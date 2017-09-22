Walmart Wants To Deliver Groceries Straight To Your Fridge (consumerist.com) 14
New submitter Rick Schumann writes: Walmart has a new marketing idea: "Going to the store? No one has time for that anymore," Walmart says. They want to partner with a company called August Home, who makes smart locks, so a delivery service can literally deliver groceries right into your refrigerator -- while you watch remotely on your phone. Great, time-saving idea, or super-creepy invasion of your privacy? You decide. Here's how the company says it would work:
1. Place an order on Walmart.com for groceries or other goods.
2. A driver for Deliv -- a same-day delivery service -- retrieves items when the order is ready, and brings them to the customer's home.
3. If no one answers, the delivery person can use a one-time passcode that's been pre-authorized by the customer to open the home's smart lock.
4. The customer receives a smartphone notification when the delivery is occurring, and can choose to watch it all play out in real-time on home security cameras through a dedicated app.
5. Delivery person leaves packages in the foyer, then brings the groceries to the kitchen, unloads them into the fridge, and leaves.
6. Customer receives notification that the door has locked behind them.
The Grocery delivery game again? (Score:2)
This seems to be a common failure in internet business when they get into grocery.
Same day delivery, across wide geographic area. specialized technology, higher staff amount, and trying to keep it affordable.
Food is a necessary thing, and it is something we don't want to kill our budget on. So we are more than willing to go out of the way to buy food at the store, especially if it will save us some money.
What about ... (Score:2)
What about pets? Will they make sure to keep the door closed so the cat or dog doesn't bolt? Will they refuse to enter the house if there are pets?
What about grabbing something small in the fridge or elsewhere in the house? Does everyone have 360 degree surveillance in every room of their house now?
What about disputing the purchase if you don't get the things you bought? Something missing, wrong items etc.?
What about delivery guys taking pictures with their phones while they're in your house to, off the top
Worst idea ever. Ever. (Score:2)
Aside from all the new security issues that are opened up by generating one time access to a digital lock, doesn't this raise all sorts of red flags for people?
What happens when law enforcement decides that they want to sneak in an poke around? We going to have another of situations where they can make it fly just because the Supreme Court hasn't gotten around to pointing out that it is
Where do I sign up? (Score:1)
I would love a service like this... except my great danes would eat the driver as he enters the house. I would need to figure out some compensating controls / mitigation to allow driver thru my house and into the kitchen area safely. I already have camera's all over my house and everything important is behind additional locked doors / cabinets. It's just one more than I don't have to worry about... why not?
Zero trust (Score:2)
Conspiray Theory (Score:2)
Can't streamline groceries more than... (Score:1)