Justice Department Walks Back Demand For Information On Anti-Trump Website

After issuing a warrant to DreamHost for "all files" related to an anti-trump website, the Justice Department says it's scaling back a demand for information from hosting service DreamHost. The Verge reports: In a legal filing today, the Justice Department argues that the warrant was proper, but also says DreamHost has since brought up information that was previously "unknown." In light of that, it has offered to carve out information demanded in the warrant, specifically pledging to not request information like HTTP logs tied to IP addresses. The department says it is only looking for information related to criminal activity on the site, and says that "the government is focused on the use of the Website to organize, to plan, and to effect a criminal act -- that is, a riot." Peaceful protestors, the government argues, are not the targets of the warrant. The filing asks the court to proceed with the new, less burdensome request, which, apart from the carved-out sections, still requests "all records or other information, pertaining to the Account, including all files, databases, and database records stored by DreamHost in relation to that Account." It's unclear if DreamHost will continue to fight the new demand.

  • This is fine (Score:2, Insightful)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

    Privacy and free speech only apply to people who support the president.

    • Re: This is fine (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      People who support the President would share everything with him anyway, their hearts, their minds, their wallets.

      Truly they care the best of us.

    • Chicago 8 (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This reminds me of the Chicago 8 who were tried for inciting a riot, even though not all of them had met before the trial.

      In this case, however, it will be many times more than 8.

    • Privacy and free speech only apply to people who support the president.

      I guess "free speech" now means rioting, destruction of private & public property, and violent attacks and beatings, according to the Left.

      Congratulations on becoming everything you claim to hate.

      Strat

      • I guess "free speech" now means running people down and actually killing them, according to the Right

        FTFY

        Congratulations on becoming everything you claim to hate..

        • I guess "free speech" now means shooting Senators of the opposing Party, according to the anti-gun Left.

          FTFFY

          Congratulations on becoming everything you claim to hate.

          Strat

  • Stored as "metadata".

    Same thing.

  • "We drew too much attention.." (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Tuesday August 22, 2017 @07:14PM (#55066825) Journal
    Translation:

    We drew too much attention from the media and the general public with our outlandish search warrant, so rather than take all the heat for what amounted to an overreach, we (quote-unquote) 'scaled back the request' so we don't look like the jackbooted thugs we actually are.

    Pro-tip for you, guys: You still look like jackbooted thugs.

