FCC To Halt Expansion of Broadband Subsidies For Poor People (arstechnica.com) 73
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced today that the FCC will be "dropping its legal defense of a new system for expanding broadband subsidies for poor people, and will not approve applications from companies that want to offer the low-income broadband service," reports Ars Technica. The Lifeline program, which has been around for 32 years and "gives poor people $9.25 a month toward communications services," was voted to be expanded last year under FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. That expansion will now be halted. Ars Technica reports: Pai's decision won't prevent Lifeline subsidies from being used toward broadband, but it will make it harder for ISPs to gain approval to sell the subsidized plans. Last year's decision enabled the FCC to approve new Lifeline Broadband Providers nationwide so that ISPs would not have to seek approval from each state's government. Nine providers were approved under the new system late in former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler's term, but Pai rescinded those approvals in February. There are 36 pending applications from ISPs before the commission's Wireline Competition Bureau. However, Pai wrote today, "I do not believe that the Bureau should approve these applications." He argues that only state governments have authority from Congress to approve such applications. When defending his decision to revoke Lifeline approvals for the nine companies, Pai said last month that more than 900 Lifeline providers were not affected. But most of those were apparently offering subsidized telephone service only and not subsidized broadband. Currently, more than 3.5 million Americans are receiving subsidized broadband through Lifeline from 259 eligible providers, Pai said in today's statement. About 99.6 percent of Americans who get subsidized broadband through Lifeline buy it from one of the companies that received certification "through a lawful process," Pai wrote. The remaining 0.4 percent apparently need to switch providers or lose service because of Pai's February decision. Only one ISP had already started providing the subsidized service under the new approval, and it was ordered to notify its customers that they can no longer receive Lifeline discounts. Pai's latest action would prevent new providers from gaining certification in multiple states at once, forcing them to go through each state's approval process separately. Existing providers that want to expand to multiple states would have to complete the same state-by-state process.
The only way to get a robust solution is to build one that is self-reinforcing; that is, the only way is to build a solution that is *profitable*, so that there is an incentive to maintain and improve it.
So it's all toll roads and for-profit prisons in your world-view?
Look, I get it, government is not always the answer. But by your logic, it is also never the answer, and that just is not true.
Why the simple fuck is this not modded up?
I grant thee +1, Insightful.
Ambiguity? (Score:2)
When you say Government, why do you assume everything should be a Federal issue? You do realize that the United States is founded as a Federation of States where the States are supposed to handle the majority of powers. This includes Social Welfare.
Perhaps the moderation is overly done, because while we can agree that Social welfare programs I (and the foundering documents and history) would disagree that the onus should be on the Federal government to provide those programs.
Because telecommunications has deemed a Federal responsibility
I don't mind paying for infrastructure and prisons are by definition a thing of government. As such taxpayers should fund. I don't mind a safety net that provides basic shelter and food for poor people. Non necessary things like broadband? There is a middle road but I find it hard to view things like broadband there. I think if liberals want to fight for the poor they might better fixate on how to provide health care. That's going to need some creative work.
I think we're long past the point where decent internet being pretty damned important. But I get it, the poor should be happy in their shitholes, and computers should be reserved for the moneyed classes
WE do.
It's called, TAXES.
America Being Made Great (Score:1)
Right before your eyes
;)
When that "stuff" is a luxury yacht, or three month-long vacations in luxury resorts every year, okay.
When the "stuff" that the poor get less of is the very "stuff" that enables everyone to be more productive, participate more fully in our culture and democracy, find and get better jobs, develop more marketable skills, learn new things, then you're not just being callous and cruel, but also self-destructive and anti-freedom.
Throwing procedural hurdles in front of the disadvantaged is even more salt being ru
Seriously, I think local access (rural vs. urban) is a bigger issue than rich/poor. There are lots of free options if you're in an urban area, you only have to expend a little effort.
Think 1930's rural electrification. And, that's coming from a (small "l") libertarian. If ISPs want to make profit from using public resources (RF spectrum, physical rights-of-way), make them build extended networks. Otherwise, let them negotiate with every landowner (including governments big and small) whose property their services cross.
For some things, sure. Poor people definitely get fewer Ferraris and lobsters. But poor people definitely get the same public education. I don't see why broadband would not fall into the second category. Especially since broadband can mean edx and youtube based educational videos instead of porn.
If a poor person needs to use high speed broadband (they have computers, right?) then they can go straight to the public library and use it. For free.
Because public libraries are funded by money that poofs into existence?
Leaving aside McCulloch v. Maryland, and the other cases about the ability of the government to regulate trusts and interstate commercial entities in general, I would say that "broadband pipe" could easily fit within the definition of a "postal road".
You might RTFA, but you don't RTFC.
..."and to provide for the general welfare"...
That clause alone justifies laws. regulations, and taxes aimed to improve the lives of the poor. It makes economic sense too because keeping poor people poor does not benefit the wealthy. A rising tide raises all boats.
I believe our founders were smarter than you give them credit for. I'm, certain they foresaw the inevitable battle between those that have and those who do not.
When did regulate ever mean "to make regular". The word "regulate" comes from the Latin "regula" which means "to rule", and even as early as Middle English, meant "to direct, to make rules". You're just inventing a fake etymology to further a false argument about what the framers of the Constitution intended.
"Regulate" meant the same in 18th century English as it does today.
"regulate (v.) Look up regulate at Dictionary.com
early 15c., "adjust by rule, control," from Late Latin regulatus, past participle of r
Amen! In fact I have long mocked the founders for bothering to write the rest of the document.
The wealthy would never have signed on if they didn't have a way to increase the despiraty between those who have and those who have not.
Exactly!! The more poor people have to spend, the more rich people have to spend.
