fees should be included in the advertised price. It's pure lies.
Can we get this for Ticketmaster fees next? (Score:2)
They been screwing customers since forever.
Re: (Score:2)
Pearl Jam tried.
A new fee: "Declined to rent router" (Score:2)
Because of all the additional paperwork involved in keeping track of who isn't renting, of course.
Re: (Score:2)
Fees ? (Score:2)
Frontier sucks. i know. (Score:2)
I suffered with them for ~4 years. When I first called about their DSL service I was told it was $30/mo for 6Mbit down speed. I replied that I've had DSL before and understand that's a theoretical possibility but depends on proximity to the CO so what could I really expect... Frontier's rep replied "Oh no sir, you're going to get 6Mb!" I replied "Really?", "Yes Sir, 6Mb!", "Well this will be awesome!" I was stoked. This was going to be the fastest internet I'd had to that point.
So, they did their install a
This is only half of what is required (Score:2)
They need to also mandate that they MUST activate and deliver all types of service which are compatible even if the equipment is customer-owned; providing the equipment meets the relevant industry standards such as Ethernet, DOCSIS 3.1, etc.
Meanwhile in Comcastland (Score:3)
They will let you have your modem / router, but just raised rates. With Verizon stuck firmly in the 90's with speeds up to 3meg, they know we're stuck.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Your memories of the 90's are a bit different from mine - IIRC I had 150KB/sec DSL around '99 and was quite happy with the speed increase from ~4-6KB/sec (OR LESS) 56K phone modems
why do we need a law for this (Score:1)
rental fees are just hidden costs (Score:2)
What these American companies are really doing has nothing to do with "charging a monthly fee for hardware" at all. What they're doing is lying about the monthly costs because it looks good on the advertising, then slapping the users with compulsory additional fees every month. For example, instead of outright stating that the cost is $60 a month you can advertise it as costing $49.99 per month and slap on $10 of "rental fees" along with the price.
The most likely outcome is that the company will just raise
TDS Didn't Charge (Score:1)
A rose is a rose... (Score:1)
Name Change (Score:2)
They will probably just change the name of the fee to "IP Address Lease" or "Access Port Fee".