Facebook Now Lets Android Users Block Background Collection of Location Data (betanews.com) 78
Facebook has rolled out an update to Android users that gives them a greater degree of control over the sharing of location data with the social network. From a report: Specifically, the update makes it possible to stop Facebook from using tracking your location in the background when you are not using the app. The change brings parity to the iOS and Android Facebook apps. In introducing the new finer-grained controls, Facebook insists that it is "not making any changes to the choices you've previously made nor are we collecting any new information."
After like 2013-2014 your account never truly gets deleted. All you sheep still using that Spyware will never escape the book of faces.
It was true before that even. Anything you post to FB since 2008 was THEIR PROPERTY. Period. Your control over "your account" does not actually amount to jack the fuck all. It's theirs. You gave yourselves to them.
Unless FB's terms of service have changed, that's not true. You retain ownership of everything you put on Facebook. However! Facebook can use anything you put on the site, or any information you give them, for any purpose whatsoever. And no, I don't trust Facebook one bit.
You just need to run a firewall app, which blocks all network access attempts by an app. I use AFWall+ [google.com] but it requires root. NoRoot Firewall [google.com] seems to be popular among non-rooted people. It sets up a fake VPN on your phone that it controls. Since all network traffic is redirected through the VPN, the firewall can block whichever apps you choose to block.
You have to re-enable access if the app needs network access to use (like the FB app). But that's actu
This is the difference between open and closed source right here. In closed source, you need their permission for them to "allow" you to do things. With open source, you are free to add or remove what you want and when you want. Mostly open source doesn't bother adding in malfeatures because they know someone will just disable it and release a fork.
Closed source software is the leash they use to control you because that's all you are to them: cattle. Don't believe me? Has Microsoft allowed you to disable the telemetry yet?
... if only I believed that Facebook are actually doing what they say...
I dumped the Facebook app on Android ages ago because it just became too slow to use. It was a revelation that I could use my phone's browser complete with adblock and the page loaded much faster with no lost functionality.
I'm going to say it. The app age is over, most apps are just single use browsers that connect to web back ends and browsers are now well and truly good enough that we don't need limited functionality, single use browsers for each website we visit.
I've been able to use the full web
I'm using Fb's web interface via the "Metal" app, which prevents having to use their app, and solves browser compatibility issues. I don't trust their app, for obvious reasons.
I use friendly because it allows me to access the messaging tab of the web interface which is blocked on my mobile browser because Facebook wants me to install its Facebook Messenger application.
Does Metal allows that?
I use friendly because it allows me to access the messaging tab [...]
Does Metal allows that?
Yep, just double-checked to make sure it still works, too, and it does. That's why I landed on this particular client.
You can disable Facebook all you want on your Android device, but I'll bet a lot of money that google already sells that same information to Facebook and everybody else with a few bucks.
That seems unlikely and while I don't think google are remotely trustworthy there's no evidence of that. If anything they're pretty tight lipped with that kind of data. Google are in the business of selling advertising, not in the business of selling data. Their data is what supposedly gives them their edge to sell ads bette
There's a good reason why we haven't heard of a Cambridge Analytica style scandal involving Google yet - that's not how their business works. People on Slashdot love this idea Google is "selling" all your personal data, but actually they sell services to third parties that happen to be better than the competition because Google is able to use the data it has to make the work well.
There's a world of difference between the two, and in privacy terms they're more or less opposites: if your secret sauce is kn
Facebook had a secret policy of collecting data. Now that it has been revealed, they claim not to have a secret policy for collecting data anymore.
They think people are stupid, of course, and they might be right. They assume that people won't assume the obvious, being that FB has lots of channels for this activity and they simply disavow any channels that get outed, all the while creating more and increasingly elaborate versions of the same policies and practices. It's Darwinian; the methods that are v
Article Summarized:
Creepy Facebook rolls out an update that adds no-op "privacy" controls intended to fool gullible users into falsely believing it is no longer spying on them 24/7.
Facebook has repeatedly broken the rules, given away data specifically made private; sold to the highest bidder & or just the clever partner that could leech the data off them.
We, as a species need to disconnect from facebook.
