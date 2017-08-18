Google Explains Why It Banned the App For Gab, a Right-Wing Twitter Rival (arstechnica.com) 76
AmiMoJo shares a report from Ars Technica: When right-wing trolls and outright racists get kicked off of Twitter, they often move to Gab, a right-wing Twitter competitor. Gab was founded by Andrew Torba, who says it's devoted to unfettered free expression online. The site also hosts controversial right-wing figures like Milo Yiannopoulos, Andrew 'weev' Auernheimer and Andrew Anglin, editor of the neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer. On Thursday, Gab said that Google had banned its Android app from the Google Play Store for violating Google's ban on hate speech. The app's main competitor, Twitter, hosts accounts like the American Nazi Party, the Ku Klux Klan, and the virulently anti-gay Westboro Baptist Church, yet the Twitter app is still available on the Google Play store. Apple has long had more restrictive app store policies, and it originally rejected the Gab app for allowing pornographic content to be posted on the service -- despite the fact that hardcore pornography is readily available on Twitter. In an email to Ars, Google explained its decision to remove Gab from the Play Store: "In order to be on the Play Store, social networking apps need to demonstrate a sufficient level of moderation, including for content that encourages violence and advocates hate against groups of people. This is a long-standing rule and clearly stated in our developer policies. Developers always have the opportunity to appeal a suspension and may have their apps reinstated if they've addressed the policy violations and are compliant with our Developer Program Policies."
The app's main competitor, Twitter, hosts accounts like the American Nazi Party, the Ku Klux Klan, and the virulently anti-gay Westboro Baptist Church, yet the Twitter app is still available on the Google Play store. Apple has long had more restrictive app store policies, and it originally rejected the Gab app for allowing pornographic content to be posted on the service -- despite the fact that hardcore pornography is readily available on Twitter.
So Google won't tolerate intolerance, but they sure will tolerate hypocrisy. Got it.
Because they've abandoned their claimed principles (Score:5, Insightful)
They can explain all they want, but the Google that claimed "A free and open world depends on a free and open Internet." cannot without contradiction ban an app from its store for the crime of _not censoring its users sufficiently_.
Re:Because they've abandoned their claimed princip (Score:5, Insightful)
These kids have spent too much time in their bedrooms fake shooting people to understand the moral and ethical obligation to destroy Nazism and all of its sympathizers.
I will defend to the death your right to free speech, unless I don't like you. Then I'll shoot you my own damn self and say good riddance to bad ideas.
They can explain all they want, but the Google that claimed "A free and open world depends on a free and open Internet." cannot without contradiction ban an app from its store for the crime of _not censoring its users sufficiently_.
Google is part of a corporation based on making a profit. They can and will lie cheat and steal as it suits them, just like the current US president. What irks me is the idiots who insist this is unfair despite wanting the government to not interfere with private affairs, which this is. It's a free market, so they are all free to fuck right off.
Sure they can (Score:2)
Now, when the federal government or even a common carrier like the ISPs cracks down on them without cause (cause being stuff like i
Re: (Score:2)
That's because google also happens to have freedoms. In this case freedom of association.
Ahh, the "freedom ofassociation" meme again. Ok.
I have a business -- a small diner. I have freedom of association, right? I don't serve African Americans as part of the exercise of my freedom of association. You're ok with that, right?
Before you say "protected class", remember that "protected class" is a legal, not natural, definition, and it changes over time.
cause being stuff like inciting violence, which includes turning a blind eye when a significant portion of their users incite violence
Would you claim that gmail incites violence when it does nothing to monitor or filter the email of its users, and a significant (subjective term) p
"When right-wing trolls and outright racists" (Score:2, Interesting)
Yeah, that's shitty PC Ars Technica reporting all right.
Gift of Gab (Score:2)
Sounds like the place you wanna be on a Friday night.
By the same metric, the built in browser on mobile platforms should be banned as it allows access to such content.
Ok, this is a bit to far. Why does Google or Apple give a shit at all if an app has any sort of moderation?
They don't. They care if you have the 'wrong' politics.
I'm actually very curious - I thought political affiliation was a protected class. Should a political movement be created with a mission statement of "furthering the goals of white people", for example, and self-identified Nazis/KKK/etc join does it then become illegal to discriminate against them?
No, it most certainly does not. It takes more than that to be fascist; nationalism, for example. Some of us prefer our words to have meaning.
Words like IngSoc? Mini-Truth?
Re:what about facebook (Score:4, Informative)
Except in California. Where Google has their headquarters.
Private corporations are constrained by a host of regulations in the US. Furthermore, given that Google has been lobbying to impose common carrier regulations on ISPs and Google itself functions in many ways like a common carrier, it seems reasonable to discuss whether we should extend those regulations to Google.
Actually, in some states it is.
Google should check out the twitter app for hate (Score:2)
As long as it's hate directed towards conservatives, twitter is perfectly ok with it. Death threats, rape threats, misogyny, racism, bigotry, and so on is perfectly ok as long as it's against the "right people."
Gab does ban some content (Score:4, Insightful)
Twitter was running #AssainateTrump same day Google pulled gab. And Gab is not the dark web google pretends it is. Gab bans child porn, doxing, criminal activity,
Saying gab has "sufficient level of moderation" isn't fooling anyone, it's some of the people using Gab Google doesn't like. But those people are everywhere.
Twitter hosts ISIS and other offensive speech and that's allowed in its TOS.
Facebook has kill Isreali groups, kill Republican groups, kill police groups.
Cloudflare protecting over 40 ISIS accounts according to Anonymous.
Google youtube pushing violent TYT on its trending page and specifically demonizing FCC approved content like Louder with Crowder and restricting PragerU (and many other non-left groups)
Silicon Valley pretending one groups offensive speech is acceptable and other isn't is hypocritical. This is political.
Same goes with not calling out ALT-LEFT violence. This is an ideology war, left vs right. Silicon Valley is just picking its side.
Well, as a Google shareholder... (Score:1)
Can they get their damn ass back into China now that they've decided censorship is ok? Gab didn't even violate any laws; meanwhile in China there are actual laws requiring censorship, so I don't see how they can possibly square this.
So not having moderation policies is racist? (Score:1)
I trust (Score:1)
I trust they are going to kill Twitter clients and web browsers on Android as well, then? Because both Twitter and the web are full of hate.
