Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Government Technology

Uber Ordered To Take Its Self-Driving Cars Off Arizona Roads (nytimes.com) 19

Posted by BeauHD from the law-and-order dept.
After failing to meet an expectation that it would prioritize public safety as it tested its self-driving technology, Uber has been ordered to take its self-driving cars off Arizona roads (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source). "The incident that took place on March 18 is an unquestionable failure to comply with this expectation," Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona wrote in a letter sent to Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's chief executive. "Arizona must take action now." The New York Times reports: Uber had already suspended all testing of its cars in Arizona, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Toronto. "We proactively suspended self-driving operations in all cities immediately following the tragic incident last week. We continue to help investigators in any way we can, and we'll keep a dialogue open with the governor's office to address any concerns they have," said Matt Kallman, an Uber spokesman. The rebuke from the governor is a reversal from what has been an open-arms policy by the state, heralding its lack of regulation as an asset to lure autonomous vehicle testing -- and tech jobs. Waymo, the self-driving car company spun out from Google, and General Motors-owned Cruise are also testing cars in the state. Mr. Ducey said he was troubled by a video released from the Tempe Police Department that seemed to show that neither the Uber safety driver nor the autonomous vehicle detected the presence of a pedestrian in the road in the moments before the crash.

Uber Ordered To Take Its Self-Driving Cars Off Arizona Roads More | Reply

Uber Ordered To Take Its Self-Driving Cars Off Arizona Roads

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

As Will Rogers would have said, "There is no such things as a free variable."

Close