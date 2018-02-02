Cloudflare Is Liable For Pirate Sites and Has No Safe Harbor, Publisher Says (torrentfreak.com) 93
After dragging Cloudflare to court and accusing the web services company of various types of copyright and trademark infringement, noting that several customers used Cloudflare's servers to distribute pirated content, adult publisher ALS Scan told the California District Court this week that the company should be held liable for copyright infringements committed by its customers. According to TorrentFreak, "The company requests a partial summary judgement, claiming that the CDN provider assists pirates and doesn't qualify for safe harbor protection." From the report: "The evidence is undisputed," ALS writes. "Cloudflare materially assists website operators in reproduction, distribution and display of copyrighted works, including infringing copies of ALS works. Cloudflare also masks information about pirate sites and their hosts." ALS anticipates that Cloudflare may argue that the company or its clients are protected by the DMCA's safe harbor provision, but contests this claim. The publisher notes that none of the customers registered the required paperwork at the U.S. Copyright Office. "Cloudflare may say that the Cloudflare Customer Sites are themselves service providers entitled to DMCA protections, however, none have qualified for safe harbors by submitting the required notices to the U.S. Copyright Office. Cloudflare may say that the Cloudflare Customer Sites are themselves service providers entitled to DMCA protections, however, none have qualified for safe harbors by submitting the required notices to the U.S. Copyright Office."
Cloudflare itself has no safe harbor protection either, they argue, because it operates differently than a service provider as defined in the DMCA. It's a "smart system" which also modifies content, instead of a "dumb pipe," they claim. In addition, the CDN provider is accused of failing to implement a reasonable policy that will terminate repeat offenders. "Cloudflare has no available safe harbors. Even if any safe harbors apply, Cloudflare has lost such safe harbors for failure to adopt and reasonably implement a policy including termination of repeat infringers," ALS writes. ALS now asks the court to issue a partial summary judgment ruling that Cloudflare is liable for contributory copyright infringement. If this motion is granted, a trial would only be needed to establish the damages amount.
Cloudflare itself has no safe harbor protection either, they argue, because it operates differently than a service provider as defined in the DMCA. It's a "smart system" which also modifies content, instead of a "dumb pipe," they claim. In addition, the CDN provider is accused of failing to implement a reasonable policy that will terminate repeat offenders. "Cloudflare has no available safe harbors. Even if any safe harbors apply, Cloudflare has lost such safe harbors for failure to adopt and reasonably implement a policy including termination of repeat infringers," ALS writes. ALS now asks the court to issue a partial summary judgment ruling that Cloudflare is liable for contributory copyright infringement. If this motion is granted, a trial would only be needed to establish the damages amount.
"Publisher Says" ... nuff said (Score:5, Insightful)
"Publisher Says"
... nuff said
When court says it, or legislation saying it actually says it, then it starts to mean something.
Right now, its just horseshit. (Much like that Nunes memo.)
Re: (Score:1)
The story is total BULL$#1T.
Amusing reference to Nunes. His "blockbuster" turned out to be toilet fish.
Re:"Publisher Says" ... nuff said (Score:5, Insightful)
And, of course, "The evidence is undisputed". No need for a trial; just seize CF's bank accounts now...
Re: "Publisher Says" ... nuff said (Score:2, Insightful)
Somehow I have a feeling that it actually is disputed. The disputing party? Cloudflare!
Someone should tell this lawyer asshat that words have meaning, and that using them incorrectly undisputedly makes him look stupid.
Re: (Score:2)
Nutria pointed out:
And, of course, "The evidence is undisputed". No need for a trial; just seize CF's bank accounts now...
This.
If Cloudflare is doing anything other than pleading guilty, the "evidence" is, by definition in dispute.
The argument presented in this motion is pure handwaving. Any competent Federal judge is going to dismiss it out of hand, because no actual evidence is cited - only the claims presented in the argument itself.
Claims and evidence are two legally distinct things, AFAIK. <DISCLAIMER>I am not a lawyer, nor do I play one on TV.</DISCLAIMER>
And then, of course, ther
Re: (Score:2)
The _eviodence_ need not be in dispute for a lawsuit or criminal prosecution to need to go to court. Whether an act is illegal can be in dispute. I'm particularly reminded of Edward Snowden, whose leaking of classified documents on NSA domestic spying is not in dispute. Whether he should be tried for treason, or given a Medal of Honor as a brave whistleblower is in dispute.
