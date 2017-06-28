Equal Rights Center Sues Uber For Denying Equal Access To People Who Use Wheelchairs (techcrunch.com) 26
The Equal Rights Center is suing Uber, alleging that the company has chosen not to include wheelchair-accessible cars as an option in its standard UberX fleet of vehicles, and excludes people who use wheelchairs in Washington, D.C. According to the lawsuit, Uber is in violation of Title 3 of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the D.C. Human Rights Act. TechCrunch reports: After conducting its own investigation of Uber's services for people in wheelchairs, the ERC found that passengers had to wait an average of eight times longer for an accessible car to arrive. They also had to pay twice as much in fares, according to the ERC's study. Ultimately, the ERC wants Uber to integrate wheelchair accessible cars into its UberX fleet so that people who use wheelchairs don't have to wait longer and pay more to use the car service. Uber said in a statement provided to TechCrunch: "We take this issue seriously and are committed to continued work with the District, our partners, and stakeholders toward expanding transportation options and freedom of movement for all residents throughout the region."
So, we now have to ruin it for the majority, just because a small minority can't use "X" service?
Please get real, there are alternatives, PLENTY of public transportation that we've all already paid out taxes for.....
Man, I'm all for helping people, but it's getting fucking ridiculous....what's next, suing magazines for not being in braille too for blind folks? Suing Apple for iPods that deaf people can't use?
In Australia the cab companies and owners also get a government subsidy to provide wheel chair accessible vehicles.
Are they going to do the same for Uber drivers? I don't think so.
otherwise law makers would have had to create the disability police.
A group of lawyers passed a law the requires lawyers to enforce it!
What are the odds?
I doubt Uber has $7 that isn't money it owes to the banks and investors.
Owned by != owed to.
Indeed, equity!=debt
ADA was a huge waste (Score:2)
Curb cuts, ramps, accessible stalls, or my favorite, Section 508. The hubris of the ADA was that we could afford this colossal waste. Meanwhile, the economic participation of disabled workers has dropped by 50% since 1981. The implication being that the huge expenditure on infrastructure was a waste, since almost half preferred being on the dole and not taking advantage of the infrastructure.
The next time I see someone with a wheelchair using one of the curb cuts in my town, will be the first.
Maybe you live in retirement areas of Florida? Where I live, I rarely see even a single handicapped space filled/used. Rows of them just sitting empty at just about every location.
The deal with the Uber thing is a bit over-the-top. They demand that they aren't going to wait longer AND yet they also want access to a tremendously more expensive vehicle that also costs a lot more to maintain and operate and uses more gas and delays the trip a lot for the driver.... but they want to pay the same fare? Seems
Watching the left... (Score:1)
...being forced to live in the world they created is so entertaining.
Perhaps someone can sue eBay... (Score:2)
ADA is abused (Score:2)
I'm not posting sarcastically. The market will address this. Or government feel-good programs. We spend ridiculous amounts of money to accommodate handicaps because we believe the word "handicap" is evil, yet we make no special accommodations for, e.g., stupid people. I sympathize with the differently-abled -- I really and truly do! -- but the economic well-being of an Uber driver trumps your claim to universal access to someone else's private property. By being a dick and suing, you're ruining someone's li
What can Uber do? (Score:3)
Uber is dependent on people using their own cars. Most people don't have wheelchair accessible cars, and those who do aren't likely to be willing to use that vehicle to drive some random stranger around.
If the Equal Rights Center is that upset, perhaps they can provide vehicles and drivers and create their own service instead of pointing fingers and filing lawsuits.
Aiming too low (Score:2)
The ERC should sue the entire world for not being hand-accessible!
I mean, it really isn't - mountains, rivers, beaches - all that crap should be mandated to be accessible.
It's almost like being handicapped sucks, and means you can't do most of the things un-handicapped people can do.