How To Tame the Tech Titans (economist.com) 40
dryriver shares an opinion piece from The Economist: Not long ago, being the boss of a big Western tech firm was a dream job. As the billions rolled in, so did the plaudits: Google, Facebook, Amazon and others were making the world a better place. Today these companies are accused of being BAADD -- big, anti-competitive, addictive and destructive to democracy. Regulators fine them, politicians grill them and one-time backers warn of their power to cause harm. Much of this techlash is misguided. The presumption that big businesses must necessarily be wicked is plain wrong. Apple is to be admired as the world's most valuable listed company for the simple reason that it makes things people want to buy, even while facing fierce competition. Many online services would be worse if their providers were smaller. Evidence for the link between smartphones and unhappiness is weak. Fake news is not only an online phenomenon.
But big tech platforms, particularly Facebook, Google and Amazon, do indeed raise a worry about fair competition. That is partly because they often benefit from legal exemptions. Unlike publishers, Facebook and Google are rarely held responsible for what users do on them; and for years most American buyers on Amazon did not pay sales tax. Nor do the titans simply compete in a market. Increasingly, they are the market itself, providing the infrastructure (or "platforms") for much of the digital economy. Many of their services appear to be free, but users "pay" for them by giving away their data. Powerful though they already are, their huge stockmarket valuations suggest that investors are counting on them to double or even triple in size in the next decade. There is thus a justified fear that the tech titans will use their power to protect and extend their dominance, to the detriment of consumers (see article). The tricky task for policymakers is to restrain them without unduly stifling innovation.
But big tech platforms, particularly Facebook, Google and Amazon, do indeed raise a worry about fair competition. That is partly because they often benefit from legal exemptions. Unlike publishers, Facebook and Google are rarely held responsible for what users do on them; and for years most American buyers on Amazon did not pay sales tax. Nor do the titans simply compete in a market. Increasingly, they are the market itself, providing the infrastructure (or "platforms") for much of the digital economy. Many of their services appear to be free, but users "pay" for them by giving away their data. Powerful though they already are, their huge stockmarket valuations suggest that investors are counting on them to double or even triple in size in the next decade. There is thus a justified fear that the tech titans will use their power to protect and extend their dominance, to the detriment of consumers (see article). The tricky task for policymakers is to restrain them without unduly stifling innovation.
Make Tax Rates Scale With Size (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
Don't we all wish! Increasing tax rate for companies based on size initially sounds like a great idea (haven't considered the downsides, but behemoth companies end up being a threat to a healthy economy, plus the complications of figuring out when anti-trust laws should kick in).
The tech giants have greased so many politicians that it is difficult to imagine the federal government taking anti-trust actions if and when it makes sense to do so.
Re: (Score:1)
The tech giants have greased so many politicians that it is difficult to imagine the federal government taking anti-trust actions if and when it makes sense to do so.
According to OpenSecrets, the Technology sector is ranked #4 and #1 Pharmaceuticals/Health lobbying is off the chart:
https://www.opensecrets.org/lobby/top.php?indexType=i&showYear=a
Remember what "lobbying" was called ... (Score:1)
... back in he days:
TREASON.
20 years prison. Maximum sentence.
For both the politician ("representative") and the "lobbyist".
And the second I have the power to make it so, that will happen. Retroactively for the last 150 years.
Re: (Score:2)
In other words, your contribution is about Identity Politics. You don't like Google so they shouldn't get the benefits of Trump's tax bill.
While Google are among the apex of parasitic marketing people claiming to be nerds, you'd have to be functionally retarded to interpret "a company worth more than 9 figures" as "limited to Google."
Re: (Score:2)
you'd have to be functionally retarded to interpret "a company worth more than 9 figures" as "limited to Google."
If "more than 9 figures" means more than $999,999,999, then there are several thousand corporations just in America.
The bottom company in the S&P 500 is worth $3.6B.
Disclaimer: I think the idea of nationalizing these companies is insane. I trust Google way more than I trust the NSA.
Re: (Score:1)
The bottom company in the S&P 500 is worth $3.6B.
Disclaimer: I think the idea of nationalizing these companies is insane. I trust Google way more than I trust the NSA.
Kind of assuming everyone already knows the government would run them into the ground between the bureaucracy and the greed, they can't even keep the parks services people actually want to pay and generate revenue running in the midst of political bickering over a budget. The point is more to A) prevent companies from reaching that level B) break up the ones that do and most importantly C) ensure no corporation or rich shitbag has the expendable cashflow to lobby for anything without going under.
The NSA al
Re: (Score:1)
Your logic is faulty - you're assuming that the only way a company can get big is by ripping people off which is simply not true. So many companies got big by selling revolutionary products that changed the world.
