Arizona Introduces Bill That Would Allow Residents To Pay Taxes In Bitcoin

In a bid to attract businesses involved in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, Arizona lawmakers have proposed a bill that would allow the state's citizens to pay their taxes in bitcoin. "Arizona State Rep. Jeff Weninger, who introduced the bill, said it was a signal to everyone in the United States, and possibly throughout the world, that Arizona was going to be the place to be for blockchain and digital currency technology in the future," reports Investopedia. From the report: Weninger, a Republican, also cited the ease of making online payments through the cryptocurrency "while you're watching television," as another reason. But he did not divulge much detail about the implementation of such a system. That might be the reason why Weninger faces an uphill battle in getting the bill approved by the state legislature. Bitcoin's price volatility is already being cited as a possible roadblock to implementing such a measure by state legislators. Arizona state senator Steve Farley, a Democrat who's running for governor, said the bill puts the "volatility burden" of bitcoin's price on taxpayers who make payments in U.S. dollars. "It would mean that the money goes to the state and then the state has to take responsibility of how to exchange it," Farley said.

  • This is a good idea. I have a significant investment in Bitcoin and this would be a good use for it. I expect massive returns this year on it.

    • Wait a minute... I want to tack on a rider to that bill -

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKPZDq9IQIU

    • Suspect once you actually pay your taxes with Bitcoin, the State will want you to do some splainin' about your Bitcoin purchase price.

      Investment income, or some such shite.

  • A blockchain and cryptocurrencies tech hub ? (Score:3)

    by perpenso ( 1613749 ) on Thursday February 08, 2018 @08:14PM (#56092727)
    So how does converting a US dollar tax bill amount to bitcoin in real time and providing a payment address, monitoring that payment address for confirmation, and then immediately converting those bitcoins to US dollars make a region a blockchain and cryptocurrencies tech hub? Especially when much of the preceding will likely be outsourced to an existing bitcoin payment processor.
  • Never going to happen.
    I wouldn't be surprised if it's illegal.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      My guess is that this is even less of a starter than the Whiskey Rebellion.

      I did a cursory search on if the Federal Government accepts gold as currency for tax purposes and did not get any hits that said either way, but there were a lot of hits on the debate if the transaction or appreciation of gold is taxable in the same way that things like stocks are. This makes me lean towards thinking they don't accept gold as payment.

      I'm going to further guess that they're not willing to accept non-US-currency or at

    • While a creditor is _required_ to accept _legal tender_.
      He is free to accept any other payment to settle the bill.

  • I thought it said introduced by "Jeff Winger", so it seemed sort of OK for an episode of "Community". You know how it goes, Greendale starts accepting bitcoin, but it gets bankrupt because bitcoin is worthless 2 weeks after the students make the payments when the transactions (or most of them) actually get through, but then something involving either time travel, or multiverse paradoxes, or claymation happens and the day is saved...

  • First, the state will probably have to process the payments through an exchange to avoid the Btc / Dollar bounces. That's not a huge problem, but one analogous to accepting payments in gold or silver.

    The second issue I see is that payers will have their payment wallet instantly connected to their real identity. Payers who are careful about security can probably avoid this, but how many will think their previous Btc transactions will be anonymous after they willingly give the state a connection by an acciden

  • Encouraging blockchain or distributed ledger tech businesses to locate in Arizona probably has something to do with Arizona's interest in making use of it's abundant solar energy resources. For worldwide enterprises, we need to have mining and testbed facilities in the States that can compete with countries with lower or subsidized electricity rates.

  • Stupid is as stupid does

  • ...they can also make an app that allows you to pay the taxes. Yeah, that's it. An app.

    They could also have the state website pivot to video.

  • But $6000 worth of Bitcoin, pay when it's worth $10k and leave the State and the rest of the taxpayers holding the bag when they drop to $3k.

  • They out-floridaed Florida!

