Walmart Wants To Deliver Groceries Straight To Your Fridge

New submitter Rick Schumann writes:Here's how the company says it would work:Place an order on Walmart.com for groceries or other goods.A driver for Deliv -- a same-day delivery service -- retrieves items when the order is ready, and brings them to the customer's home.If no one answers, the delivery person can use a one-time passcode that's been pre-authorized by the customer to open the home's smart lock.The customer receives a smartphone notification when the delivery is occurring, and can choose to watch it all play out in real-time on home security cameras through a dedicated app.Delivery person leaves packages in the foyer, then brings the groceries to the kitchen, unloads them into the fridge, and leaves.Customer receives notification that the door has locked behind them.