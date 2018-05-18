Facebook's Android App Is Asking for Superuser Privileges, Users Say (bleepingcomputer.com) 26
Catalin Cimpanu, reporting for BleepingComputer: The Facebook Android app is asking for superuser permissions, and a bunch of users are freaking out about granting the Facebook app full access to their device, an understandable reaction following the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. "Grants full access to your device," read the prompts while asking users for superuser permissions. These popups originate from the official Facebook Android app (com.facebook.katana) and are started appearing last night [UTC timezone], continuing throughout the day. Panicked users took to social media, Reddit, and Android-themed forums to share screengrabs of these suspicious popups and ask for advice on what's going on.
The Facebook
Is Your Friend
Trust The Facebook
#deletefacebook
Literally. Just remove that shit from your phone already! Then go out and do something more constructive with your life, rather than lazily scrolling through other people's "The best
..." life moments.
Well, I guess full access would also allow them to either edit your stuff (here are some new contacts, yay!) or delete them?
I admit I use facebook since it is the only way to keep contact with certain people, but I only have messanger installed - the app takes over 200MB on a phone which is a suspiciously large size for an app that does part of the things that a badly designed website does...
The app already asks for every single permission available.
I got rid of any app that basically just mimics going to a website.
While I still use facebook (though at a limited capacity). I was tired of the app draining my battery, but also was very wary of all the stuff it was trying to get access to.
But in general I don't understand installing an app for a service that's offered via a website.
Hey Facebook.
Make one app. That has messenger in it. With a bunch of options of what I want it to do (run all the time for messenger, read my photos, etc.).
Try and not make it an app that literally sucks up all my storage just browsing (my gf filled her phone up twice to the brim, when we looked it was all data stored in the Facebook app - removed the app, reinstalled, all was fine again)
Then, maybe, just maybe, I'll consider installing it. But JUST that. Nothing else. No other apps to do the same thing. And, no, you really don't require (or will ever get) one percent of the permissions your current apps demand.
To be honest, the fact that you DELIBERATELY break the Facebook mobile website to remove messenger (when "View as Desktop Site" shows it perfectly well but in a not-nice format) pisses me off more than anything. You are literally trying to force me to use the apps and I have no interest in that.
You know what happens when you try to force people to use products/services they have no interest in? They go elsewhere.
Another 5 years and Facebook will be like MySpace is now.
You know what happens when you try to force people to use products/services they have no interest in?
Judging by past behavior, what they actually do is keep using the more broken thing because it's what they know and all their friends use.
They go elsewhere.
The problem is, in the case of Facebook (and Twitter), there is no "elsewhere" to go to. Seriously, go to what?
Nor is there any sign of an elsewhere anytime soon, what nascent systems could work to replace either of these companies even if you could conv
Apparently, Facebook are now saying that the message is clearly a bug. It was meant to say:
"Do you want to continue to be anally raped by a multi-billion spying operation run by a dwarf with no moral compass?{Y/n]"
For those with a room temperature IQ (in celsius) you want to hit "Yes". Everybody else wants to hit "No".