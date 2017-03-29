Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


FCC To Halt Expansion of Broadband Subsidies For Poor People (arstechnica.com) 73

Posted by BeauHD from the short-end-of-the-stick dept.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced today that the FCC will be "dropping its legal defense of a new system for expanding broadband subsidies for poor people, and will not approve applications from companies that want to offer the low-income broadband service," reports Ars Technica. The Lifeline program, which has been around for 32 years and "gives poor people $9.25 a month toward communications services," was voted to be expanded last year under FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. That expansion will now be halted. Ars Technica reports: Pai's decision won't prevent Lifeline subsidies from being used toward broadband, but it will make it harder for ISPs to gain approval to sell the subsidized plans. Last year's decision enabled the FCC to approve new Lifeline Broadband Providers nationwide so that ISPs would not have to seek approval from each state's government. Nine providers were approved under the new system late in former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler's term, but Pai rescinded those approvals in February. There are 36 pending applications from ISPs before the commission's Wireline Competition Bureau. However, Pai wrote today, "I do not believe that the Bureau should approve these applications." He argues that only state governments have authority from Congress to approve such applications. When defending his decision to revoke Lifeline approvals for the nine companies, Pai said last month that more than 900 Lifeline providers were not affected. But most of those were apparently offering subsidized telephone service only and not subsidized broadband. Currently, more than 3.5 million Americans are receiving subsidized broadband through Lifeline from 259 eligible providers, Pai said in today's statement. About 99.6 percent of Americans who get subsidized broadband through Lifeline buy it from one of the companies that received certification "through a lawful process," Pai wrote. The remaining 0.4 percent apparently need to switch providers or lose service because of Pai's February decision. Only one ISP had already started providing the subsidized service under the new approval, and it was ordered to notify its customers that they can no longer receive Lifeline discounts. Pai's latest action would prevent new providers from gaining certification in multiple states at once, forcing them to go through each state's approval process separately. Existing providers that want to expand to multiple states would have to complete the same state-by-state process.

  • America Being Made Great (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Right before your eyes ;)

  • MAD&PA (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Make America Dumb & Poor Again.

    I wonder how many Trump voters are going to get aced out of broadband based on this ruling. Seriously, there are no words to describe the pathological in-sensitivity of Trump and his goons.

  • The more stupid shit they do to try and take from the poor while giving to the rich, the more likely it is that they'll get their stupid asses thrown to the curb in the next election cycle. It's like politicians don't understand that poor people vote too.

    • Re:I hope this trend continues. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by slashdot_commentator ( 444053 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @11:02PM (#54140111) Journal

      It's like politicians don't understand that poor people vote too.

      Of course they do. That's why they gerrymander districts, "steal" Supreme Court nominations, and attack access to voting rights under the pretext of near non-existent voter fraud.

      Poor people are poor for a reason. They are red-lined into neighborhoods of poor people. They and their children are raised to execute suboptimal reasoning. That makes them manipulable voters, and ineffective in protecting their self interest. Then they knock up the local poor girl, and the cycle perpetuates itself.

    • the more likely it is that they'll get their stupid asses thrown to the curb in the next election cycle.

      Keep telling yourself that. The constituency is largely lazy, self-centered, and couldn't be bothered to vote. Many simply refuse to see the world beyond their own Big Mac. Most of what remains that fall into these categories seem to be extremely malleable and impressionable and will believe anything they're told when it comes from a person who aligns with their limited worldview. Then there is the smal

  • Background and the real issue (Score:5, Informative)

    by Bruce Perens ( 3872 ) <bruce@perens.com> on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @10:49PM (#54140063) Homepage Journal

    The lifeline subsidy does not come from your income taxes, but from a fee charged to telephone subscribers. This is used to make sure that poor people can call 911 and can participate in our society sufficiently so that they can get a job, go to school, and make use of government services that were formerly only available by phone or personal visit.

    These days, getting a job requires use of the internet and you can't really hang around the library for the entire time you're trying to get work. So, it makes sense to give poor people some basic connectivity.

    I believe the actual motivation behind this move is the same one that is behind making it more difficult for poor and disenfranchised people to vote - even though there is no evidence of significant voting fraud in the USA: Poor folks and minorities might vote Democratic. Suppression of the Black vote has historically been an important part of Republican strategy, this [washingtonpost.com] is just one of many reports on that issue. Having gerrymandered them into the most odd-shaped electoral districts, it becomes time to make sure they can't get news online or participate in democratic discourse.

