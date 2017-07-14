Australia To Compel Technology Firms To Provide Access To Encrypted Missives

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Australia on Friday proposed new laws to compel companies such as U.S. social media giant Facebook and device manufacturer Apple to provide security agencies access to encrypted messages. From a report: The measures will be the first in an expected wave of global legislation as pressure mounts on technology companies to provide such access after several terror suspects used encrypted applications ahead of attacks. Australia, a staunch U.S. ally, is on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown radicals since 2014 and authorities have said they have thwarted several plots, although Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said law enforcement needed more help. "We need to ensure the internet is not used as a dark place for bad people to hide their criminal activities from the law," Turnbull told reporters in Sydney. "The reality is, however, that these encrypted messaging applications and voice applications are being used obviously by all of us, but they're also being used by people who seek to do us harm."

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by j-b0y ( 449975 )

      Will happen, eventually. But it will not solve the underlying problem of encryption technology being widely available. That stable door has been open for so long that the horse has bolted, galloped, cantered and eventually settled down to raise a family somewhere in Wyoming.

      • Quit letting people from terrorist prone countries or parts of the world into YOUR country...where they refuse to assimilate and become pots of festering terrorist ideology waiting to unleash itself into the host country.

  • The roads (Score:4)

    by fredrated ( 639554 ) on Friday July 14, 2017 @10:48AM (#54808475) Journal

    are also being used by people who mean us harm. Shall we shut them all down?

  • If there's no place for terrorists to hide then there's no place for *anyone* to hide, and that is unacceptable considering how valuable it is to hide from oppression or the abusers of the system used to ensure there are no hiding spots, those who operate the system are disproportionately advantaged and with access comes the capability of concealing themselves, censoring, framing content and concealing context, etc.

    This idea is ridiculous and imbalanced off the bat.

  • IIRC, the Bouncy Castle crypto package , developed to get around the 90's US export controls on strong ciphers, originates from Down Under. Funny their govt is now expecting developers to install Magic Good-Guys-Only Backdoors into their software so the Five-Eyes Panopticon can snoop as wanted.
  • Anyone remember when it was illegal in the US to export encryption technology? This really needs to stop. From a bird's eye perspective, governments are trying to throw out the baby with the bath water. Or, is it all about $$$? I just want to live in peace please.

  • I repeat:
    Jean has a big moustache.

    Aunt Marie is doing well.
    I repeat:
    Aunt Marie is doing well.

    These where the message from Radio Free Internet.

  • because it's not gonna happen...

