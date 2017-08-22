Justice Department Walks Back Demand For Information On Anti-Trump Website (theverge.com) 24
After issuing a warrant to DreamHost for "all files" related to an anti-trump website, the Justice Department says it's scaling back a demand for information from hosting service DreamHost. The Verge reports: In a legal filing today, the Justice Department argues that the warrant was proper, but also says DreamHost has since brought up information that was previously "unknown." In light of that, it has offered to carve out information demanded in the warrant, specifically pledging to not request information like HTTP logs tied to IP addresses. The department says it is only looking for information related to criminal activity on the site, and says that "the government is focused on the use of the Website to organize, to plan, and to effect a criminal act -- that is, a riot." Peaceful protestors, the government argues, are not the targets of the warrant. The filing asks the court to proceed with the new, less burdensome request, which, apart from the carved-out sections, still requests "all records or other information, pertaining to the Account, including all files, databases, and database records stored by DreamHost in relation to that Account." It's unclear if DreamHost will continue to fight the new demand.
Privacy and free speech only apply to people who support the president.
People who support the President would share everything with him anyway, their hearts, their minds, their wallets.
Truly they care the best of us.
You have the right to free speech and privacy. But if you make your views known publicly, you can't assume you'll somehow magically be immune from the consequences. Want to be a Nazi in your basement, go right ahead. Want to be a Nazi out in the town square, then you have voluntarily surrendered your rights to privacy, and if your friends, family and employer no longer want to be associated with you because you believe the white race is superior and all the Jews and brown skinned people should be chased off
Oh bullshit
You have the right to free speech and privacy. But if you make your views known publicly, you can't assume you'll somehow magically be immune from the consequences. Want to be a terrorist AntiFa in your basement, go right ahead. Want to be a terrorist AntiFa out in the town square, then you have voluntarily surrendered your rights to privacy, and if your friends, family and employer no longer want to be associated with you because you believe socialism is superior and all the Jews and white skinned people or whomever is the alinksy-ite determined people to hate du jour should be chased off, well, that's tough on you.
You're not going to like it when the tables are turned.
Except that being a Nazi in most parts of the Western world are viewed as far worse than being an antifa thug. Sorry, that's just the way it is. I'm sorry your white supremacist beliefs make you into among the most deplorable human beings around. Maybe you should reconsider your hatred of minorities and your misplaced, and frankly idiotic. View.of your superiity, because what you really are is a pathetic whining snowflake whose misfortune is your own goddamned fault and not some Jewish conspiracy to keep yo
Chicago 8 (Score:1)
This reminds me of the Chicago 8 who were tried for inciting a riot, even though not all of them had met before the trial.
In this case, however, it will be many times more than 8.
Privacy and free speech only apply to people who support the president.
I guess "free speech" now means rioting, destruction of private & public property, and violent attacks and beatings, according to the Left.
Congratulations on becoming everything you claim to hate.
Strat
FTFY
Congratulations on becoming everything you claim to hate..
I guess "free speech" now means shooting Senators of the opposing Party, according to the anti-gun Left.
FTFFY
Congratulations on becoming everything you claim to hate.
Strat
Realized it was in the NSA database (Score:2)
Stored as "metadata".
Same thing.
"We drew too much attention.." (Score:5, Insightful)
We drew too much attention from the media and the general public with our outlandish search warrant, so rather than take all the heat for what amounted to an overreach, we (quote-unquote) 'scaled back the request' so we don't look like the jackbooted thugs we actually are.
Pro-tip for you, guys: You still look like jackbooted thugs.