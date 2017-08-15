Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Patents Transportation Hardware Technology

Toyota Patents Cloaking Device To Make Car Pillars Appear Transparent (thedrive.com) 17

Posted by BeauHD from the objects-in-mirror-are-closer-than-they-appear dept.
Toyota has patented a cloaking device that aims to make big, chunky car pillars transparent. The "apparatuses and methods for making an object appear transparent" which Toyota just patented uses cleverly placed mirrors to bend light around an object making it visible from the other side. The Drive reports: So you're not really seeing through the pillars, you're seeing around them. This is a much cheaper option than adding more cameras and screens all over the place and much more realistic than Harry Potter's invisibility cloak. The patent was filed with the U.S. patent office by Toyota North America, so if Toyota does go forward with this technology, we can probably expect to see it in cars in the U.S.

Toyota Patents Cloaking Device To Make Car Pillars Appear Transparent More | Reply

Toyota Patents Cloaking Device To Make Car Pillars Appear Transparent

Comments Filter:

  • Star Trek (Score:3)

    by Khyber ( 864651 ) <techkitsune@gmail.com> on Tuesday August 15, 2017 @09:38PM (#55022563) Homepage Journal

    So does this make the Americans or the Japanese the Romulans?

  • Car pillars? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Oh the thing that attaches the roof to the car. At first I thought they meant the concrete pillars put up to stop cars from driving into businesses. It would be really dumb for those to be transparent. People on foot run into them enough as is LOL.

Slashdot Top Deals

My idea of roughing it turning the air conditioner too low.

Close