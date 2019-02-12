Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ask Slashdot: Is It Ethical To Purchase Electronics Products Made In China?

dryriver writes: A lot of people seem to think it's O.K. to buy electronics made in China. We get to buy products considerably cheaper than we otherwise would, and China by all accounts is growing, developing, and modernizing as a nation due to all the cool stuff they now make for the world. There is only one problem with that reasoning. 21st Century China has an atrocious human rights record, and almost all human rights watchdogs report that China is becoming more and more repressive each year. Freedom House put it this way in 2018: "It's worth noting that, in its attitude toward political dissent, the Chinese Communist Party has proven much harsher than the old Soviet regime of the Brezhnev era. Modern Chinese sentences are longer, the prospects for early release are far worse, and the Chinese authorities are generally unmoved by pleas for leniency from foreign diplomats." Basically, consumer dollars from around the world are not gradually creating a gentler, freer, more prosperous and more modern China at all. They are making the Chinese Communist Party richer, stronger, bolder and more aggressive and repressive in every respect. To the question: knowing what the human rights situation is in China, and that consumer dollars and euros flowing into the country from abroad is making things worse, not better, is it at all ethical to buy electronics or IT products manufactured in China?

  • It's not ethical to live in the US at all (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bistromath007 ( 1253428 ) on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @06:34PM (#58112394)
    gonna keep doing it though because my life is really just a huge list of accidents anyway

    • Refusing to buy from China will just make the people living there even poorer, it won't change their government.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        Ethics in personal purchases are up to the individual based upon the many choices available at the time relating to honesty, true product worth, reliability, country of origin. Why buy from a local company if all the local companies bullshit their customers, buy foriegn from where ever. Same with rip off pricing, government protected.

        Ethics, well, when it comes to essential infrastructure, well that is high level survival of the society ethics. Should all infrastructure elements be locally produced in pref

  • Right (Score:5, Insightful)

    by aleck7 ( 4913657 ) on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @06:40PM (#58112418)
    20 years late question.

    • Re:Right (Score:5, Insightful)

      by lgw ( 121541 ) on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @07:11PM (#58112598) Journal

      The context has also changed a lot.

      It used to be believed by reasonable people that communism and capitalism were fundamentally incompatible, and tat capitalism brought democracy along with it. History justified those beliefs, at the time. Sending business to China was seen as a way to subvert the communist/totalitarian system by injecting capitalism.

      However, China has proven that a totalitarian communist system can incorporate a lot of capitalism and just keep on oppressing. I think that changes the answer, at least for some of us.

      Of course, there's also the question of the ethics of globalism vs protectionism, but that's not specific to China.

      • Re:Right (Score:4, Insightful)

        by swillden ( 191260 ) <shawn-ds@willden.org> on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @10:52PM (#58113542) Homepage Journal

        However, China has proven that a totalitarian communist system can incorporate a lot of capitalism and just keep on oppressing.

        I think China has proven that a totalitarian communist system can incorporate a lot of capitalism and just keep on oppressing for a while. Xi Jinping has been seriously cracking down, true, but I think it's still too soon to count out the rising middle class. The problem is that for capitalism to work you have to give people a fair degree of economic freedom, and that makes them begin to expect quite a bit of social freedom as well.

        How long will it take? That's hard to say. Chinese culture is quite different from Western culture, and especially American culture. We have a streak of independence and disrespect for authority that they largely lack (or flip it around, they have a respect for social good and authority that we lack). So it's a given that China will never mirror us. But I think they're going to move much further in that direction and that totalitarian control will be shaken off, due to capitalism.

        • Re:Right (Score:4, Interesting)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojoNO@SPAMworld3.net> on Wednesday February 13, 2019 @04:27AM (#58114386) Homepage Journal

          Nothing will happen any time soon because for most Chinese people things are improving rapidly, and they are are happy about it. I've seen the house where my wife grew up - it's made of stone, no windows, no plumbing... And now her mother lives in a seven story mansion, as do most of her old neighbours.

          The Communist Party knows that things will have to keep changing though, if they want to avoid the firing squad forever. It will be interesting to see which direction they go with it. In some ways Hong Kong is an experiment for them, to see what the mainland's future could be like.

    • Re:Right (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @07:30PM (#58112708)
      Indeed. But it's even worse than that. The question as posed doesn't make sense. Quoth the submitter:

      that consumer dollars and euros flowing into the country from abroad is making things worse, not better

      How on earth do you possibly know that? You have access to a parallel universe where China didn't become an electronics manufacturing center? Perhaps you have a delorean? How on earth can you possibly claim to know that Western consumer dollars are making things worse not better?

