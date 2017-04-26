Five Years Later, Legal Megaupload Data Is Still Trapped On Dead Servers (arstechnica.com) 23
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: It's been more than five years since the government accused Megaupload and its founder Kim Dotcom of criminal copyright infringement. While Dotcom himself was arrested in New Zealand, U.S. government agents executed search warrants and grabbed a group of more than 1,000 servers owned by Carpathia Hosting. That meant that a lot of users with gigabytes of perfectly legal content lost access to it. Two months after the Dotcom raid and arrest, the Electronic Frontier Foundation filed a motion in court asking to get back data belonging to one of those users, Kyle Goodwin, whom the EFF took on as a client. Years have passed. The U.S. criminal prosecution of Dotcom and other Megaupload executives is on hold while New Zealand continues with years of extradition hearings. Meanwhile, Carpathia's servers were powered down and are kept in storage by QTS Realty Trust, which acquired Carpathia in 2015. Now the EFF has taken the extraordinary step of asking an appeals court to step in and effectively force the hand of the district court judge. Yesterday, Goodwin's lawyers filed a petition for a writ of mandamus (PDF) with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, which oversees Virginia federal courts. "We've been asking the court for help since 2012," said EFF attorney Mitch Stolz in a statement about the petition. "It's deeply unfair for him to still be in limbo after all this time."
Re: (Score:2)
And you wondered what all those donations to Democrats from Hollywood and the music industry bought?
Ok, spell it out then: what did they buy?
That's the big problem... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't know cloud computing had a principal. I guess it's still in school.
Re:That's the big problem... (Score:4, Insightful)
Exactly. At the very least, "HAVE A BACKUP". I say anyone who doesn't understand this basic principal of cloud computing deserves to lose their data.
Anyone who understands cloud computing probably isn't going to use the cloud.
Re: (Score:2)
I pulled my data out of the cloud when I realized that I didn't need to have it on the Internet 24/7.
Pity T J Maxx, Target, and Yahoo didn't do the same.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is the presumption that the data doesn't have a physical location when you are dealing with a cloud. You may not directly know where a given hunk of data is physically stored at, but such storage is still a requirement for current computing practices. It can be destroyed, confiscated, lost, or even simply scrambled where you have no control over what happens. It can also be copied and distributed to places which may not be in a place you want it at (like a competitor or somebody who intends t
Re: (Score:2)
Backups are good.
...
For anyone using google, they make it very easy to download a copy of *all* your data.
If you use Android, that's probably your email, photos, calendar, location history, search history, contacts, medical records, DNA sequence, and sexual deviations,
They will bundle your whole life up into one little insignificant tar file.
Go here: https://takeout.google.com/set... [google.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Also do not store anything in the cloud that you cannot afford to get released on the Internet for anyone to see.
iVBOR w0KGg oAAAA NSUhE UgAAA DIAAA AyBAM AAADs EZWCA AAAHl BMVEX
///// 95flf rP4uc 7etAbv
1k+5l gUAAA AAraj u1U4i M4/UA AABjE lEQVR 4Xt3S wWobQ QwG4G FZNul R7kCv u5LpO Zb8AK O1+gAF
O+ceb J+TEo iPBT9 B3rir mSWeD e29VM f55hd CKPy3 lRza9 AEQcR 1D6IL G1hZA LBr7c PqhUW MFjTCR
fh+7w xEMai ERZtX d1yyp iiAJI hTRZY QRwOX xGCHa LeLgt ePzPo LFSmj IQvy4 N9BKm OH1Oc tBo8GI
2N/k6 e4FVo KTxOi T9rNs 4RKeg QRPCt EES
Dead but no lost but maybe (Score:2)
When the servers went offline, many thousands of people lost access to their work and home files. I have my photo archive on Megaupload but I have still got no way to get it back as some scardy cat corporate tosser says "No" to everyone just in case someone might get a copy of some porno or action movie. FFS
Re: (Score:3)
Just restore it from your backup. What's that, you don't have a backup?
Cloud storage is their backup.
Re: (Score:3)
Cloud storage is their backup.
No, it was their backup. When it went away they should have created another one.
Of course its deeply unfair (Score:2, Insightful)
"deeply unfair" is central theme of all US copyright law.
Why would you expect anything else?