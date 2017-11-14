Yelp Ordered To Identify User Accused of Defaming a Tax Preparer (bloomberg.com) 16
mi writes: California State Appeals Court ruled this week that Yelp can't shield the identify of an anonymous reviewer who posted allegedly defamatory statements about a tax preparer. "The three-judge appeals panel in Santa Ana agreed with Yelp that it could protect the First Amendment rights of its anonymous reviewer but it still had to turn over the information," reports Bloomberg. "The panel reasoned that the accountant had made a showing that the review was defamatory in that it went beyond expressing an opinion and allegedly included false statements."
Re: (Score:1)
So many Russian posts....
So in other words... (Score:2)
anonymous comments can no longer be considered truly anonymous. Got it.
Re: (Score:2)
using a "throw-away" laptop bought with cash at a starbucks...
Re: (Score:2)
using a "throw-away" laptop bought with cash at a starbucks...
But you've apparently forgotten about the ingestible trackers Starbucks adds to its lattes.
Re: (Score:3)
The First Amendment protects you and me from the government. It does not protect you and me from each other.
If you say something about me I don't like, I can sue you. Of course, whether I win is another matter.
pretty easy to prove (Score:1)
According to TFA:
The online review said the tax preparer had prepared a sloppy return for double the money he initially quoted.
Seriously? "Sloppy" is already an opinion, so that's going to get removed from the claim. Now we're just left with he-said-vs-she-said for the quoted price. Good luck proving that the reviewer didn't believe the original quote. If he stands up on court and says "Yes, I asked about X, and he said 'about $Y', but then he charged me $2Y dollars." then the tax preparer immediately loses his case, and he's going to get counter-sued for a lot more than $2Y (think: court costs + tort claim).
Intent of amendment (Score:3)
What do they want? Free speech or anonymity? Free speech can exist in either case but shit falls out when people know who you are after saying something in public. Perhaps we are talking about amendment 1.5...the one that guarantees us anonymity?