    • I'm sure you're reasonably well-off, Bruce. You're welcome to pay for broadband for all your neighbors if you wish to do so.

      You don't get to tell me that I have to do so. And you certainly don't get to call me a racist, or claim that I'm trying to oppress people, if I don't agree with you.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        And you certainly don't get to call me a racist, or claim that I'm trying to oppress people, if I don't agree with you.

        Oh look, snowflake wants a safe space.
        How typical.

      • You are a racist trying to oppress people. Not because of who disagrees with you, but because that is the obvious outcome of the policies you support. By living in a functioning, cooperative society, you are agreeing that other people get to tell you what to do. Don't like it? Go move to your sea-stead.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        So other than disagreeing- what's your solution to help the poor / uneducated / uninformed? Something something bootstraps, right?

      • Oh, but he does. In fact, the entire "argument" for the left is that you are a racist if you don't agree with them. They have no logic, no reason, nothing but insults. Because that insult worked great. For decades. So their other skills atrophied with disuse.

        Now they are facing a new right - an alt-right - one that, if polite, responds to accusations of racism by saying "Yup, I'm racist." in that special tone of voice normally reserved for responding to your 4-year old nephew when he calls you a doodie

    • Simple question: If they stop paying out the money from the phone tax, will they stop collecting the tax? I suspect not, and I also expect the phone companies will get to keep that money.

    • While you are correct that people need access, and that many people need assistance in getting access, the issue should be at the State level as FCC Chairman states. The Federal Government was never intended to be the source of Welfare systems, that is a function of the State.

      For some reason, over the last 70 years or so, all social welfare programs have been pushed to the Federal Government. This has caused a massive amount of bloat and comes with an excessive amount of problems. Social Security is a gr

    • Oh bullshit.

      1) they're not talking about cancelling the lifeline subsidy (which provides basic phone and 911 server) they're talking about not using it to give poor people BROADBAND.

      2) if they don't have a job they CAN damn well spend plenty of time at the library, enough to get a job. It's not like they have anything else to do, nor that getting a job involves livechatting the moment a position becomes available. And let's be honest: the people who need this help aren't applying for COO or IT manager job

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      The title of the story makes it sound like they're cutting off funding.

      They're only suspending the legal defense of the previous administration's lawsuits on the issue of state sovereignty. Apparently the FCC approved some applications from Internet providers even though the State they were going to be operating in didn't approve them (yet) and was going to make the Federal Government force the sovereign State to accept their application anyways.

      The rest is just journalistic conjecture.

  • The summary skipped over the major piece of information
    âoeTwelve states, from Vermont to Wisconsin, are currently challenging the legality of the FCCâ(TM)s order in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit," Pai wrote. "In my view, it would be a waste of judicial and administrative resources to defend the FCCâ(TM)s unlawful action in court. I am therefore instructing the Office of General Counsel to ask the DC Circuit to send this case back to the Commission for further c
  • News at 11.

    FFS, how did we ever get to this point? How fucked up as a society are we to decide we can prevent the poors from having internet access, and the !poors get every mouse click and website visit get sold to who knows who?

    Seriously, dafuq?

    • prevent? Who is doing this alleged preventing? Are they following these poor people around, physically blocking them from being able to walk into not only libraries, but also businesses of all sorts that provide free wifi?

      I don't know about society, but I'd say that you personally are extraordinarily fucked up if you equate a halt in the expansion of a program that provides free internet access with preventing people from getting on the internet.

  • The game plan so far has consisted of: 1) Legalize spying and sale of data by ISPs and 2) Squelching attempts to help the poor get access to basic services necessary to working. I wonder what 3) will be? A SOPA, PIPA or ACTA revival? Expanded powers to prosecute people who infringe on intellectual property? New restrictions on the 4th amendment?

  • As someone who grew up disadvantaged (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    PSA to all those who don't seem to understand this: In today's society access to affordable broadband is required for both education and work. You can't do homework or apply for a job without it anymore. Subsidies like this are an investment in the future of this country, my own experience taught me that. I grew up in a very poor household and if not for similar programs I wouldn't have been able to go to college. Instead of flipping burgers for minimum wage I managed to build a solid career for myself and