      You're probably looking at all the fancy shmancy tech Western dollars support - great firewalls, social credit scores, surveillance and tracking technology, etc. What about the flip side - the rising Chinese middle class? The people getting jobs with Chinese electronics giants? I don't mean the manufacturers like Foxconn... more firms like Huwai, Xiaomi, ZTE, etc. Even the Foxconns, as bad as they are, may be a better alternative to rural farm life for unskilled workers. Tens of millions died in Chinese famines not that long ago.

      So you have a few hundred thousand people who get jailed and treated inhumanely, versus hundreds of millions moving into a vaguely middle class lifestyle. How do you weigh the social utility of that tradeoff and unflinchingly conclude that it's negative? How do you assume an authoritarian regime isn't what most people in China want, regardless of how abhorrent it is to Western cultures?

      Nation building doesn't work. Colonialism doesn't work. Mercantilism doesn't work. Of all the choices available, trade and economic prosperity seems by far the best choice. Even if it doesn't bring Western culture with it.

      Let the Chinese people deal with the Chinese government. Keep your nose in your own business.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Conditions for most Chinese people have improved immeasurably in the last few decades. Factory jobs are sought after, the conditions are pretty good now too because there is so much competition for good workers. The young are rejecting the old "996" model (work from 9 AM to 9 PM, 6 days a week) seeing opportunities in education and new industries.

        Economic development brings social development and liberalization.

  • Its a valid question from a western POV, however historically when was China this "gentler, freer, more prosperous"?
    I think any one culture cannot impose their ideology on another and come away feeling good.
    Chinese people Are more prosperous, free, and have always been gentle. can't say the same about their government but that is an internal Chinese issue.
    same can be said about other cultures we seem to be at an odds with.

    • Re:hmmm (Score:4, Insightful)

      by postbigbang ( 761081 ) on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @07:19PM (#58112644)

      Saying "... that is an internal Chinese issue" is a key point of discussion. That number is about 1/5th of the entire world's population. To ignore 1/5th of humanity and how they're evolving is an enormous mistake.

      The "eastern" point of view is becoming much like the "western" point of view, with onerous twists, like mass speech control, and enormous population shifts. Add to this, hundreds of thousands of encamped Western Chinese Muslims. Huge military growth. Ancient unsolved problems, like Taiwan and the madness of Tibetan sovereignty.

      The value of life is much different than the "western" legacies. Those western cultures decimated Africa, held huge pogroms for the past millennia, and have polluted and fouled the planet. The Chinese are just catching up to western mistakes, and learning how to amplify control for party success.

      There is no "we are at odds with". The planet is very small. You can fly anywhere in about a day. Radio, satellites, the Internet, all link us together. But there is also a common morality that should link us together, and we don't really think about that. Instead, it's the job of most politicians to factionalize us and make us feel our tribal urges, fattening military budgets, and scraping the cream for the kleptocrats. The Chinese face the same wealth disparities as westerners face. Their freedom is questionable and freedom/liberty are measured in ways that thinkers agree upon.

  • The world is not perfect. The United States is *far* from perfect and getting worse in many ways. But none of this excuses China from egregious rights violations so yes, there absolutely is an ethical responsibility to avoid purchasing products made in China, just as there is with Israel.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by iNaya ( 1049686 )
      How is avoiding purchasing products made in China going to help fix their egregious rights violations?

      • Stats wise, you should buy the stuff.
        I mean their egregious rights violations are not nearly as bad as during cultural revolution or during their civil war - so clearly buying the stuff is actually _working_ to improve the situation.

        Even their attitude towards piracy and rights violations is "better" than it has ever been.

        so. there's that. it's actually kind of working.

  • "ethical"? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @06:45PM (#58112444)

    >"Is It Ethical To Purchase Electronics Products Made In China?"

    Here are some reply questions: Do we even have a choice? Exactly what can I buy that isn't made in China? What is the proposed solution? Ban imports from China? Is THAT "ethical"? Drive prices up so high on products that poorer people here can't afford to buy anything? Is THAT "ethical"? Is it "ethical" to try and interfere with another sovereign nation's political and operational process? Even if we restricted trade based on "ethicality", how effective would that be? (We are far from their only market) And how much influence would we THEN have? Is there some difference between electronics/IT and any other products we buy from China? (Other than perhaps spyware, which has nothing to do with human rights inside THEIR borders).

    • I have a friend who tries to buy goods that are at least not assembled in China. I keep telling him to start a blog to help other people do the same, but he won't do it. And as a shameless transition to a video clip, he's Jewish [youtube.com].

