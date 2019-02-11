Trump Administration Unveils Order To Prioritize and Promote AI (reuters.com) 111
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday will sign an executive order asking federal government agencies to dedicate more resources and investment into research, promotion and training on artificial intelligence (AI), Reuters reports, citing a senior administration official said. From the report: Under the American AI Initiative, the administration will direct agencies to prioritize AI investments in research and development, increase access to federal data and models for that research and prepare workers to adapt to the era of AI. There was no specific funding announced for the initiative, the administration official said on a conference call, adding that it called for better reporting and tracking of spending on AI-related research and development. The initiative aims to make sure the United States keeps its research and development advantage in AI and related areas, such as advanced manufacturing and quantum computing. Trump, in his State of the Union speech last week, said he was willing to work with lawmakers to deliver new and important infrastructure investment, including investments in the cutting-edge industries of the future, calling it a "necessity."
They are looking for any intelligence in the government. This is nowadays a complex undertaking. You need very sensitive equipment to measure that. Also artificial intelligence would be helpful to supplement natural intelligence.
Al shot the Serifs but he didn't shoot the style sheet.
Slashdot, why can't we change the default font to something with some Serifs in it.
User script? User CSS?
User script? User CSS?
CSS? More likely CCCP!
"Al shot the Serifs but he didn't shoot the style sheet.
Slashdot, why can't we change the default font to something with some Serifs in it."
Are you crazy? Next you'll want umlauts and accents to work here as well.
I see that you aren't exactly new here from your UID, so you should know that this will never happen, you'll have to do it yourself.
Jump on the buzzword bandwagon (Score:2)
I though that DT was above all that: he made his own buzzwords, instead of repeating somebody else's.
Nerd stuff... Whatever, sign the paper. Just don't mention that a bulk of AI research is done in China.
Great, let's jump on the buzzword bandwagon.
I though that DT was above all that: he made his own buzzwords, instead of repeating somebody else's.
- "Hey guys, I think we need to invest in AI research. From machine learning to powerful neural networks that can replicate portions of the human conscience!" says Slashdot and industry pundits alike.
- "Good, we'll make HEWWWGE AI, Powerful AI. Thinking machines. You know they have those now ? Machines that think! It's crazy. We'll build more, they'll be better, the GREATEST artificial brains!" says President Honorary Doctor Donald J. Trump.
- "NO ! AI is awful! ORANGE MAN BAD!" replies Slashdot and i
President Honorary Doctor
His title is God Emperor and he just conquered Italy [youtube.com].
I mean, AI is a neutral thing. It is neither good, nor bad.
By that, I mean, it's a tool. Whether or not it's a good thing or bad thing depends on who's using it and your point of view of the person using it. I'm somewhat uncomfortable that AIs are being trained to increase engagement on social media platforms, essentially we're training AI models and using them to make people more addicted to social media. But, at the same time, AI is also used for spam detection, fraud detection, etc.
So, saying that you do
So, saying that you don't want the "ORANGE MAN" to have access to powerful AIs is not unreasonable if you don't like "ORANGE MAN", or mistrust what they would do with it.
Look at pretty much the entirety of the comments under this post. None of it discusses "ORANGE MAN! shouldn't have access to AI because of X/Y moral dilema", all of it makes fun of him with little substance beyond "ORANGE MAN BAD!". That is full blown TDS.
Honestly, to say you don't want "ORANGE MAN!" to have access to AI is saying you don't want government in general to use AI. Like it or not : President Trump is the POTUS. Any power he has, all Presidents have. To deny him something means denying it f
I do believe that there should be serious discussions on when and where AI can be used by companies, individuals and the government - as well as what data that AI is allowed to use.
A good example would be facial recognition systems. Companies keep data in facial recognition databases for their own purposes (eg. recognizing shoplifters, troublemakers, etc.). It's worth discussing the ethical implications of that, and potentially regulating the usage of this information. Same thing goes for Law Enforcement us
So, I am looking at the entirety of comments under this post, and it seems to be making fun of his marketing, not his intentions. At this point, not even the obligatory AC shitposters have chimed in with anything. I believe TDS is a real thing, but it only seems to effect those who feel the need to loudly defend him. Have you thought about... you know... not being a reactionary hysteric?
I mean, AI is a neutral thing. It is neither good, nor bad.
