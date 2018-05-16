Cops Will Soon ID You Via Your Roof Rack (arstechnica.com) 38
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: On Tuesday, one of the largest license plate reader (LPR) manufacturers, ELSAG, announced a major upgrade to "allow investigators to search by color, seven body types, 34 makes, and nine visual descriptors in addition to the standard plate number, location, and time." Such a vast expansion of the tech now means that evading such scans will be even more difficult.
"Using advanced computer vision software, ELSAG ALPR data can now be processed to include the vehicle's make, type -- sedan, SUV, hatchback, pickup, minivan, van, box truck -- and general color -- red, blue, green, white and yellow," ELSAG continued. "The solution actively recognizes the 34 most-common vehicle brands on US roads." Plus, the company says, the software is now able to visually identity things like a "roof rack, spare tire, bumper sticker, or a ride-sharing company decal."
Nice rack! (Score:1)
LPR? (Score:3)
What's LPR?
Re: (Score:2)
>"What's LPR?"
License Plate Reader
Re:LPR? (Score:4, Interesting)
Actually, it's ALPR, and it stands for Automatic License Plate Recognition. We've sold several systems to police forces in Canada, including ELSAG's products.
Recognition is not 100% accurate though, especially in Canada with our more often than not dirty plates, and those funky polar bear shaped plates from the Northwest Territories, and Alberta's non-reflective plates.
They're great for patrolling parking lots where the officer can drive up and down the rows of vehicles looking for outstanding warrants and stolen vehicles automatically.
Re: (Score:3)
the command to print on the Berkley Printing System, of course. What? the cops tried to give it another meaning decades later you say? How do they expect to talk to normal people if they do that?
Re: (Score:1, Flamebait)
"Lose Privacy & Rights"
At least that's the end result.
Camo paint (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I think digital camo near the edges and dazzle paint in the middle of the flat panels would be able to defeat this, until they switch to lidar and/or silhouette masking against a flat background.
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
My car is dark gray, you insensitive clod.
Re: (Score:3)
How about this instead: https://techcrunch.com/2018/01... [techcrunch.com]
Subarus (Score:4, Informative)
If you RTFA, Subarus are not supported. Interestingly, the system is only able to support up to 10 bumper stickers.
Re: (Score:2)
Interestingly, the system is only able to support up to 10 bumper stickers.
Per car, or is that the total for the entire system?
Re: (Score:2)
If you RTFA, Subarus are not supported. Interestingly, the system is only able to support up to 10 bumper stickers.
I think 10 bumper stickers should be more than enough to uniquely identify most cars.
Re: (Score:2)
You obviously have not visited the Fremont area of Seattle.
You know what they say... (Score:1)
Oh yah? (Score:2)
Classify this! [hiphopcars.com]
Re: (Score:2)
It says, "Null; Delete all tables, no-confirm;"
Off they come (Score:4, Funny)
Better take the roof racks off my Harley then.
Oh the irony (Score:2)
Looks like (Score:2)
it's time to get out my '57 Impala again.
I'll probably get pulled over for having a non-recognizable auto instead of a black 4 door vehicle.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm sure my grey Honda looks like tens of thousands of others with no bumper sticker
Come find me! (Score:2)
Good luck boys..
I drive a white F150... There are millions of them rolling around in varying states of disrepair because nearly every company that buys Ford trucks buys white ones. Around here I can impersonate an illegal by towing a trailer with a couple of lawnmowers on it too... In a sanctuary city I'm Scott free (Until they see the old white guy driving. )