US Finally Prohibits ISPs From Charging For Routers They Don't Provide

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica:One ISP in particular that's been requiring customers to pay a monthly fee for equipment they own is Frontier, which charges a $10 a month "Wi-Fi Router" fee , even if the router they use is fully compatible with the service and requires no additional work on Frontier's part.Frontier told Ars that it will comply with the new law, but it apparently won't give customers a break on rental fees until it's actually in place. "Once the new law is effective, Frontier plans to comply with the requirements," a company spokesperson told them.