    • Re:"ethical"? (Score:5, Informative)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @07:00PM (#58112518) Homepage Journal

      What is the proposed solution? Ban imports from China? Is THAT "ethical"? Drive prices up so high on products that poorer people here can't afford to buy anything? Is THAT "ethical"?

      I think the answer is to place tariffs on goods from other nations based on how workers are treated in those countries. If it's legal and/or permitted to pay them slave wages, we should put sufficient tariffs on the products that it's not economically beneficial to pay them slave wages. If they get something in between that and an actual living wage, then the tariff should be somewhere in between, too.

      It's not a perfect solution because that alone will actually encourage some employers to pay slave wages, but it's not really feasible to place those tariffs on a per-corporation basis, and the goal is to put pressure on the governments.

      • Re:"ethical"? (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @08:38PM (#58113018)

        So as the USA pays minimal wage that is below an actual living wage, the rest of the world should put on a tariffs on goods from the USA.
        is that what your telling us?

        • So as the USA pays minimal wage that is below an actual living wage, the rest of the world should put on a tariffs on goods from the USA.
          is that what your telling us?

          Yep. If it's good for the goose, it's good for the gander. I'm not proud of American wages or employment.

  • Wrong question. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by YukariHirai ( 2674609 ) on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @06:46PM (#58112450)

    For huge numbers of end consumers, there's not much choice. With wage stagnation and general costs of living generally increasing, the cheap Chinese-made thing is all they can afford. If there even is an option made somewhere else. Assuming the other options aren't made by companies being just as exploitative.

    The real question should be, "is it ethical for corporations to outsource all their manufacturing to China?"

  • Electronics? No, totally unethical. For shame! Now excuse my while I go play with my totally legit Lego.

    https://legoways.com/wp-conten... [legoways.com]

    • I bet these are produced at Lego factories in China (or copies of the manufacturing hardware used in China). They come with the custom springs, tubes, and non-rectangular things and have the same extra pieces, just without the company logo (probably a check box). Stickers are the same as well, mostly.

      Lego used to be produced only in Europe. Now China and Mexico are primary production areas.

  • Where is the data that the Chinese government is doing worse than eg during Tiananmen. Sure they have cracked down on "dissent" but that's partially because we've been politically rather quiet the last few decades because we wanted them to purchase our debt. I think China is all around better off, even though their politics still suck, society there has become markedly more "liberal" although still very much far left.

  • Missing from TFS ... (Score:5, Funny)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @06:49PM (#58112468)

    ... "Sent from my iPhone."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mitreya ( 579078 )

      ... "Sent from my iPhone."

      Apple products typically say "Designed by Apple in California. Assembled in China". So that makes it ok, it is at least semi-ethical.

  • I'm trying as best as I can to avoid Maid in Chian (Score:3)

    by TigerPlish ( 174064 ) on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @06:59PM (#58112510)

    I'm really trying my best to avoid Made in China.

    Need labelmaker? Got a 1977 Dymo 1570 embosser for almost spare change. I'm not giving China (or Dymo) a red fucking cent. Refills? I buy vintage from ebay. Seriously, a few 9' rolls should last a lifetime.

    Somehow I lost my 30-year old Stanley measuring tape. Instead of getting one from Home Depot (made in China) I got an old Powerlock II from Ebay. Works fine.

    Need an umbrella after the handle on my Totes went to shit (and the "warranty replacements died like that too")? Bought a Fox, made in England. I'm not giving China (or totes) a red fucking cent. So what if it cost 4x what a Totes costs. It'll last 4x longer.

    Where they got me is the phones. Or "new" things. But if there's even a remote chance I can get Thing X that's old and made anywhere but china, I'll buy it.

    It's not really just Fuck China, it's more "Fuck the Companies that Manufacture in China, are based Here and don't even pay taxes."

    That's what voting with your wallet means. It would've been easier to get these things New, but no. Fuck 'em.

    I would like to think more people are thinking like this. SOme of the folks I work with do. Some of my friends do too.

    If you can afford it, don't buy China. Seriously. Don't. Fuck the companies who manufacture in China where it hurts them.

    This is not for everyone. Most people want it NAO NAO NAO DAMMIT! WAAAH! Fuck that. Patience is rewarded with sweet things.

    • Need labelmaker? Got a 1977 Dymo 1570 embosser for almost spare change.

      I bought a new one. The letter spacing is much wider. The labels don't look nearly as nice and the labels take up more room.

      Bought a Fox, made in England

      TIL. I'll lokk out for them next time I'm in the market.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by _merlin ( 160982 )

      You avoid maids in China? Are you referring to house-maids, or are you using "maid" to refer to young women in general? Why are you so scared of women?