Re: (Score:2)
Antique Geekmeister cautioned:,/p>
The _eviodence_ need not be in dispute for a lawsuit or criminal prosecution to need to go to court. Whether an act is illegal can be in dispute.
What you say is true. However, the points the quoted argument cites are not evidence. They're the plaintiff's lawyer's characterization of relationships between the defendant (Cloudflare) and third parties not named as co-dependents - a.k.a. "opinions"
...
Re: "Publisher Says" ... nuff said (Score:2)
Iâ(TM)ll continue. The guy is guilty as hell. Not that it matters to PedoBear and his friends. And lets be honest, PedoBear is more amusing than most of the kind of comedy American politics has been creating recently.
Re:"Publisher Says" ... nuff said (Score:5, Insightful)
No comrade. You are incorrect.
If the memo were actually true and correct and its conclusions were founded in law instead of wishy-thinking, then Trump should let Mueller along his merry way; and sleep easy, and then destroy the case in court -- assuming the DoJ ever decided to even lay charges.
There's no possible need to fire mueller, and violate the separation between the exective and justice departments. Fight it in court where it belongs.
The reason this whole episode is a big deal is precisely because the white house is seeking to undermine the autonomy of the justice department.
Trump isn't some poor sap whose going to get railroaded into a false confession and sent to federal prison for life. He's going to have the best representation possible; and then appeals forever, and due to the unique situation what with him being the president there's going to be enough for the supreme court to chew on to last decades. And he appointed the last supreme court justice himself. He'll die of old age long before its over.
Firing Mueller is a gross abuse and violation of the separation of powers. Even sensible republicans think interfering in the DoJ is crossing the line.
Re: (Score:3)
Was the Steele Dossier the basis for the FISA warrant (and much of the Russiagate investigation) or wasn't it? Lotsa table-pounders [quoteinvestigator.com] from both parties but this simple question is being avoided with a 20 foot pole.
Muller's investigation, like Ken Starr's before it, is a disgusting perversion of justice. Pr
Re: (Score:2)
"If the memo were actually true and correct and its conclusions were founded in law instead of wishy-thinking...
I'm going to repeat the question I asked above to another of your comments: To what "conclusions" do you refer?
The memo doesn't draw any conclusions. It's just a list of facts. Conclusions are what happens when you put those facts together.
"There's no possible need to fire mueller..."
Huh? Trump has expressed no desire to fire Mueller. McCabe and Rosenstein, on the other hand, may be in trouble.
"... and violate the separation between the exective and justice departments.
Huh? The Justice Department is part of the Executive Branch. It isn't part of the Judiciary. Different things.
Looks like it's back to school for you.
Re:"Publisher Says" ... nuff said (Score:4, Insightful)
"NONE OF YOU FUCKING FAGGOTS CAN LIST ONE SINGLE SPECIFIC THING WRONG WITH THE MEMO! "
I mean, its biased, and lacks information, and omits context. It's poorly researched, and poorly sourced. Its all of 4 pages; that's absurdly thin. Then on top of that, it comes to a conclusion that has no legal basis, not even the cherry picked facts in the memo support its conclusion.
That's not why the memo is a big deal. The memo is a big deal because it represents the whitehouse's willingness to undermine its own DoJ, National Security, Intelligence oversight bodies. It's a step down the path to violating the separation of powers.
Trump needs to leave the DoJ alone. If the Mueller investigation ever reaches charges, Trump can fight them vigorously within the courts -- but he can't make this go way by the firing judges and prosecutors.
Well... perhaps he can... but if he does we now live in a tin pot dictatorship. And that's kind of a big deal.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
2) What information does it lack, that it could have included? The actual documents it was based on are still classified, and of the Republicans only Trey Gowdy was allowed to see them.
3) What context was omitted? This is basically a repeat of #2. They couldn't include stuff that is still classified. In part because it's still part of an ongoing investigation.
4) How is it
Re: (Score:2)
So, why did you fight so hard to hide it from us again?
Because the evidence to refute it is also classified and Trump won't allow that to be released. Declassifying one side of the argument is cheating.
A few simple facts. Which do you dispute? (Score:1)
The memo says a few interesting things:
The application was based primarily on claims from Steele, a person who himself had said he was "desperate that Trump not get elected and passionate that Trump not be president".
The DOJ official interviewing Steele was Mr. Ohr.
The Ohrs were being paid by the DNC and Clinton campaign to try to discredit Trump.
This information was not revealed to the Court when DOJ sought the FISA warrant.
Which is these facts do you call "horse shit" and why?