By that, I mean, it's a tool. Whether or not it's a good thing or bad thing depends on who's using it and your point of view of the person using it.
Not only that, but the term A.I. has begun to mean so many different things that saying "I want to spend money on AI" is rather an empty statement unless you specify "what kind of AI".
Are they looking for self-learning, are they looking for sentient machines, or are they talking about computer algorithms? Mass media has blurred exactly what is meant by A.I. now.
As them what colour AI they prefer.
I believe mauve has the most RAM.
"I though that DT was above all that: he made his own buzzwords, instead of repeating somebody else's."
Who told you that? Lock her up, drain the swamp, and build a wall were all someone else's ideas. The only trumpism which was actually his idea was bigly.
For a mere Executive Order, he doesn't stress his orange brain over new buzzwords. This order has all the effect declaring that from now on, the Sun shall rise in the East and set in the West...just as long as the alt-right is okay with that.
Unintended consequences (Score:3)
Maybe in an upcoming election we'll have the choice of voting for an AI president, instead of other worse & universally poor options....
Maybe in an upcoming election we'll have the choice of voting for an AI president, instead of other worse & universally poor options....
I like that idea. IBM Watson has a debater feature:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/c... [forbes.com]
Let's demand that our worse & universally poor options debate against IBM Watson Debater!
Of course, IBM will admit that Watson isn't really true AI.
But our worse & universally poor options aren't really true presidential candidates either.
But Trump is such a master debater.
This is only because the candidates wimp out and concede early, or the voters are dumb enough that they just go with a frontrunner, or assume that their vote won't matter. Plus, this is only for president which arguably should be the least important ballot choice on election day.
Give us all a good laugh and name one candidate from the last election, or any potential candidate for the4 upcoming election, that is not a poor choice.
Last election:
Beto O'Rourke
Colin Allread
My local mayor, majority of city council
Nancy Pelosi
2016:
Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote, was prepared for the presidency and was not a Russian owned traitor.
Next Election:
Hopefully Beto
Cory Booker
All candidates who see the GOP Tax cut for the wealthy / tax increase for the middle class for what it is.
OMG that list, dying (Score:2)
Beto O'Rourke
You mean good ol' Hit and Rourke?? They guy who literally changed his name to try and appear a tiny bit hispanic???
I'll just leave that there and not the rest pop them are worse. Much, much worse...
Sad that you are so blinded by partisanship you cannot see the enormous flaws of every single person you list, to the point I would not trust any of them five minutes alone with a living being I cared about much. Or my wallet.
The worst thing you can say about Beto is that he had a car accident while drunk decades ago, and that his life long nickname would imply that he speaks Spanish fluently, which he and his family do.
Sounds pretty go good to me, if the worst thing you can say about him is minor petty bullshit.
But then I know, you aren't able to distinguish between a drunk car crash and treasonous collusion with a hostile foreign adversary's attack on our country. They're all bad, amirite?
I'm sure the rest of your criticism ar
They're ALL flawed. Even wanting to be elected could be considered a flaw. The goal of the voter is to decide who can do the job best despite their flaws. You can compare the flaws, some minor that won't get in the way of doing a job no matter how funny they are, or flaws that will seriously impact the job.
Show me the novel (Score:2)
I'm sure this idea has been novelized already: Earth is being conquered by a lone interstellar AI. Distances make sending complex life between stars impractical, but a machine is more feasible. Berserker seeds, not berserkers. Only Earth's tech won't support more AIs, so it has to guide us...
Contact touched on this. "Aliens detect us, fax down plans, we suckers build the thing and blow ourselves to kingdom come."
There's a novel where people discover a thing like a 2 foot football and, when polishing it, see it's a crystal...with creatures inside staring back.
They can communicate and have advanced tech and all they ask is Earth make more crystals and shoot them into the stars.
Then a second is found, slightly different, and they both warn Earth the other is a dangerous liar.
Fun ensues.
Administration desperate for AI (Score:3, Funny)
Ironic (Score:3)
Automation cost more jobs in the last decade than immigrants or outsourcing and it is a trend that will continue according to UBS... who in only interested in long term investing.
GOOD that Trump is clueless about how much of a job killer this will be; especially for his base. IT people will not like being hated more than immigrants.
