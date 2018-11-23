India-Based Zapr Has Developed Tech That Listens To Ambient Sounds Around Users To Build Targeted Ad Profiles, Several Popular Local Services Use Its Tech (factordaily.com) 48
Bengaluru-based Zapr Media Labs, which counts Rupert Murdoch-led media group Star and several major local companies including Flipkart (which is now owned by Walmart), music streaming service Saavn, handset maker Micromax as its investors, has developed a tech that listens to ambient sounds around users to build targeted advertising profiles of them, reports news outlet FactorDaily. Zapr does this by using the microphone on the smartphone. Several major services in the country including Chota Bheem games to Dainik Bhaskar (a news outlet) to, likely, even Hotstar (a hugely popular streaming service which launched its service in the US and Canada last year, and which as you may recall, set a global record for most simultaneous views earlier this year) have embedded Zapr's technology into their apps. FactorDaily reports that most of these services are not forthcoming to their customers about what kind of monitoring they are doing. An excerpt from the report: One of the apps that inspired Zapr's founding team was the popular music detection and identification app Shazam. But, its three co-founders saw opportunity in going further. "Instead of detecting music, can we detect all kinds of medium? Can we detect television? Can we detect movies in a theatre? Can we detect video on demand? Can we really build a profile for a user about their media consumption habits... and that really became the idea, the vision we wanted to solve for," Sandipan Mondal, CEO of Zapr Media Labs, said in an interview last week on Thursday.
Shorn of jargon, the underlying Zapr tech listens to ambient sounds around you, analyses it, and profiles users based on their media consumption habits. "That data would be very useful in order to recommend the right kind of content and also for brands and advertisers to hopefully reduce the wastage and inefficiencies and make smarter decisions," said Mondal, who co-founded the company in 2012 along with his batchmates from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (batch of 2010) Deepak Baid and Sajo Mathews.
Zapr claims to have the largest media consumption analytics database in India and helps television channels and brands to earn a better bang for their advertising buck. To be sure, advertising -- even with the internet's promise of better targeting -- still is an inaccurate business with proxies, at best, helping measure its return on investment. But, Zapr's tech comes with privacy and data concerns -- lots of it.
So they detect movies and television sounds by illegally retransmitting to their system? Smells like a lawsuit waiting to happen.
Do you need some help with that?
The only control I have over this is to not have a smartphone.
That is not the only control you have. You also have the ability to not download and install apps that access your microphone.
If you install an app that uses the microphone, then read the fine print so you understand why it needs that access, and what it is doing with the data.
I wish someone who did have control over this would put a stop to it.
Look in the mirror. You will see the person who has control.
Bill, word has it that you don't even have to download any apps
That is not what TFA says.
Do you have evidence whatsoever that this capability is "baked right into the firmware"?
Oh, and don't forget to check each and every app update on your phone, since apps update automatically. You'll have to disable that and check each app, but you'll want to update them since otherwise you'll get nailed by security issues.
Apps do not update automatically. They update at the behest of the Master if the user has entered Slave Mode and checked that box. If you uncheck the box, apps update when the user updates them.
This is not true. I've had installing or updating apps set to manual yet have caught "system apps" like play store itself updating without any user action. Other things like Google services network and one other I can't remember cause it's not even got a name on play it was some com.blah sub app attached to services
There is no evidence whatsoever that this capability is preinstalled by the vendor.
If they did that, it would be highly illegal in many jurisdictions, there would be hundreds of people involved in this illegal activity, and it would be a complete disaster for the vendor when (not if) it leaked. So how long would it take to leak? Less than 24 hours, since anyone with a voltmeter could detect the microphone turning on.
iOS lets you control access to the microphone, on a per-app basis, at the time the app tries to access the mic. I believe recent versions of Android offer that same level of control.
It’s annoying that you have to do this, but you can “just say no”.
Don't forget the speakers.
Because all audio processing occurs in software now, there is no moral difference between a speaker and a microphone, only the way their drivers control them.
So, simply disconnecting your microphone hardware leaves you with a couple more potential-microphones that look much like innocent speakers instead.
Have fun!
The amplifer between the chipset that generates the audio and the speaker(s) is not bi-directional; it can only amplify an input signal and feed that to the speaker(s), not the other way around. Or are you being sarcastic?
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.c... [sophos.com]
You're welcome.
Think about it: do you really need to play games, surf the web, watch movies, or any of the other crap you do with your smartphone other than make and receive calls and text messages? No, you do not, you WANT to do those things, but yo
It is an exceptionally small sacrifice, just carry a dumb phone and some other type of computer assistant, like a wifi tablet. And only install apps that are tools. And don't grant a single excess permission.
Dumb phones are not so dumb anymore.
I purchased a Cingular Flip 2 from AT&T. This thing has KaiOS 1.0 on it, formerly known as Firefox OS.
It has no app store. But it comes with apps for email, web browsing, camera, calendar, all that stuff.
Its apps all hook right into my Google account. Not very well, but they do get logged in, and they access my data.
It has GPS and all the bells and whistles.
So I am not sure that there is any such thing as a truly dumb phone anymore. At least there was nothing offered
