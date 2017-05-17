Chelsea Manning Set To Be Released From Prison, 28 Years Early

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning is set to walk out of prison Wednesday -- but she won't be entirely free. Manning's 35-year sentence for leaking an enormous trove of military intelligence records was commuted by President Barack Obama in January. But Manning is still appealing her conviction in a case that could take years, and the government has yet to respond to the appeal. And all the while, Private First Class Manning, 29, will remain an active duty soldier in the U.S. Army. She won't be paid a salary, and it's highly unlikely that she will be called to serve. But being placed on voluntary excess leave rather than discharged, says one of her attorneys, makes her vulnerable to new military punishment or charges if she steps out of line. Such an offense could be anything from getting into a fistfight to revealing previously unreleased classified information. Manning could even get into trouble with the military for speaking and writing. The Army private then known as Bradley Manning was just 22-year-old when she leaked nearly 750,000 military files and cables to WikiLeaks. Manning was court-martialed and sentenced in 2013 to 35 years in prison, with opportunity for parole after seven years served. n a statement given to the TODAY show the day after sentencing, Manning came out as a transgender woman. Last Tuesday, in Manning's first official statement about her plans after prison, she said, "I can see a future for myself as Chelsea."

  • Transgender (Score:2, Interesting)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 )
    As a transgender woman who lives in Silicon Valley and earns $55k in IT support, I wish her well.

  • She did the right thing (Score:3, Insightful)

    by KozmoStevnNaut ( 630146 ) <henrikstevnNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @09:17AM (#54433179)

    Manning discovered widespread corruption, deeply unethical behavior and absolutely unacceptable conduct, and she decided to let fundamental human rights and dignity overrule artificial power structures, so she exposed the lies, and of course the liars punished her.

    It must have taken immense bravery, and we should admire her, not attack her.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      My understanding is that it was in fact her duty. Something in the oath she took about defending against threats to the United States, foreign and domestic.

    • No she didn't. Wikileaks did. She just dumped a whole load of files on them with no way of knowing if there was anything that exposed criminal actions, or how responsible wikileaks would be.

      There was no deeply unethical behaviour 99% of what was given to wikileaks.
    • We should get used to always using genderless pronouns (singular "them") to refer to people because soon people will be changing genders so often that notion of gender will be obsolete. I admire the bravery of mr(s) Manning and hope all will work out well for them.
  • Ah, only a few yars years ago leaking national secrets was cool. How do Snowden [slashdot.org], Manning [slashdot.org], and Obama [washingtonpost.com] remain heroes of the same people, who wish to impeach Trump for allegedly doing it?

    • Re: (Score:1, Interesting)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      Trump consistently acts incompetent, and needs a serious medical check-up to verify his cognitive capability to remain president or be removed for medical reasons (Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, or simply Dementia, etc.)

    • Maybe because he did it for the wrong reasons?

      Then again, it's nice to see a president I can relate to. A loudmouth, bigot, braggard... at first I thought he's just another rich, spoiled brat, but now I know, he's a rich, spoiled brat, all right, but still kinda one of us.

      • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

        by CajunArson ( 465943 )

        So indiscriminantly dumping thousands of classified communications in an active warzone is "OK" because you hate Bush.

        But -- and this is assuming that the "narrative" is true -- Trump giving information to Russia pertaining to known terrorist plots to place explosives on civilian airliners that would result in the murder of innocent civilians is somehow "immoral" because wanting to protect civilians is evil now because Trump?

    • Most progressives that I know want to nail all of the above to the wall (with the exception of Lord Obama, of course). Dissent against The State is never something to be tolerated.
  • As a whistle blower bringing a program back under civil oversight, Manning did well. However, the methods used were wrong. There was never any need to seek personal fame through the media, and if proper channels had been followed there would have never been a sentence that needed to be commuted.

  • Manning is NOT a whisteblower (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Doesn't qualify at all.

  • Yes, she would fall under the UCMJ, but... (Score:3)

    by jfdavis668 ( 1414919 ) on Wednesday May 17, 2017 @09:23AM (#54433223)
    As long as she is on active duty, she falls under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ). If the charge is violating military rules or regulations, she would be processed under the UCMJ. But, even for normal active duty personnel, many crimes or charges are handled by normal civilian courts if they do not involve other military personnel or occur on military property. The military has the option to process them under the UCMJ, but often just let civilian courts handle the charges.

  • 7 years too late.

  • Manning was court-martialed and sentenced in 2013 to 35 years in prison [...] Manning came out as a transgender woman.

    See kids? Prisons are dangerous! Inmates don't just fuck you in the ass anymore, they learn to be doctors to be able to change your gender so they can fuck you in the vagina too!

  • This is a topic that will keep the Beavis and Butthead crowd busy. Why would this concern anyone else?

  • Snowden vs Manning (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Snowden - leaked sensitive information to demonstrate government abuse. He conducted the leaks in a way that limited damage and avoided the public release of information that could put agents in danger. Information was leaked with good intentions in order to benefit society, and as such Snowden should be hailed as a hero.

    Manning - leaked sensitive information because he wanted to take revenge on the army. He was pissed off about losing his day off per week because he was persistently late. He went nuts

  • ...treason's not such a big deal, as long as it's committed against Republican administrations.

    Sharing a Democratic candidate's emails with wikileaks however?
    That will get you two bullets in the back of the head.