NOTE: Canada is #1 in AI because the smart people left for Canada during Bush's crimes, properly recognizing the terminal cancer in America's body politic; Trump is just a bigge
Technology creates jobs (Score:2, Informative)
Automation cost more jobs in the last decade than immigrants or outsourcing and it is a trend that will continue according to UBS... who in only interested in long term investing.
A) Immigrants demonstrably do not cost jobs. The US is a nation of immigrants and always has been. If immigrants cost jobs our nation would have failed long ago. In fact immigrants are responsible for a disproportionate share of successful new companies and job creation [forbes.com].
B) Automation creates jobs. This computer you are using right at this moment is nothing more than automation. Our entire technology sector did not even exist 70 years ago. The internet as we know it today simply did not exist prior to
Re:Technology creates jobs (Score:4, Insightful)
" The jobs are different jobs but there are more of them in the end. Some people do have trouble with the changes but the economic gains by people at all levels of the economy at the end are indisputable."
I agree with the rest of your comment, but I think crystal balls are cloudy in this area. The computers are now becoming capable of performing service jobs, which is where people went when automation reduced manufacturing jobs. As well, the workers' share of profits has been declining for decades, and wages aren't keeping up with inflation, so that final point is extremely disputable.
What exactly do the humans do when robots do the service jobs?
What exactly do the humans do when robots do the service jobs?
Learn to code?
Automation will not elminiate all jobs (Score:4, Insightful)
I agree with the rest of your comment, but I think crystal balls are cloudy in this area. The computers are now becoming capable of performing service jobs, which is where people went when automation reduced manufacturing jobs.
I work in manufacturing. Manufacturing jobs have not been reduced the way many people think. Some have been relocated. There are more manufacturing jobs than ever globally. What has changed in the US is that labor intensive products are not built in countries with low labor costs. Capital intensive products are built in the US. The US has a $3 Trillion manufacturing sector. The total number of manufacturing jobs in the US is about the same as it was at the start of WWII [wikipedia.org]. It's down from the peak numbers in the 1970s but still accounts for around 13 million people and holding. The percent of the jobs in the economy has fallen but that's largely because the other sectors grew while manufacturing jobs stayed steady.
As well, the workers' share of profits has been declining for decades, and wages aren't keeping up with inflation, so that final point is extremely disputable.
That depends on exactly how you measure it and which jobs you are measuring. Just because someone has a smaller piece of the pie doesn't mean they are worse off if the pie overall grew. And the evidence is clear that the pie has grown. Sure you can find some periods where the data shows a decline but I can show you hundreds of years of data showing a very steady increase. Yes there are some serious income inequality issues going on but that isn't proof of some irreversible decline in employment thanks to automation. Don't conflate the two issues.
What exactly do the humans do when robots do the service jobs?
Several answers to that.
1) Robots do not and will not do all the service jobs. Automation does not solve every problem because it is not economical to automate everywhere. People naively extrapolate automation trends to infinity without really understanding what is going on. It's too expensive to automate problem and automation creates new jobs that cannot yet be automated. 70 years ago secretarial pools were a common thing. Today they are unheard of and yet we still have full employment.
2) We have no idea what jobs will be created by further advances in automation. We never have known and cannot know. I'm old enough to pre-date the internet and if anyone claims they predicted what it would do and the huge economic impact it has had is lying. We dreamed about such things but had absolutely no idea what form it would actually take or what jobs it would involve. The jobs people will be doing in 50 years are hard to imagine today. Some will be the same but many haven't even been invented yet.
3) Humans control legislatures and can easily regulate automation in places should it become necessary.
4) The amount of economically valuable work that can be done is effectively infinite and our resources to automate are finite. Automation can sometimes depress wages but it doesn't eliminate them altogether. Some things that are currently impossible become economically achievable as automation makes it possible for people to address those problems.
> What has changed in the US is that labor intensive products are not built in countries with low labor costs.
I'm pretty sure you meant "... are now built in countries
..." Not so subtle difference in meaning. ;)
Pretty interesting comments about the status of manufacturing in the US. I suspect you are correct.
> 3) Humans control legislatures and can easily regulate automation in places should it become necessary.
I'd be concerned about that, particularly in light of the previous answer. Legislatures ar
Pretty much this entire post supposes that you know the limit of future automation technology. It may not be soon, but there may well be cheap programs in the future that can take over pretty much everything a human is good at. Amazon echo is a crude first step in eliminating a huge number of those service jobs to which you refer. The cost of technology has a very consistent pattern of coming down. The power and versatility of technology has a very consistent trend of increasing.
