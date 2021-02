Tesla Is Being Investigated For a Software Update Meant To Limit Fire Risk

The NHTSA is investigating a software update Tesla shipped earlier this year that was meant to address a few reports of battery fires. "Some owners have said the update, released in May, noticeably decreased the ultimate range of their Teslas," reports The Verge. "A few have even sued the company for alleged fraud over the issue." From the report:The petition that the NHTSA is reviewing specifically claims that Tesla should have recalled 2,000 Model S and Model X vehicles because of the issue.At the time when Tesla issued the May update, the company said the update was out of an "abundance of caution" and that it would affect charge and thermal management settings.