Name one. I know for a fact they all got rich by selling products (revolutionary or otherwise) for far above cost, so far above cost it constitutes swindling their customers and so far above cost they gained the spare cash to lobby and as a direct result break our democracy.
Highlighters (Score:1)
These giant tech companies do nothing more than show government (and citizenry) how broken the laws actually are. The market will never restrain itself, that's what regulation is for. That regulation needs to be properly balanced and reviewed a bit more often than once a century, or you wind up with newer technologies arising to show how outdated those regulations are.
That is the problem. Not businesses that take every advantage of the law to keep costs down, prices up, marketshare horded, and profits maxim
Don't kill the goose laying the golden eggs? (Score:1)
Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft can easily hop to China or Europe. Throwing stifling regulation at them will do absolutely nothing other than cause fewer jobs here in the US. Instead, government needs to stand behind business so people have jobs and the economy stays well off.
As of now, this is working well -- the stock market is at record highs, the US is at full employment, where anyone who wants a job can get one, and companies are turning record profits. Hitting them with regulations will mean
Re: (Score:1)
Apple, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft can easily hop to China or Europe. Throwing stifling regulation at them will do absolutely nothing other than cause fewer jobs here in the US.
This is meant to be ironic right? The EU actually enforces anti-competition laws unlike the US and the Chinese have tons of regulations. Why would any of these companies leave their crony capitalist country?
Re: (Score:2)
Because the US has the highest tax rates in the world, both on businesses and people, especially the insane rates that Obamacare burdens people with. China is a lot more business friendly, and most of these companies are beholden to them anyway, due to manufacturing interests. It is actually amazing that most of these companies have not moved their headquarters to Hong Kong already because of this.
When you say China is a lot more business friendly, you forgot the hidden cost of corruption and the messy internet censorship. China built a firewall so people may not access Google, Facebook, Whatsapp and sometimes even Github. Recently they banned VPN apps.
Hong Kong is not walled yet but the land price is high so putting a headquarter here is expensive.
Poor thinking (Score:2)
Apple is to be admired
... for the simple reason that it makes things people want to buy
So do meth cooks. And like those scofflaws Apple bends a lot of rules and fosters a lot of bad shit in this world. They don't get absolution just because they're cool.
The Problem (Score:5, Informative)
The presumption that big businesses must necessarily be wicked is plain wrong.
This presumption is accurate. Corporations are required by law to make money. Share holders can exact retribution if they don't. People lose their job if they fail to steer their company in a growing profitable manner, regardless of whatever else.
Once these companies 'go public', they are beholden to the share holders to give a return on their investment. The ever increasing demand for more profits, more growth, well, it's what turns good ideas into evil entities we despise.
If company's goals were things like do X better for society, discover Y, provide Z service to the best of your ability, things might be better, but that's not how it is. Every company has the same goal: Make more money for their share holders. Period. Every other consideration is secondary.
Every corporation I've ever seen has done one of two things: Get bigger, or disappear.
Innovation (Score:1)
Innovation that relies on thievery is not innovation, in fact it is contrary by definition. Big business is indeed not necessarily wicked, but big tech *is*. Most of these companies would collapse if they were required to be ethical, and that is also perfectly telling. The biggest absurdity is the notion that innovation is only possible outside of the realm of ethics and decency. That's not a justification, it is an excuse, and it is reprehensible.
Opinion piece and garbage at that. (Score:3)
Wow, this is a load of horseshit. He's discounting science and calling it "fake news", why? Simple, it doesn't fit the narrative that he's trying to sell you.
Evidence for the link between smartphones and unhappiness is weak. Fake news is not only an online phenomenon.
I can tell you for a fact that adults addicted to their smartphones just kinda check out of being parents and only do the most superficial component of parenting. They aren't neglecting their children but they also aren't involved in their lives in any meaningful way. There's a new generation of children being raised by zombie parents because of these damn machines and it's going to lead to an increasingly and strangely fucked up future for society. These devices could be great tools but there is far more profit in making money off of neurohacking people which results in screen zombies.
It's ultimately up to the individual to decide how they live their lives but there is nobody warning them about the danger smartphones present.
Easy... (Score:1)
Make the fines a percentage of gross worldwide revenue.
Problem solved.
Too big (Score:2)
Bullshit. If there are a larger quantity of providers, they compete harder and customers have more choice. Japan had 7 viable car companies that kicked the ass of our 3 in the 80's.
The only place I see it being a problem is cross-country coverage. But the co's can make roaming deals with other carriers.
Oligopolies consistently have the worse customer service in surveys among different products that have fell under oligopolies/monopolies.