Human capability, howeve
Today they are unheard of and yet we still have full employment.
What? Who told you that?
It'd be more accurate to say automation creates some jobs and destroys others. For example "computer" used to be a human job title. Large companies before computers employed massive accounting departments, the majority of people in them were responsible for performing and checking arithmetic all day.
Introducing computers eliminated the jobs where you add up columns of numbers, but it allowed the creation of new jobs analyzing data. AI has the promise to replace some analytical jobs in the future, and it is likely in the short term that as computers take over the low hanging fruit, those analysts will be focused on tasks computers aren't good at yet. However you shouldn't expect that trend to continue indefinitely.
You can't just draw a straight line across a past trend and extrapolate it indefinitely. There are step discontinuities and changing circumstances in the future. One of the concerns you should have is the growing trend of income stagnation. This has effected people in the lower two income quartiles since the 80s, as median income has shown no growth at all even as *average* income has continued it's steady post WW2 rise. It's clear that the new, higher paying jobs created don't always go to the people losing jobs, and as automation gets more sophisticated we're going to see the line of stagnation rise higher up the social strata.
Automation does _not_ create jobs. Instead new jobs are created to replace the jobs that were destroyed. This is not the same thing. And it's a slower process than folks realize.
Outsourcing doesn't send work where it's efficient, it sends it where it's _cheapest_. This is why you have tariffs. You need to level the playing field when another country is willing to abuse it's workforce or you en
I should add (Score:4, Informative)
Right now the money made from immigration goes to the top. At least in America. We don't have Single Payer healthcare, we have very few social services and we pay taxes that, if you count your company's healthcare as a tax (and you should, what else would you call it) we pay as much or more as anyone on Europe.
A huge part of the tension from immigration isn't just the occasional racist, it's that immigrants lower wages by increasing supply while improving a sector of the economy (the stock market) that doesn't affect the people who's wages are going down. Remember, only about 20% of Americans own stock, even if you include 401ks as "owning stock"....
This is why we need a New New Deal.
If I ever got a mod point to give, I'd have "invested" one in that. However, if you were looking for the uncertain state between insight and funny you would have needed something about the war between natural stupidity and artificial intelligence.
Still not sure it applies to #PresidentTweety. I can't believe that anyone can become that stupid without a whole lot of effort. The ignorance might be natural, but it takes real effort to build such a monumental stupidity on top. Yes, some things have continued to
Be best! (Score:2)
Artificial intelligence is certainly the only kind he will ever have.
I guess when you're running low on real intelligence, you have to resort to artificial.
Why not? It apparently works for tans....
Ah come on... I'm making a joke, not a political statement...
how about robotics as well? (Score:3)
artificial insemination (Score:3)
I don't know if artificial insemination would lead to fewer clandestine arrangements with David Pecker or not.
Sure hope the president was fully apprised, or he might discover to his chagrin that AI is not the end all it's cracked up to be.
AI Certified Software? (Score:2)
So in aviation, and I think similar in medical, we have to prove that our tests cover a sufficient amount of the code to show it is astonishingly rare to have the code do something it shouldn't. How practical is this kind of testing with AI systems?
See the irony here? (Score:2)
Does he know what intelligence is? Artificial or otherwise?
Sure he does. He claims that nuclear power is so advanced you need to be Einstein to understand it. Hence he wanted the Navy to jettison the new electric catapults for launching planes off air craft carriers and replace them with the old steam powered catapults. That's some fancy intelligence right there. I just hope some advisor doesn't get a woodie for sails.
Hence he wanted the Navy to jettison the new electric catapults for launching planes off air craft carriers and replace them with the old steam powered catapults.
Maybe he thought the steam powered catapults used coal?
replace them with the old steam powered catapults.
... with the steam generated by burning naturally clean coal. Progress, Republican style.
AI? (Score:4, Funny)
That is no way to talk. We totally need Alternative Intelligence to be a priority right now.
Wow... (Score:1)
Amazing. Now we can finally start working on this AI thing. I was getting worried.
One thing is for sure about this: (Score:2)
For purposes of contrast, a 'Trump AI' could easily be implemented in an interpreted BASIC version of ELIZA.
