Tesla Hit With Labor Complaint On Behalf of Fired Factory Workers (theverge.com) 3
On behalf of the hundreds of Tesla workers that were fired last week from the company's assembly plant, the United Auto Workers filed a complaint today to the National Relations Board. The UAW posted a copy of the complaint on its website, which alleges that pro-union workers were unfairly targeted. The Verge reports: The UAW says the complaint was made on Wednesday to the Oakland offices of the National Relations Board. The union claims the recent culling of several hundred Tesla employees included many who were involved in a pro-union movement at the Fremont assembly plant, and included those who wore pro-union shirts and stickers. The Fremont factory site has roots in the UAW. It was once a former joint manufacturing facility owned by GM and Toyota, until it closed in 2010. Despite ongoing efforts, under Tesla's ownership, the factory is not unionized. A pro-union rally was held Tuesday in front of the plant, which was documented in a Facebook post by the pro-union group A Fair Future at Tesla.
Many was pro-union? What a surprise! (Score:2)
Many of the fired worker because of bad performance were also pro-union? I'm so surprised!
Re: (Score:2)
Tesla has owned the Fremont factory since 2010. It's now late 2017. Funny that in all this time UAW never saw fit to hold a vote on unionization in this supposedly horrible, unfair work environment, and has instead chosen to wage a PR campaign instead.