      • You avoid maids in China? Are you referring to house-maids, or are you using "maid" to refer to young women in general? Why are you so scared of women?

        Maid in Chian is a bit of an old joke in vacuum-tube hi-fi (and maybe the guitar/bass people too). In the early 2000's there was a run of tubes made in China that read "Erection Tube / Maid in Chian" instead of "Electron Tube / Made in China." If they can't even spell the fucking thing right, how do we know the complicated innards are well-made? (They weren't.)

        I'm open to maids from any country, but I want my vacuum tubes made in USA, Germany or the UK, por favor. I'll take JJ from what was Yugoslavia,

  • It's not like there are a lot of options outside of Taiwan or South Korea for electronics.

    The real question should be "Is it safe to buy electronics from China?"

    Another good question would be "Is it safe to buy food from China?" Large amounts of pork and chicken products are processed in China, with 2 boat trips for the products.

  • Ethical to Purchase from the US? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Roger W Moore ( 538166 ) on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @07:04PM (#58112542) Journal
    By European/Canadian standards you make the same argument that it is unethical to purchase products from the US where workers are paid below-poverty wages, may not have access to health care and can be fired for disagreeing politically with their employer, plus some types of torture are deemed ok etc. So should we all stop buying each other's products or should we accept that the best way to change another's opinion is through leading by example and discussion rather than by refusing to talk/trade with them?

  • We should be considering: whether we need the product at all; the full weighted impact of a purchase -- yes, human rights, and also environmental impacts (CO2e, minerals extraction etc), and social costs and benefits, and so on; the practical alternatives and the differential impact of each choice (eg sourcing from S Korea vs China); etc etc.

    And while the choices are in the end binary (buy or don't buy), the world is more finely graded.

  • You have two options

    1) Buy from China

    2) Buy from Amazon, Ebay, etc from sellers who ultimately themselves buy from China

    So we can either buy direct from China, or buy indirect, at a higher price, from a reseller that buys from China.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Octorian ( 14086 )

      Or buy products that claim to made somewhere that isn't China, while absolutely containing components and/or materials that did come from China.

  • ... for the answer.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Xenx ( 2211586 )

      ... for the answer.

      ?anihC nI edaM stcudorP scinortcelE esahcruP oT lacihtE tI sI

      Doesn't seem to clear it up for me.

      • Nice. :)

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Xenx ( 2211586 )
          I'm not sure what your initial intent was by saying reverse the question. At least, nothing came to mind that made any more sense than what I did. But, then.. this isn't just some easy question with an easy answer. It's also a deeper question than just "made in china". At what point are you(or are you no longer) ethically responsible for the supply chain of the products you purchase?

          • The question is in the form of "if A then B."

            What if it were reversed to, "if B then A?"

            Is it ethical for China to purchase products made in the US or containing parts made in the US?

            There's your answer.

    • ... for the answer.

      Yodarize it?

      Ethical to build Electronics made in China, is it?

  • Human rights... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by musicmaker ( 30469 ) on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @07:11PM (#58112596) Homepage

    I think the poster should take the log out their eye, because the US is no better! Massive amounts of homelessness, 50% of bankruptcies due to healthcare costs, something that is considered a basic human right in the rest of the western world. MUCH higher prison population per capita than any other country. The government is literally stealing social security. Gerrymandering making elections all but a foregone conclusion. Voter suppression that isn't very different than ballot box stuffing that happens in Russia. I think this is the single stupidest post ever on slashdot.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Trogre ( 513942 )

      The US is a laughing stock to many other countries, and can be considered rapidly sliding towards third world by several measures, but you are very foolish for comparing human rights infringements of the US to that of China.

    • I'm mortified to see the 50 Cent Gang has infiltrated Slashdot and is now directing conversations off topic with whataboutism. Go away, troll, you aren't welcome here.

    • I think the poster should take the log out their eye, because the US is no better!

      Bullshit. The US certainly has plenty of problems and is hardly the shining beacon on a hill it would like to think it is. But if you think China is the same, then you don't know much about China. Go read about the Great Firewall, and about social credit scores, and about the treatment of the Uighurs and the Tibetans. Learn something about how the Chinese government treats the poor rural people, especially the non-Han ethnicities. Take a look at how politics is conducted, with regular purges and disappear

  • That question leads to broader "Is international trade ethical?"

    We perform international trade because products are cheaper, but one of the causes for the price the difference are different labor and environmental laws that we would not want at home.

  • You can justify pretty much anything with the right school of thought.

    Next dumb open-ended question?