As I deal more and more with tech industry fails.. (Score:2)
...on a daily basis, I cannot deny realizing the damage AI is going to cause. The AI sales pitches are no different than teh sales pitches of computing when computers were first introduced to the public and that is enough to know, the AI fails are going to follow.
The bar for AI will be set very low (Score:2)
I can see this working out well for the Trump administration, with changes for the better occurring almost right away. After all, I've got a microwave oven that has a ten-point IQ advantage on the current president.
Finally! (Score:2)
short on the other kind (Score:1)
Colossus 2020!!!
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0... [imdb.com]
EXACTLY! (Score:2)
US vs the DNC (Score:2, Informative)
DNC -
Support KKK member as VA gov.
Support multiple rapist as VA Lt. gov
Support killing live born babies, calling it abortion
Against arresting criminals crossing border illegally
Want public to no longer fly airplanes
Want public to no longer eat steak
Want to reverse tax cuts that gave unemployed jobs
Refuse to do anything about massive drug problem coming across border
Refuse to do anything about illegal immigration, which reduces pay in construction jobs
Used IRS to target groups that didn't agree with their ag
Re:Uh oh (Score:5, Informative)
Now, since it is a Republican wanting this, the media, lib sites will condone it as "government spying".
Had Obama requested this, it would be the best thing since sliced bread.
To the contrary, when the Obama administration did announce an AI research policy... nobody paid the least bit of attention.
hbr.org/2016/12/the-obama-administrations-roadmap-for-ai-policy [hbr.org]
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2016/10/12/administrations-report-future-artificial-intelligence
Made in China 2025 (Score:2)
The US is accusing China [washingtonpost.com] of state-sponsored hi-tech push, while the US pirates their policy. Another example of American hypocrisy.
Now, since it is a Republican wanting this, the media, lib sites will condone it as "government spying".
Had Obama requested this, it would be the best thing since sliced bread.
As one of those liberals who hates most of Trump's signature agendas, the only thing I dislike about this is there is no actual money here. Just a request for federal agencies to divert their existing funds into AI research. It's really a do nothing gesture. No news of any detailed reports coming out of any subcommittees like you had on AI research in the last year of the Obama presidency. No news of adding a billion in funding each year, or something like that.
There really isn't anything to hate on here, o
There really isn't anything to hate on here, or to like, because there just isn't anything of substance there.
Not only that, but it would take several years to get anything of substance going. It's not going to be Trump deciding how to use any potential "AI", it will be his successor, and we've no idea who that will be, or which party they will be representing.
Whether to use or abuse any AI, if any came out of this, wouldn't even be Trump's decision.
Whether to use or abuse any AI, if any came out of this, wouldn't even be Trump's decision.
Although Trump still gives us an idea of who the US electorate is willing to put in charge of the executive branch. And Trump is the devil we know; who knows how bad it could actually get. That should give everyone reason for concern long after Trump leaves office.
It would have been since Obama's intent is different. There's been several cases where Trump has proposed the same thing as Obama, but the media correctly attacked him because he does things for the wrong reasons.
Who would have thought that the only President in modern times to use direct hatred and vitriol as his core platform would engender a negative emotional response from those he attacks? It doesn't make it right to dismiss everything the President says, but it takes a particularly strong person to look past Trump's demeanor to give him the benefit of the doubt on anything he says (unless they agree with his platform, which doesn't take any strength at all).
When 90% of what someone says is hateful and ignorant garbage, anyone should be forgiven for writing off the other 10% too just for convenience sake. Most people have better things to do.
His approval ratings are higher than Obama.
Which says something very unfortunate about the 40% of Americans approving of his leadership.
To be fair.... These type of gotcha "man on the street" interviews are very self serving to the interviewer's position.
There are a pile of folks who whish to believe they are "in the know" and it's not hard to find somebody who *thinks* they are more knowledgeable than they really are. Such "I know everything" is common among college age people, who have still not completely developed their adult mental capacity and still have the adolescent tendencies. It's an age and maturity thing.
I remember when I was younger, I knew a lot more then than I know now, at least in my estimates. I grew up, realized my knowledge is limited, and my attitudes changed quite a bit, listening more, being slower to answer, and prone to actually looking up the facts for myself before running off my mouth on stuff I don't know anything about.
That attitude isn't just a college-age thing, for example there's this guy who thinks he knows everything about everything: https://www.axios [axios.com]