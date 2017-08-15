Toyota Patents Cloaking Device To Make Car Pillars Appear Transparent (thedrive.com) 17
Toyota has patented a cloaking device that aims to make big, chunky car pillars transparent. The "apparatuses and methods for making an object appear transparent" which Toyota just patented uses cleverly placed mirrors to bend light around an object making it visible from the other side. The Drive reports: So you're not really seeing through the pillars, you're seeing around them. This is a much cheaper option than adding more cameras and screens all over the place and much more realistic than Harry Potter's invisibility cloak. The patent was filed with the U.S. patent office by Toyota North America, so if Toyota does go forward with this technology, we can probably expect to see it in cars in the U.S.
Re:Why? (Score:2)
Who said that "the goal is driverless"?
But if you assume that it is, then for the same reason as the Scenicruiser and railway-car observation domes - rider experience. Allow the rider to enjoy the scenery unimpeded.
But, anyhoo, the cynic in me says that perhaps they would only implement this on driverless cars - because to put it in a car with a driver might prove a liability. What happens if the it fails? Will drivers sue Toyota because they didn't see something that was blocked by the pillar, or if they
Star Trek (Score:3)
So does this make the Americans or the Japanese the Romulans?
Re: (Score:2)
That's why you're supposed to have a blind spot and rear cross-traffic warning system.
Seriously, though, my 2015 car also has poorer visibility than older cars I've had, but honestly I don't have much trouble with it. The main problem is the blind spot and also the rear view when backing out, but it's not a problem: my BSM works great when changing lanes, in conjunction with the big side mirrors (these mirrors are larger than any I've ever had, I'm sure), and when backing out I have a rearview camera plus
Car pillars? (Score:2, Interesting)
Oh the thing that attaches the roof to the car. At first I thought they meant the concrete pillars put up to stop cars from driving into businesses. It would be really dumb for those to be transparent. People on foot run into them enough as is LOL.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: patents will not likely hold (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, hang on.. are the magicians' tricks published?
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, but getting the mirrors to behave safely during an air bag deployment could deserve a patent.
It's about time. The visibility behind the A pillars has always bothered me. Not just the pillars but that crossbar along the back window. Somehow people always drive the exact distance behind me so their headlights jiggle behind that over bumps, which is irritating because it looks like they are flashing them frantically.