Consumers' Privacy Concerns Not Backed By Their Actions

Ian Barker, writing for BetaNews: A large majority of people say they are concerned about their online privacy, but this is not reflected in their actions according to a new study. The survey from Blue Fountain Media reveals that 90 percent of respondents are very concerned about their internet privacy and 48 percent wish 'more was being done about it.' Yet despite this 60 percent of those polled happily download apps without reading terms and conditions, and close to 20 percent still download apps even when they have read the terms and don't like them. A third of those polled say they would delete an app that tracks their whereabouts, but 50 percent say whether they would do so depends how much they like the app. Interestingly less than 10 percent believe an app that tracks their location is actually useful to them.
It's up to the PRODUCERS of stuff to not be a bunch of fucking evil cunts.
Hahahahahhaha wow. No. That is most definitely not how it works.
After careful consideration I have determined that all businesses are out to screw all their customers. The only difference is that of scale.
Yet despite this 60 percent of those polled happily download apps without reading terms and conditions,
Yeah I can't afford to hire a lawyer for 5-9 hours every time I install an app
Then you probably shouldn't install the app, don't you think?
That's awful common-sensy. If we replaced "intalling an app" with something a little more dramatic, like "cage diving with great white sharks" or "sky diving in the Himalayas" I think everyone would understand a little better.
"Hey Jim, wanna go diving?" [keeping it vague whether we're talking about in the sky or in the sea]
"Sure, except
I don't know if I understand
Contracts of adhesion almost always mix enforcable with unenforceable terms, so you never truly know what will and won't apply to you. Many people that live in f
Then you probably shouldn't install the app, don't you think?
That's great advice. Let me go find an Amish community to live in, where the Terms & Conditions are implicit.
Yet despite this 60 percent of those polled happily download apps without reading terms and conditions,
Yeah I can't afford to hire a lawyer for 5-9 hours every time I install an app
Doesn't really matter. 60 percent is a bullshit number. The other 40 percent were lying. No one reads the terms and conditions. Not even lawyers.
A store sells nothing but rotten apples. You can only buy rotten apples, nothing but rotten apples.
Yet despite this, 60 percent of those polled happily bought the rotten apples and didn't complain. Conclusion, people like buying rotten apples!
A store sells nothing but rotten apples. You can only buy rotten apples, nothing but rotten apples.
But eventually the supply of iPhone 5Cs would run out, and you would be able to buy a better model.
Even without a lawyer, the cost of maintaining your privacy is too high these days. Suppose it takes you an hour to read all of the various privacy policies for Facebook in several different places. That's over 2 billion hours spent, just for one app, both when you install it and, potentially, every time they update the privacy policy. That would translate to an economic cost (if you assume U.S. minimum wage) of about $15.5 billion worldwide. Multiply that times the average number of apps that people i
Yeah I can't afford to hire a lawyer for 5-9 hours every time I install an app
I propose an app that captures the terms and conditions for an app you wish to install, and sends it to an AI server that does the 5-9 hours of lawyering for you at processor speed. It would then come back with a go/no go decision on installing the app.
Should be some very simple AI. return "no". all done.
Which can be loosely translated as "I hear people are concerned about this, so I guess *I* should be concerned about this, but it's not really worth my time or trouble to bother ACTUALLY doing something about"....
Yeah, it's almost like my life is finite and reading legalese isn't what I want to do with it. I want it outsourced to a third party. You know, like making sure my hot dog won't kill me. What's that called... government regulators.
I find the rank-and-file employees tend to be pretty competent. The incompetence comes from the top-down. Probably because of who gets elected and the promises they have to make.
So, you don't trust your fellow man, but you DO trust "government regulators", who are, by and large, your fellow man?
"I'm from the government, I'm here to help"....
I don't trust people to act against their self-interest. The regulators at least don't have a direct profit motive.
I never understood this complaint. I mean, the government seems pretty helpful to me. Certainly, the times I hear about government help, usually the problem is that there is not enough (See, Puerto Rico.) Do you have examples of widespread problems?
Ever talk with anyone who grew up in foster care?
Or even just someone who's parents had a very nasty divorce?
A little bit.
What's the better alternative? Leaving children in dangerous/abusing situations? Letting them live on the streets?
How are parent's suing each other in any way related to the government? I mean, sure the government is paying for the courts, but it's the parents disputing.
The government is (at least in theory) accountable to the people. If the people don't like the actions of members of the government, those government officials can lose their jobs. Companies aren't accountable to people in general - only to those who pay them money. If your information is being sold by company A to companies B, C, D, and E, then you're not their customer - you're their product. They won't care if you don't like your information being sold because you have no say in what they do and likely d
Yeah, it's almost like my life is finite and reading legalese isn't what I want to do with it.
I got a better argument: It's not like reading the legalese will change anything. You can see that clearly, when a company actually promises not to fuck you over in the terms and conditions it actually makes the news, so what's the point of reading the terms if you already know what's in them and have no power to optionally accept some of them?
And even if I had the time to spend reading all of that legalese, I might not understand it all or the implications of it. Some privacy policies (as well as Terms & Conditions and EULAs) are written in such a way that you'd need a legal degree to understand them. It doesn't help if you spend hours reading a privacy policy before agreeing to it if the company can slip some verbiage in there that is complicated legalese for "we can do whatever we want to do with your information."
but it's not really worth my time or trouble to bother ACTUALLY doing something about
And what can a person do about it? Every site hoovers up your data. You can't buy a TV or a fridge without the Terms and Conditions giving the company the right to name your first born.
