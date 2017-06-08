Facebook Wants To Spy On People Using Their Phone's Camera and Analyze Facial Emotions (thesun.co.uk) 10
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Sun: The social network applied for a patent to capture pictures of a user through their smartphone. The creepy designs, which date back to 2015, were discovered by software company CBI Insight, which has been analyzing Mark Zuckerberg's "emotion technology." Patent documents contain illustrations showing a person holding a smartphone with a camera taking a picture from which "emotion characteristics" like smiling or frowning are detected. If the person appears to like what they're seeing, Facebook could place more of the same type of content in front of them. Patents don't always make it through to the end product, so it's not clear whether Facebook will bring out this new feature. Researchers at CBI Insights warned that the plans could put a lot of people off using the service. Facebook appears to have tested out similar technology to work out which emoji to send to people using a selfie.
This is why... (Score:5, Funny)
This is why I always point my phone camera at my junk when reading Facebook.
I don't want anonymous people on facebook seeing my face.
Is that the limitation of this technology? (Score:4, Insightful)
Would it be able to read hand gestures too? Because I know which one they'll get from my camera...
researchers are confused. (Score:2, Interesting)
Researchers at CBI Insights warned that the plans could put a lot of people off using the service.
Bullshit. Facebook is already an unbelievably creepy source of intrusive personal surveillance, and people flock to it by the billions. They meet someone in real life they never told FB about, and suddenly see that person suggested as a FB friend, because FB detected their phones with he FB app installed came into close proximity.
Most people simply do not care. There is no level of creepiness that could ever put them off. This would be marketed as a good thing, and people would eat it up like they do ev
feedback (Score:1)
And suddenly... (Score:2)
...we know why their webapp works so crappily on mobile browsers. Get the idiots to use the apps, which basically want root access.