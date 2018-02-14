Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Tickbox Must Remove Pirate Streaming Add-ons From Sold Devices (torrentfreak.com) 34

Posted by BeauHD from the court-orders dept.
TickBox TV, the company behind a Kodi-powered streaming device, must release a new software updater that will remove copyright-infringing addons from previously shipped devices. A California federal court issued an updated injunction in the lawsuit that was filed by several major Hollywood studios, Amazon, and Netflix, which will stay in place while both parties fight out their legal battle. TorrentFreak reports: Last year, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), an anti-piracy partnership between Hollywood studios, Netflix, Amazon, and more than two dozen other companies, filed a lawsuit against the Georgia-based company Tickbox TV, which sells Kodi-powered set-top boxes that stream a variety of popular media. ACE sees these devices as nothing more than pirate tools so the coalition asked the court for an injunction to prevent Tickbox from facilitating copyright infringement, demanding that it removes all pirate add-ons from previously sold devices. Last month, a California federal court issued an initial injunction, ordering Tickbox to keep pirate addons out of its box and halt all piracy-inducing advertisements going forward. In addition, the court directed both parties to come up with a proper solution for devices that were already sold.

The new injunction prevents Tickbox from linking to any "build," "theme," "app," or "addon" that can be indirectly used to transmit copyright-infringing material. Web browsers such as Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Safari, and Firefox are specifically excluded. In addition, Tickbox must also release a new software updater that will remove any infringing software from previously sold devices. All tiles that link to copyright-infringing software from the box's home screen also have to be stripped. Going forward, only tiles to the Google Play Store or to Kodi within the Google Play Store are allowed. In addition, the agreement also allows ACE to report newly discovered infringing apps or addons to Tickbox, which the company will then have to remove within 24-hours, weekends excluded.

  • Fair enough.

    I wonder how many people will just reinstall the removed addons? I'm sure there is somebody already writing up a how-to just for this court ruling.

  • GPL issues (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    First, this is incredibly draconian and a significant escalation of anti-piracy abuses. However, Kodi is GPL software, and would require modification to block some add-ons. The question is, will they release the modified source that blocks some types of add-ons?

  • M$ must ban Linux so you pay per CORE in your VM farm (minimum of 8 cores (4 packs) per processor, and a minimum of 16 cores (8 packs) per system and must license each core in the system) We still let you run Linux in Hyper-V VM's

  • To be fair... (Score:3)

    by viperidaenz ( 2515578 ) on Wednesday February 14, 2018 @09:28PM (#56126383)

    Their website used to say this on the front page

    Question:
    What TV shows and movies can I see for free?
    Answer:
    You can see almost every movie and TV series ever made. You can even access movies and shows that are still on Demand and episodes of TV that were just aired. You will never pay to watch any of them.

    Enjoy watching complete seasons of almost every television series ever created, including those from the premium cable movie channels and subscription services.

    Relax with some popcorn and catch the latest hollywood blockbuster from the comfort of your own home without paying a rental fee. Also included - Sidetick.TV!

    Live stream over 50,000 live radio stations or access full albums from your favorite recording artist... finally cancel your spotify or satellite radio subscription saving hundred of dollars a year!

    Watch upcoming PPV Events like UFC, Boxing, and Wrestlemania in ultra high definition without paying a single penny!

    https://web.archive.org/web/20... [archive.org]

  • e.g. folks who own property. So they're going to tend to side with property owners, and that includes Intellectual Property owners. The ruling seems punitive and too broad. VLC could fall under this ruling. This reads like the plantif got everything they wanted while the defendant got nothing. Also, they seem to have picked a small target who couldn't fight back. They did not, for example, go after Roku. Even though it's not terribly difficult to get stuff like Popcorn time running on it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by green1 ( 322787 )

      There's a reason these scumbags go after small defendants, they can't afford to put up a big defence, and once you've won a few of these you have a precedent that makes it hard for the big guys to resist even with their armies of lawyers.
      They're also careful to never go after the REALLY big guys because even though they might win with the precedents they've already set, they'd draw too much attention and the laws might get fixed. (Which is why Google hasn't been shut down due to all the piracy they enable,

