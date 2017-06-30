Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Network The Internet United States Politics Technology

Tom Wheeler Defends Title II Rules, Accuses Pai of Helping Monopolists (arstechnica.com) 10

Posted by BeauHD from the smokescreen dept.
simkel shares a report from Ars Technica: Former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler spoke out against the FCC's proposed repeal of net neutrality rules this week, saying the repeal will help monopoly broadband providers abuse their dominant position. There's "a monopoly provider for three-quarters of the homes in America, and no choice," Wheeler said in a forum (video) in Arlington, Virginia Monday hosted by US Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.). "When you've only got one provider, who makes the rules? The provider makes the rules." Wheeler was referring to FCC data that shows most Americans live in areas with either one provider of high-speed broadband (at least 25Mbps downstream and 3Mbps upstream) or none at all. With the FCC's new Republican leadership seeking to overturn net neutrality rules, "the question becomes, will giant companies be able to exploit their monopoly position?" Wheeler said. "Who is going to stand up for consumers? Who is going to stand up for innovation? And who is going to stand up for the most important network for determining our future in the 21st century?"

Tom Wheeler Defends Title II Rules, Accuses Pai of Helping Monopolists More | Reply

Tom Wheeler Defends Title II Rules, Accuses Pai of Helping Monopolists

Comments Filter:

  • It will save us. For some reasons someone will find tons of money in rolling out infrastructure to fight those established companies and provide us with competition!

    (sarc)W/e we do, we cannot allow the government to create this public infrastructure, its not their place(/sarc)

    • It's hard to have a free market, when in most jurisdictions the local government sells monopoly rights for service to a single cable provider. I'd agree with removing net neutrality restrictions if there is no ability for local governments to restrict access to the market. Government granted monopolies (e.g. utilities) have always faced regulation, and the cable companies expecting to have their cake and eat it too is silly.

Slashdot Top Deals

They are called computers simply because computation is the only significant job that has so far been given to them.

Close