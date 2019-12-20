Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Brookline Votes To Ban Face Surveillance (eff.org) 29

Posted by BeauHD from the next-in-line dept.
The town of Brookline, Massachusetts, became the fifth municipality in the nation to ban its government agencies from using face surveillance. The passage of Article 25 comes as a new study from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) found that many of the world's top facial recognition algorithms are biased along lines of age, race, and ethnicity. The Electronic Frontier Foundation reports: Brookline joins nearby Somerville as the two Massachusetts municipalities to have banned face surveillance. The two Metro-Boston area municipalities have chosen to protect their residents now, rather than wait for the passage of state-level protections. Massachusetts is poised to become the first state in the nation to enact a state-level moratorium on all use of the technology.

Brookline's State Senator Cynthia Stone Creem sponsored a bill (S.1385) that would impose a moratorium on government use of the technology throughout the commonwealth. That moratorium would remain in place until state lawmakers enact an authorizing statute that clearly outlines what agencies are permitted to use the technology, requires audits, protects civil liberties, and establishes minimum accuracy rates to prevent disparate impact against women, people with darker skin, and young people. Polling from the ACLU of Massachusetts has indicated high levels of support for the statewide moratorium, with 79 percent of likely Massachusetts voters voting in favor.

  • Always exciting times. Boston is at the forefront of so much, between civil policy, the tech sector, and the schools.

    I love my state, and the rest of you can fuck off. (Massholes will understand that telling someone to fuck off is basically the same as saying, "I love you.")

  • They're only banning face surveillance? Seems that's scarcely a concern for the surveillance states of the world [apnews.com].

    • Does seem like they aren't going far enough. Besides, if the surveillance data is there, what's stopping some unelected bureaucrat from running facial imagery scans on the data anyway? All he has to do is avoid getting caught.

      It's a good first step, but eventually, there have to be bans on public cameras (including traffic ticket cams) and hard limits on what can be done with private camera systems.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        Re "unelected bureaucrat from running facial imagery scans " against what database?
        Federal? Mil? State? City?
        Who in the USA made this vast facial imagery database for "unelected bureaucrat" to use?

        The facial imagery would be from criminals reported in the city, state who are under investigation... ie criminals, illegal migrants.
        The "unelected bureaucrat" would have no exisiting database to look at, just a list of reported criminals.
        Adding a face of a person who is not a criminal?
        Could an "unelec

        • Re:Just Faces (Score:4, Insightful)

          by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Friday December 20, 2019 @10:38PM (#59543664)

          Re "unelected bureaucrat from running facial imagery scans " against what database?
          Federal? Mil? State? City?
          Who in the USA made this vast facial imagery database for "unelected bureaucrat" to use?

          Facebook.

        • If the cameras are there, the data will be stored. Storage is cheap Data can be moved and shared.

          You really think these cameras are there to catch criminals?

          They're there to watch YOU.

          • _Bulk_ storage, and keeping it indexed, do add up. It's what JSTOR gets paid for and why they're so useful.

            • That is true. I would expect trimming of footage with no movement/no target. It really depends on who wants the footage and for what. The NSA has a lot of storage on tap:

              https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

              • Re: (Score:1)

                by AHuxley ( 892839 )
                The NSA is not some city "unelected bureaucrat". The NSA worker would have a buddy to report any such system use under the new rules.
                Would both be looking for the same person at work?
                One would report the other for the wrong domestic use of a global spy network.
                Its not like both of the NSA buddy team working on the same project would act like one "unelected bureaucrat" in a US city?

      • All he has to do is avoid getting caught.

        Oh no, you found the loophole for every law.

        • Note the "unelected bureaucrat" part. It's much easier to avoid attention when nobody really knows who you are or why you have your job (aside from some elected officials who do not like making these details public). It's much much easier when various elected officials find what you are doing to be conveniently illegal yet highly desirable. They get plausible deniability if you ARE caught. Lovely for them.

      • "eventually, there have to be bans on public cameras"

        Yup. The only effective measure against the dystopian surveillance state is a hard ban on public-facing surveillance equipment. Regardless whether it is owned by the State or by private entities.

        Cybernetic totalitarianism is already here, in its early stages. I'd we don't kill it now we're going to lose _all_ the freedoms it took our ancestors countless generations to win. These are dark days but all hope is not yet lost.

  • dont want a reduction in crime, the tools to reduce crime?
    Wonder why not?
    Why are criminals and illegal migrants so protected?
    CCTV that is networked will be able to track reported crimes.
    The criminals get found.

    "Women" and "young people" get to work, travel, shop, get educated in a low crime city.

    Why should the poor, working poor, middle class and wealthy have to live in crime due to the lack of police tech?
    Another few decades of crime? For political virtue signaling? To protect criminals and il

    • These cameras will not be used to track illegal immigrants. They're too useful to people with money.

  • Erosion is undetectable in real time. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ryzilynt ( 3492885 ) on Friday December 20, 2019 @10:34PM (#59543652)

    First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—
              Because I was not a socialist.

    Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—
              Because I was not a trade unionist.

    Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
              Because I was not a Jew.

    Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

  • What about booty surveillance? (Score:3)

    by Retired ICS ( 6159680 ) on Friday December 20, 2019 @11:40PM (#59543790)

    Did they ban booty surveillance too? It is well known that booty surveillance can be used for identification purposes and is of the same or better accuracy than face surveillance.

    As the saying goes, "I may forget a face, but I'll never forget that ass" ...

