Chelsea Manning Set To Be Released From Prison, 28 Years Early (nbcnews.com) 59
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning is set to walk out of prison Wednesday -- but she won't be entirely free. Manning's 35-year sentence for leaking an enormous trove of military intelligence records was commuted by President Barack Obama in January. But Manning is still appealing her conviction in a case that could take years, and the government has yet to respond to the appeal. And all the while, Private First Class Manning, 29, will remain an active duty soldier in the U.S. Army. She won't be paid a salary, and it's highly unlikely that she will be called to serve. But being placed on voluntary excess leave rather than discharged, says one of her attorneys, makes her vulnerable to new military punishment or charges if she steps out of line. Such an offense could be anything from getting into a fistfight to revealing previously unreleased classified information. Manning could even get into trouble with the military for speaking and writing. The Army private then known as Bradley Manning was just 22-year-old when she leaked nearly 750,000 military files and cables to WikiLeaks. Manning was court-martialed and sentenced in 2013 to 35 years in prison, with opportunity for parole after seven years served. n a statement given to the TODAY show the day after sentencing, Manning came out as a transgender woman. Last Tuesday, in Manning's first official statement about her plans after prison, she said, "I can see a future for myself as Chelsea."
Helping to expose corruption, deeply unethical behavior and widespread human rights violations.
Manning discovered widespread corruption, deeply unethical behavior and absolutely unacceptable conduct, and she decided to let fundamental human rights and dignity overrule artificial power structures, so she exposed the lies, and of course the liars punished her.
It must have taken immense bravery, and we should admire her, not attack her.
My understanding is that it was in fact her duty. Something in the oath she took about defending against threats to the United States, foreign and domestic.
Snowden - leaked sensitive information to demonstrate government abuse. He conducted the leaks in a way that limited damage and avoided the public release of information that could put agents in danger. Information was leaked with good intentions in order to benefit society, and as such Snowden should be hailed as a hero.
Manning - leaked sensitive information because he wanted to take revenge on the army. He was pissed off about losing his day off per week because he was persistently late. He went nuts
