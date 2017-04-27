Kill Net Neutrality and You'll Kill Us, Say 800 US Startups (google.com) 43
A group of more than 800 startups has sent a letter to the FCC chairman Ajit Pai saying they are "deeply concerned" about his decision to kill net neutrality -- reversing the Title II classification of internet service providers. The group, which includes Y Combinator, Etsy, Foursquare, GitHub, Imgur, Nextdoor, and Warby Parker, added that the decision could end up shutting their businesses. They add, via an article on The Verge: "The success of America's startup ecosystem depends on more than improved broadband speeds. We also depend on an open Internet -- including enforceable net neutrality rules that ensure big cable companies can't discriminate against people like us. We're deeply concerned with your intention to undo the existing legal framework. Without net neutrality, the incumbents who provide access to the Internet would be able to pick winners or losers in the market. They could impede traffic from our services in order to favor their own services or established competitors. Or they could impose new tolls on us, inhibiting consumer choice. [...] Our companies should be able to compete with incumbents on the quality of our products and services, not our capacity to pay tolls to Internet access providers."
Republicans are conservatives so they only care for big established business, never for small business and startups unless they can show a huge profit or impact the trade balance.
.COM's are historically democratic. Republicans hate that and want revenge as banks and telecoms typically align with Republicans. The very companies who will benefit from big telecom monopolies. This is political to hurt the other party
Dateline SAN JOSE: Special interests make dire predictions of the future to try to gain favorable government policy treatment. "Give us what we want or it will be just terrible," they said. "We'll all die of Silicon Valley ennui!" When asked how many startups would die anyway of unrealistic optimism and poor management, they just glared and sullenly shuffled away, whispering under their breath.
Sadly, we never got the chance to ask them how accurate their other predictions of the future were.
[Sorry, your ISP requires a Slashdot® SuperPremiumExpansionPack to view the content of this post]
What if we don't believe in scary stories about what the bogeyman might do?
Maybe you missed the memo, but almost every company listed in FTS is a gateway and vocal point of hundreds to thousands of businesses each.
YC by itself: http://yclist.com/ [yclist.com]
"Our business model depends on the fact that we don't pay for network infrastructure upgrades." - Internet content companies.
If you think these companies don't pay for their Internet connections, you are deluded.
With a gross margin of a mere 69.5%, the CEO could be heard screaming blocks away "MORE MORE MORE", as the board room followed in his lead and a chant broke out.
Come on, really? You really think they're asking for a free ride? It's more like, "Please don't tamper with our highways and interstates if you don't like what we're driving, or where we came from. We DID pay our taxes you know..." (connection fees/monthly rates)
They are sending data to me. I paid comcast to get it. COmcast can't say what data I should be able to get. They are a common carrier not a gate keeper.
"Our business model depends on the fact that we don't pay for network infrastructure upgrades." - Internet content companies.
Only people who don't understand net neutrality would say that. How do you think these 800 start-ups get the Internet? They pay for it just like every other business. What they can't pay for is privileged or special access because ISPs want more money.
Pai is fully bought and paid for by the entrenched incumbent telecom providers,and is going to do exactly what they tell him to do no matter what the facts are.
These are big businesses with massive financial backing. Many of them currently dominate their respective markets, and many have business models based on advertising and high bandwidth usage. When they ask for "net neutrality", they are asking for protectionist legislation that cements in their current market positions and protects them from newer, smaller competitors and from non-advertising based revenue models. That's because net neutrality redistributes the cost of providing bandwidth and therefore favo
I think network neutrality is a good thing. And I'm willing to bet most republicans and even slightly right-leaning people that will read these comments on
/. feel the same way. Now might not be the best time to alienate them/us further with "Moscow Donald" remarks and more demonization.
Just a thought, guys.
Honestly, do you think the lawmakers in charge are idiots? They know exactly what they're doing. Telling them that they'll kill startups and small business is like telling them that anti-drug laws as they're written will put disproportionately more innocent black men in jail.
Remember 13 years ago when we all posted links to our American representatives and with their phones and email exploding the DRM trusted PC requirements went away from a potential bill.
Can you all afford 3 minutes of your life
Ok most senators and congressman are too stupid to know what net neutrality is. They gain their information from experts
... experts brought to by lobbyists from Cox, Comcast, Time Warner, to educate our politicians what this issue is. They are simply ignorant.
So here is the link for your congressman. [house.gov]Here is the link to your senator. [senate.gov] The people who read these are called scriptwriters and if they get thousands of angry emails I can guarantee you it will at least get your politicians attention.
When I linked this in 2003 or 2004 here Slashdot posted a story a few days later stating congress was confused, dumbfounded, and shocked. The bill died
If you have a Republican write professionally that you do not want big brother government to trample innovation and stop jobs. Explain your I.T. position and career and explain your employer and startups already pay extra for bandwidth and this amounts to a bribe. End it off with if the United States won't allow us to be a leader in technology another cheaper country like China or India will who do not have these problems with Net Neutrality and can operate simply on bandwidth uses without double and triple dipping.
If your senator and or congressman is a democrat explain politely that this is a terrible bill that will hurt lower income internet users and new startups. Explain your I.T. position and career and explain your employer and startups already pay extra for bandwidth and this amounts to double dipping which will hurt America's competitive advantage. Also mention the top 5 technology companies are active Democratic donors to your party including Facebook, Google, and Microsoft and that if America fails to take initiative for regulating tax payer infrastructure then another country with more freedoms like India or China will take the jobs instead and this will help lower income consumers by keeping prices lower.
Dont just use a collection of consumer grade accounts.
Stop with the juice machines, company cars, fancy chairs and wasting investors cash on renting in CA.
Move to a cheaper state with low cost power, low cost local workers, low taxes and spend the savings on bandwidth and testing.
Put all the effort into the app, test it with real bandwidth and get it to market.