And keep them off our goddam taxpayer roads?
MAD&PA (Score:2, Insightful)
Make America Dumb & Poor Again.
I wonder how many Trump voters are going to get aced out of broadband based on this ruling. Seriously, there are no words to describe the pathological in-sensitivity of Trump and his goons.
I hope this trend continues. (Score:2)
The more stupid shit they do to try and take from the poor while giving to the rich, the more likely it is that they'll get their stupid asses thrown to the curb in the next election cycle. It's like politicians don't understand that poor people vote too.
Re:I hope this trend continues. (Score:5, Insightful)
It's like politicians don't understand that poor people vote too.
Of course they do. That's why they gerrymander districts, "steal" Supreme Court nominations, and attack access to voting rights under the pretext of near non-existent voter fraud.
Poor people are poor for a reason. They are red-lined into neighborhoods of poor people. They and their children are raised to execute suboptimal reasoning. That makes them manipulable voters, and ineffective in protecting their self interest. Then they knock up the local poor girl, and the cycle perpetuates itself.
Keep telling yourself that. The constituency is largely lazy, self-centered, and couldn't be bothered to vote. Many simply refuse to see the world beyond their own Big Mac. Most of what remains that fall into these categories seem to be extremely malleable and impressionable and will believe anything they're told when it comes from a person who aligns with their limited worldview. Then there is the smal
Background and the real issue (Score:5, Informative)
The lifeline subsidy does not come from your income taxes, but from a fee charged to telephone subscribers. This is used to make sure that poor people can call 911 and can participate in our society sufficiently so that they can get a job, go to school, and make use of government services that were formerly only available by phone or personal visit.
These days, getting a job requires use of the internet and you can't really hang around the library for the entire time you're trying to get work. So, it makes sense to give poor people some basic connectivity.
I believe the actual motivation behind this move is the same one that is behind making it more difficult for poor and disenfranchised people to vote - even though there is no evidence of significant voting fraud in the USA: Poor folks and minorities might vote Democratic. Suppression of the Black vote has historically been an important part of Republican strategy, this [washingtonpost.com] is just one of many reports on that issue. Having gerrymandered them into the most odd-shaped electoral districts, it becomes time to make sure they can't get news online or participate in democratic discourse.
I'm sure you're reasonably well-off, Bruce. You're welcome to pay for broadband for all your neighbors if you wish to do so.
You don't get to tell me that I have to do so. And you certainly don't get to call me a racist, or claim that I'm trying to oppress people, if I don't agree with you.
And you certainly don't get to call me a racist, or claim that I'm trying to oppress people, if I don't agree with you.
Oh look, snowflake wants a safe space.
How typical.
So other than disagreeing- what's your solution to help the poor / uneducated / uninformed? Something something bootstraps, right?
Oh, but he does. In fact, the entire "argument" for the left is that you are a racist if you don't agree with them. They have no logic, no reason, nothing but insults. Because that insult worked great. For decades. So their other skills atrophied with disuse.
Now they are facing a new right - an alt-right - one that, if polite, responds to accusations of racism by saying "Yup, I'm racist." in that special tone of voice normally reserved for responding to your 4-year old nephew when he calls you a doodie
You may not like this (Score:2)
While you are correct that people need access, and that many people need assistance in getting access, the issue should be at the State level as FCC Chairman states. The Federal Government was never intended to be the source of Welfare systems, that is a function of the State.
For some reason, over the last 70 years or so, all social welfare programs have been pushed to the Federal Government. This has caused a massive amount of bloat and comes with an excessive amount of problems. Social Security is a gr
Oh bullshit.
1) they're not talking about cancelling the lifeline subsidy (which provides basic phone and 911 server) they're talking about not using it to give poor people BROADBAND.
2) if they don't have a job they CAN damn well spend plenty of time at the library, enough to get a job. It's not like they have anything else to do, nor that getting a job involves livechatting the moment a position becomes available. And let's be honest: the people who need this help aren't applying for COO or IT manager job
The title of the story makes it sound like they're cutting off funding.
They're only suspending the legal defense of the previous administration's lawsuits on the issue of state sovereignty. Apparently the FCC approved some applications from Internet providers even though the State they were going to be operating in didn't approve them (yet) and was going to make the Federal Government force the sovereign State to accept their application anyways.
The rest is just journalistic conjecture.
Bad summary (Score:1)
âoeTwelve states, from Vermont to Wisconsin, are currently challenging the legality of the FCCâ(TM)s order in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit," Pai wrote. "In my view, it would be a waste of judicial and administrative resources to defend the FCCâ(TM)s unlawful action in court. I am therefore instructing the Office of General Counsel to ask the DC Circuit to send this case back to the Commission for further c
FCC decides ISPs can't spy on poor people. (Score:2)
FFS, how did we ever get to this point? How fucked up as a society are we to decide we can prevent the poors from having internet access, and the !poors get every mouse click and website visit get sold to who knows who?
Seriously, dafuq?
prevent? Who is doing this alleged preventing? Are they following these poor people around, physically blocking them from being able to walk into not only libraries, but also businesses of all sorts that provide free wifi?
I don't know about society, but I'd say that you personally are extraordinarily fucked up if you equate a halt in the expansion of a program that provides free internet access with preventing people from getting on the internet.
What I observe since Trump's election (Score:2)
As someone who grew up disadvantaged (Score:1)
PSA to all those who don't seem to understand this: In today's society access to affordable broadband is required for both education and work. You can't do homework or apply for a job without it anymore. Subsidies like this are an investment in the future of this country, my own experience taught me that. I grew up in a very poor household and if not for similar programs I wouldn't have been able to go to college. Instead of flipping burgers for minimum wage I managed to build a solid career for myself and