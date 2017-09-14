In a Highly Unusual Move, FTC Confirms It Is Investigating Equifax (reuters.com) 51
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday confirmed it is investigating Equifax's handling of a data breach affecting 143m Americans. "The FTC typically does not comment on ongoing investigations. However, in light of the intense public interest and the potential impact of this matter, I can confirm that FTC staff is investigating the Equifax data breach," said Peter Kaplan, the commission's acting director of public affairs. Washington Post reporter tweeted: "To put a finer point on it, this is really, really unusual -- the FTC hardly ever says anything about ongoing probes."
Slap on the wrist, formal apology issued, dinner and drinks at the White House with the executives of the company so that they can swear fealty, and back to #MAGA. Next problem? This is easy.
And don't forget the most important thing: Trump will finally be able to get loans from American banks again.
Probably should have been more government monitoring for security which I would guess will occurs after a post-mortem of this incident.
Seriously, you really think governments care about folks having their data leaked? If top govt execs info was leaked, then maybe we would get something real, but right now, all we'll see is a fake investigation with, as usual, no one going to jail or paying fines.
based on the number of records leaked, there's a good 40% chance per top govt exec that their info WAS leaked
I would add, based on that percentage, not only is there a good chance that top government executives had their information leaked, but its most likely that information was also leaked about their spouses, adult children, parents, siblings, friends, etc. So I think many would take this personally. If you want to be cynical about it, this leak is going to create a lot of headaches for powerful entities like multinational banks, telecoms, and others who relied on Equifax to vet loans and identities and are
Governments care slightly because upset voters can mean politicians get kicked out. By contrast, Equifax doesn't care at all because we're just data points to them and whether we're happy or upset data points doesn't matter at all. Government regulation might not be perfect, but it's better than just letting Equifax do whatever it wants and assuming that "the market will sort it out."
Seriously, you really think governments care about folks having their data leaked? If top govt execs info was leaked, then maybe we would get something real, but right now, all we'll see is a fake investigation with, as usual, no one going to jail or paying fines.
They better do care.
As far as I know, if you know the social security number of someone, you can impersonate them.
If the leak really contains half the SSNs of the country, this could be used to cause quite a lot of trouble to the economy.
Without economy no elite.
It would be surprising is there WASN'T an investigation given Equifax has credit and personal info on a huge number of the US population and controls credit access of virtually the entire country.
I'm not sure that the FTC actually cares about the data that was leaked. On the other hand those allegations of insider trading due to the breach are certainly to interest to them.
Since politicians' identities were compromised along with the unwashed masses [...]
Citation needed
143 million Americans.
Roughly 44% of the country (per https://www.census.gov/popcloc... [census.gov])
Math ain't hard.
The head of the FCC is a former Verizon lawyer who is opposed to net neutrality and for allowing ISPs to sell your personal data without you being aware of it.
I guess this is what MAGA means.
Whoops, you are quite correct. Brain cramp on my part.
I don't think that would be unusual. After all, the NTSB is charged with investigating train wrecks.
I'm up for a corporate death penalty (Score:5, Insightful)
I support the death penalty. So much, in fact, that I want to see Equifax executed - in this case, by having its corporate charter revoked. They're not "too big to fail". They're not providing a valuable product to our economy. They're not America's Last Great Hope at manufacturing or anything like that. They're a rent-seeking parasite on the economy who obviously can never again be trusty with the weaponizable data they collect on everyone who lives here. Cut off its head - sacrifice it on the altar of accountability and justice - and call it done.
And as we'd lock up a street-level criminal until their trial, Equifax should be imprisoned by having its bank accounts and stock trades frozen immediately. Sure, that means it can't pay its CEO. Yes, it means its employees will break up with it in favor of more upstanding members of society. Yeah, it means it won't be able to pay rent and will probably get evicted. If all that's good enough for Joe Accused Weed Dealer, it's good enough for Equifax Accused Stalker.
I support the death penalty. So much, in fact, that I want to see Equifax executed - in this case, by having its corporate charter revoked. They're not "too big to fail". They're not providing a valuable product to our economy. They're not America's Last Great Hope at manufacturing or anything like that. They're a rent-seeking parasite on the economy who obviously can never again be trusty with the weaponizable data they collect on everyone who lives here. Cut off its head - sacrifice it on the altar of accountability and justice - and call it done.
Where are my mod points when I need them?? +1
Good! (Score:5, Insightful)
I think the reason that nothing serious will come of this is because it only really affects personal finances.
Some portion of the affected 143M will be victims of credit fraud and their credit scores will decline as a result. They will then end up paying a risk premium to borrow money, when, in fact, they don't represent the actual level of risk they pay a premium for. It's actually an increased level of profit for lenders.
At the margins, though, I would expect *some* lenders and sellers of financed produ
hard time for any H1B fraud at the VP level and up (Score:2)
hard time for any H1B fraud at the VP level and up.
Get a credit freeze (Score:3)
If you aren't involved in credit application activities, get a credit freeze at all three agencies now. Then they will not provide information. Make things difficult for any fraudster.
You can lift the freeze when you need to.
Caveat: It costs money, but it's currently free at Equifax [equifax.com] (the page is sometimes cratered, however).
Good luck everyone. And kudos to LifeLock's cracker department (JK).
Theory- (Score:3)
Tinfoil hattery:
This beach was state sponsored. Over the next few weeks, American identities will be stolen en-mass, prompting nationwide credit-freeze. Consumers lose trust in the American system of credit/debt as the fraudulently borrowed moneys and goods leave the country before the freeze. People demand companies are punished, and place blame on the money lenders and banks.
People go back to spending only what they've earned. Retail feels the pinch first. Many go under in the first months. Prices rise, as available supply of goods diminishes (no longer produced on a credit-line, volume drops)
When the money stops moving around, the financial sector of the US economy withers and dies within weeks.
The 1% panic. Crisis follows.
I imagine this is what 21st century warfare looks like.
Duct tape and tin foil are dangerous when used together. At least make little holes for breathing.
A MUST HAPPEN...verify everything. (Score:1)
One thing is for sure, from a legal standpoint Equifax and EVERY credit reporting must verify EVERY item on EVERY credit report. Why? Because that cannot prove that the data has not been tampered with for any reason. They need to prove they verified it as well. By law, they have to prove that the data about each of us is in fact true. They can not. If they are permitted to stay in business, they should wipe down to 0 for each of us. New slate. Them too. But, I think they should all be put out of bus
Wow, it's worse than first thought (Score:2)
The data loss and ID theft seems to have affected the FCC head honchos, too.