Just because a publisher says... (Score:1)
...doesn't make it so
Publishers... (Score:3)
What was the expression? A drowning man will clutch at a straw?
Re: Publishers... (Score:4, Insightful)
I believe the relevant quote is:
âoeIt is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.â
Re: Publishers... (Score:2)
Lol slashdot doesnâ(TM)t support Unicode in TYOOL 2018
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Let's check that out with some katakana:
...hmmm nothing.
If it works you should see something like a smiley face after the colon, the Tu character. I can see it in the text box I'm typing in so let's look at the preview....
So let's see if it supports other codes up to the €; here's the character eight steps down from 20AC:
Nope, there should have been a pound sign after the colon.
The Unicode support seems to be extremely selective.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Editor is on crack! (Score:2)
The editor of this submission needs to be sent immediately to the Copyright Office him/herself, because they infringed on their own content 3x in one paragraph!
Almighty Science! -smh
:-(
Go after ... (Score:4, Interesting)
... the offender.
The reasoning here would support my electric company's termination of service because I download copyrighted material.
Re: (Score:2)
As soon as they can determine who is legally responsible for electrons...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I don't support this move, but there is basis for it. First would be, whether to provide safe harbor to Cloudflare as a provider. I would argue to do so. The second would be the fact that the DMCA does require you to have policies in place to deal with repeat offenders. I work for an ISP and have spent a fair bi
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
It looks like they do have a process for dealing with offenders: https://support.cloudflare.com/hc/en-us/articles/200167716-How-do-I-file-a-DMCA-complaint-
Re: (Score:2)
There is a gigantic difference between monitoring for performance compared to monitoring content, let alone categorizing content for policing.
Who imposed the requirement for someone providing a service to monitor content for policing? Would that not be counter productive to their service offering, would anyone actively use a service which monitored all content for delivery to be used someone who is not a customer or whatever, let alone some random copyright holder?
Just think of the burden of having to poli
Re: (Score:2)
Blah, blah, blah.
Look, you and I agree that some asshats are breaking copyright laws.
The owners of the IP have a gripe with the perps and no one else.
This "get the carriers to be the police" is bullshit.
The way that would work is for the carriers to charge the IP owners for doing the dirty work.
In any case, you and I both know damned well it's "whack-a-mole."
As soon as IP is digitized, it's effectively in the public domain.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey now! (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
.........and with that, you just failed jury selection.
Re: (Score:2)
.........and with that, you just failed jury selection.
I promise to bring along paper towels for everyone though! So unfair...
Re: (Score:2)
I volunteer to be on that jury, and demand they produce every bit of the evidence!
I can see it now. Ten minutes into the plaintiff's opening arguments, one of the jurists says, "Your honor, with all due respect, pics or it didn't happen."
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting implication (Score:3)
If changing the content means taking on liability would that not imply that an ISP that modifies encrypted content is liable for infringement too?
Re:Interesting implication (Score:4, Interesting)
From the article:
Previously, the court clarified that under U.S. law the company can be held liable for caching content of copyright infringing websites. Cloudflare’s “infrastructure-level caching” cannot be seen as fair use, it ruled.
Seems pretty insane, this would suggest that ISP edge caching of unencrypted content is infringing, ditto for image search engines.
Cloudflare/NSA (Score:3)
Cloudflare is probably a massive NSA operation to track users across websites, including such things as intercepting their logins. It'll never be allowed to be taken down...
Net Neutrality (Score:2)
This case only has merit if net neutrality is not a thing.
If net neutrality is abolished, then every service provider is liable for anything that passes though their system.
Which do you choose?
Re: (Score:2)
If net neutrality is abolished, then every service provider is liable for anything that passes though their system.
Ahem, totally different things.
DMCA's Safe Harbor provision is what protects ISPs and CDNs from being liable for their customer's actions. DMCA is still quite in effect.
Net Neutrality is about treating everyone's data the same as it moves across interconnected networks. IE: No paid prioritization.
CDN Protection (Score:1)
Trouble for Cloudflare (Score:2)
In addition, the CDN provider is accused of failing to implement a reasonable policy that will terminate repeat offenders.
This is about all they have to prove to a judge. DMCA safe-harbor or not, if you're not trying to put a stop to copyright infringement, you lose your protection and are liable.
The rest? Irrelevant.
Going after the infringers? Waste of time and money, they don't have typically have anything and plus it's more involved to prove some individual did something, especially if Cloudflare resists giving out information. The objective is to get a nice fat payday. The end-users don't yield fat paydays. Also, sui