A consumer by themselves can do nothing. Not reading the terms and conditions are also a stupid indication of an action vs a concern. I will wager there are proper tinfoil hat types here who only use RMS approved computers and raged when Firefox optionally gave the ability to recommend tiles,
who don't read the terms and
I get outraged when people find my address (Score:1)
The "why" is useful, not the "how" (Score:2)
It's not useful to me have an app that uses my CPU.
It's useful to me to have an app that loads web pages (a browser). Any app that's useful to me must use my CPU, of course.
It's the "why" that's useful to me, not the "how". Knowing my location is HOW a useful app tells me where to find inexpensive parking nearby.
Read the terms and conditions everyone! (Score:3)
Yeah, because that's what I do every time I install an application. I hire a lawyer and we read through the terms and conditions (That was copy and pasted from another application) together at $400 an hour.
How about not doing this crap in the first place and we wouldn't have to worry about it? The absurdity this has gotten to. Blame the consumer!
... and who is holding a gun to your head requiring you to install these applications? Do you need emergency assistance?
But calling for help nowadays requires an app!
In other news (Score:4, Insightful)
People are concerned about corruption in politics, yet keep electing the same sumbitches.
Ironically this is the same consumer attack as in the summary. Reading terms and conditions doesn't help your privacy, not when every company out there sucks up all your data without even a clue on what they will do with it yet.
Likewise what are you going to do next election? Select 1:
a) Vote Red
b) Vote Blue
c) Not Vote
d) Go through the motions of voting only to realise that in your system if you didn't pick a or b your vote will ultimately be treated like c.
Which one of those will help not elect the same su
Which one of those will help not elect the same sumbitches?
We just did that. The Dems put up their candidate. Because it's her turn (needs of the party over those of the voters). The GOP tried the same thing, but got an outsider. In part as a FUCK YOU to the good ol' boy system. And look who got elected. Not because he was the best choice. But because enough of the voters didn't want more of the same shit.
I'm glad I did read the terms for FlightAware.. (Score:2)
Buried in there was this nugget, paraphrased: Any pix you upload to FlightAware become their property.
I wonder how many planespotters using flightaware are aware of that.
I'll be *damned* if I ever upload anything to that "service." I'll gladly use it, but I will not contribute to it, not with those terms.
Read the shit, people. Don't be sheeple.
Hell, I tried to understand if it was possible to upload a video to YouTube without granting a license to broadcast it on TV to their partners. I have no idea.
Waste of time (Score:2)
Why would you waste the time to do that? First, the odds of those T&C ever affecting you is about
.0001%. Second, who knows what those long winded T&C even MEAN. Third, who even knows what would be legally enforceable by law anyways. I have way better ways to spend my time.
Oh, and those T&C needed to be ruled unenforceable by courts anyways. Seriously, if somewhere in there it says, "By using crappyapp 42, you are agreeing to pay us $100k", are courts REALLY going to make you fork over
have YOU tried to read EULA ? (Score:2)
Or maybe... (Score:4, Insightful)
Also (Score:3)
Sherlock doesn't give a shit (Score:3)
That's like saying, "Patriots' Concerns About The Constitution, The Rule of Law, Limited Government, and Ethical Leadership Not Backed By Their Voting Records".
Stupid proxy (Score:2)
What kind of a stupid proxy is "Not reading terms and conditions" to "not caring about privacy"? How does reading 1000 words of legal junk help? It's not like there's a lot of active choice in the market for not having your data sucked up by some firm for reasons hither to unprofitable. You can barely buy a fridge without the TOS signing off your first born to some foreign Korean CEO.
If anything people concerned about the privacy are the ones who don't read TOS because they know what's in them and they know
What they say isn't what they mean (Score:3)
90 percent of respondents are very concerned about their internet privacy and 48 percent wish 'more was being done about it.'
Which means they want someone else to do something about it.
I expect an even greater polarisation occurs with being overweight: 100% of people are concerned about it
but what proportion are willing to do something themselves to fix it?
But anyone who relies on the output from a survey is either naive, negligent or is just using it to further their own desires.
I'm not worried about privacy (Score:2)
Surveillance is just a symptom of oppression. The root cause is always money. If you want to render it moot the solution is to make sure everybody (and I mean _everybody_, even lazy people and the ones you don't like) has access to food, shelter, healthcare, education & transportation (the latter being required to effectively access the former).
U
Educate (Score:2)
What's the Implementation? (Score:2)
Correlating whether or not one reads a EULA is not an effective metric.
Take an app which allows texting from a web browser. Both will need to have a clause like "we collect your text messages and contacts", because that's genuinely necessary for the service to be performed. However, if it's followed up with "we don't sell to third parties" isn't helpful - it still allows them to give the data away, or sell access to the data, or give the data to a shell company who then does the selling. Even if none of the
Most people are dumb (Score:2)
For an immediate proof of that, just look at what people get elected to office in democracies. (Yes, the "leaders" in non-democracies are even worse, but that is besides the point.) As a consequence, most people do not even understand simple things, like practical privacy and that is why their actions and their desires diverge. That does not make their desires any less valid.