EU: No Encryption Backdoors But, Let's Help Each Other Crack That Crypto
The European Commission has proposed that member states help each other break into encrypted devices by sharing expertise around the bloc. From a report: In an attempt to tackle the rise of citizens using encryption and its effects on solving crimes, the commission decided to sidestep the well-worn, and well-ridiculed, path of demanding decryption backdoors in the stuff we all use. Instead, the plans set out in its antiterrorism measures on Wednesday take a more collegiate approach -- by offering member states more support when they actually get their hands on an encrypted device. "The commission's position is very clear -- we are not in favour of so-called backdoors, the utilisation of systemic vulnerabilities, because it weakens the overall security of our cyberspace, which we rely upon," security commissioner Julian King told a press briefing. "We're trying to move beyond a sometimes sterile debate between backdoors or no backdoors, and address some of the concrete law enforcement challenges. For instance, when [a member state] gets a device, how do they get information that might be encrypted on the device." [...] Share the wealth. "Some member states are more equipped technically to do that [extract information from a seized device] than others," King said. "We want to make sure no member state is at a disadvantage, by sharing the tech expertise among the member states and reinforcing the support that Europol can offer."
So we have a device of someone that we suspect to be a criminal, now aid us to access it.
That is something we can actually work with. Provided there is oversight and it's not "we probably have (population count) terrorists in our country, let's find out how to up the surveillance so we can track them all!"
If any member state has that capability, there is no way
Remember the FBI Apple iPhone debate in the US and a solution was found how to gain access to the data, my guess would be they could be sharing those kinds of solutions. I would be surprised if they had things even more advanced than that.
Please, don't ! Leave them with their brute forcing. In the meantime we can enjoy secure communication.
I am not sure if this is just an attempt to please the lobbysts of encryption regulation or ignorance.
It's an example of you not understanding. Brute forcing is (generally) impossible and that's not what this is about.
Exactly.... This is really stupid in that it only helps you catch the stupid ones....
Anybody who thinks about this, won't have an issue communicating securely regardless of if the encryption backdoor.