  • I'm down so long as the world reciprocates (Score:5, Interesting)

    by WaffleMonster ( 969671 ) on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @08:13PM (#58112938)

    Given USA is the worlds top jailer and starter of elective never ending wars costing hundreds of thousands of lives I'm down with BDS China so long as the rest of the world does the same to the United States.

  • The first line of reasoning is that we shouldn't have anything to do with corrupt regimes, and in fact should boycott them. That's the approach we took with Cuba. The result being that Cuba has stayed Communist 60 years with its people still mired in an economic backwater with little knowledge of the free world. Cuba's GDP per capita barely budged for 50 years [wikipedia.org] until Castro gave up power, and his successor began to implement reforms, eventually leading to thawing of relations with the U.S.

  • Is it ethical to send manufacturing jobs to China? The horse is way out of the barn, not coming back. This has been debated again and again. Search for "made in USA" and try to find something you would like to buy. I used to buy cotton socks from a company in North Carolina using US grown cotton,but the place was bought and all the machinery was shipped to China. Likely bought by a Wall Street firm following cheap labor and lax or few rules or laws around the globe. To Mexico, India, Pakistan, Viet Nam, et

  • recent change (Score:5, Insightful)

    by hdyoung ( 5182939 ) on Tuesday February 12, 2019 @08:45PM (#58113048)
    Up until fairly recently, the strategy worked. We allowed them into the world of modern trade and commerce and bought their stuff. Overall, the country became more open and more modern. The strategy helped to pull about half a billion people out of poverty. Yes, we had to tolerate a highly flawed Chinese government with a bad human rights record and a lot of dodgy Chinese business practices, but nothing worse than we've tolerated from a dozen other countries we regularly do business with. Overall, the benefits were enormous.

    Then something changed. China started backsliding. The most obvious symptom of this is Xi Jingping, who has actively pulled the country back towards autocracy, but there's a long list of things that suggest our "do business with them and they'll improve" strategy isn't working any more. A lot of foreign policy types are concluding that a change is needed. I've read that even most pro-Chinese economists in the West have concluded that China is sliding backwards. The carrot isn't working any more, so governments are trying a bit of stick instead. They're not going to have much luck expanding their overseas businesses for the next decade or two.
    • It wasn't a recent change, China was always like this. They showed no movement towards western democracy at any point. China has 5000 years of autocratic government and zero experience with democracy. Xi is a big standard leader. If anyone expected China to suddenly become liberal, that is pure idiocy. How could anyone be so stupid and naive?

  • Thank you for asking this question. It is something that I think about constantly. When the reports about the poor working conditions in Foxconn factories first came out years ago, I decided to boycott Apple and never buy another one of their products.

  • Nearly impossible. Almost all of the electronic components are made in China now. I'd say nearly 100% of the TVs, cellphones, a lot of the home appliances, pretty soon, Chevy passenger cars.

    How can we buy electronics that are not made in China?

    Our U.S. companies have shut down manufacturing and moved it to China in the majority of consumer products.

  • I can't believe this BS.
    Who are these people who think they can preach to China ?
    Are they from a country with a huge percentage of its population in jail ?

    China has had a civilization for >6000 years.
    They generally DON'T start wars try to tell the rest of the world how to live.

    They are incredibly smart and industrious.
    The have universal health care, guaranteed employment, and very low crime rate

    Sure they have problems, but they have shown time and time again that they can solve big problems.
  • - I buy refurbished whenever possible. On the upside: It's not only ethical in more ways than one, it gives you neat bargains aswell.
    - If I buy new, I see to it that the gear will/could last me 10 years - at least in theory. Point in case: My MB Air is from early 2011 and still is useful.
    - I always try to buy hardware that I could control or at least can usefully run offline if push comes to shove. With other things equal, I prefer hackable hardware over regular hardware.

  • Ooooh, that's a real tricky one, isn't it? I guess it depends on how much the slavery, oppression, and murder makes your life easier.

  • Is it possible to purchase electronics products that are not made in China?
  • The question shouldn't be "Is it ethical to purchase electronics from China?" Rather, the question should be "Are you willing to create an alternative and use that?"

    Practically, ethics are an issue when one has a choice. When there's a need, but no choice, ethical considerations become hazy, at best. One can always revisit how much XYZ is a *need* vs. a *want*, but if we're talking about the practicality of operating in the modern world, those needs are often pretty real.

  • China is becoming more and more repressive each year

    That like saying global warming is a hoax due to a small recent downtick in an otherwise upward trend. China today is light years better than in the past, judging from the stories I hear from my in-laws and read for myself. That doesn't mean everything is fine

