Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts Transportation Businesses Technology

Equal Rights Center Sues Uber For Denying Equal Access To People Who Use Wheelchairs (techcrunch.com) 26

Posted by BeauHD from the unequal-access dept.
The Equal Rights Center is suing Uber, alleging that the company has chosen not to include wheelchair-accessible cars as an option in its standard UberX fleet of vehicles, and excludes people who use wheelchairs in Washington, D.C. According to the lawsuit, Uber is in violation of Title 3 of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the D.C. Human Rights Act. TechCrunch reports: After conducting its own investigation of Uber's services for people in wheelchairs, the ERC found that passengers had to wait an average of eight times longer for an accessible car to arrive. They also had to pay twice as much in fares, according to the ERC's study. Ultimately, the ERC wants Uber to integrate wheelchair accessible cars into its UberX fleet so that people who use wheelchairs don't have to wait longer and pay more to use the car service. Uber said in a statement provided to TechCrunch: "We take this issue seriously and are committed to continued work with the District, our partners, and stakeholders toward expanding transportation options and freedom of movement for all residents throughout the region."

Equal Rights Center Sues Uber For Denying Equal Access To People Who Use Wheelchairs More | Reply

Equal Rights Center Sues Uber For Denying Equal Access To People Who Use Wheelchairs

Comments Filter:

  • ...being forced to live in the world they created is so entertaining.

  • Perhaps someone can sue eBay; surely there aren't enough eBay sellers selling wheelchairs. Hell, sue the car manufacturers; not enough people are buying wheelchair-accessible vehicles. Sue the government! Wheelchair-accessible vehicles should have been mandated by law.

  • I'm not posting sarcastically. The market will address this. Or government feel-good programs. We spend ridiculous amounts of money to accommodate handicaps because we believe the word "handicap" is evil, yet we make no special accommodations for, e.g., stupid people. I sympathize with the differently-abled -- I really and truly do! -- but the economic well-being of an Uber driver trumps your claim to universal access to someone else's private property. By being a dick and suing, you're ruining someone's li

  • What can Uber do? (Score:3)

    by GlennC ( 96879 ) on Wednesday June 28, 2017 @07:46PM (#54708809)

    Uber is dependent on people using their own cars. Most people don't have wheelchair accessible cars, and those who do aren't likely to be willing to use that vehicle to drive some random stranger around.

    If the Equal Rights Center is that upset, perhaps they can provide vehicles and drivers and create their own service instead of pointing fingers and filing lawsuits.

  • The ERC should sue the entire world for not being hand-accessible!

    I mean, it really isn't - mountains, rivers, beaches - all that crap should be mandated to be accessible.

    It's almost like being handicapped sucks, and means you can't do most of the things un-handicapped people can do.

Slashdot Top Deals

Always draw your curves, then plot your reading.

Close