Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Privacy Businesses Security Software Hardware Technology

Vibrator Maker To Pay Millions Over Claims It Secretly Tracked Use (npr.org) 30

Posted by BeauHD from the smooth-vibrations dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NPR: The makers of the We-Vibe, a line of vibrators that can be paired with an app for remote-controlled use, have reached a $3.75 million class action settlement with users following allegations that the company was collecting data on when and how the sex toy was used. The We-Vibe product line includes a number of Bluetooth-enabled vibrators that, when linked to the "We-Connect" app, can be controlled from a smartphone. It allows a user to vary rhythms, patterns and settings -- or give a partner, in the room or anywhere in the world, control of the device. Since the app was released in 2014, some observers have raised concerns that Internet-connected sex toys could be vulnerable to hacking. But the lawsuit doesn't involve any outside meddling -- instead, it centers on concerns that the company itself was tracking users' sex lives. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Illinois in September. It alleges that -- without customers' knowledge -- the app was designed to collect information about how often, and with what settings, the vibrator was used. The lawyers for the anonymous plaintiffs contended that the app, "incredibly," collected users' email addresses, allowing the company "to link the usage information to specific customer accounts." Customers' email addresses and usage data were transmitted to the company's Canadian servers, the lawsuit alleges. When a We-Vibe was remotely linked to a partner, the connection was described as "secure," but some information was also routed through We-Connect and collected, the lawsuit says.

Vibrator Maker To Pay Millions Over Claims It Secretly Tracked Use More | Reply

Vibrator Maker To Pay Millions Over Claims It Secretly Tracked Use

Comments Filter:

  • Huh (Score:4, Funny)

    by war4peace ( 1628283 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @06:03PM (#54039869)

    There's a bad vibe about all this...

  • Does anyone think that a person who would use a Internet of things Dildo would are about being tracked? Might even be a form of exhibitionism.

  • IOT vibrators, what could go wrong?

  • Ah so it wasn't the microwave. She must of got her appliances confused and left the wrong one out. Doh

  • I get that it's creepy and all that they would be collecting this stuff, but precisely what law was being broken? Is there a statute about sex toy usage privacy?

    • This shows you shouldn't even be worrying about what law, because your understanding of the legal system is too oversimplified for you to get into details.

      What does a "tort claim" even mean? That's what a lawsuit generally is. If you know even what the legal basis of going to Court to ask them to order somebody to give you money, then you would not ask a stupid question like "precisely what law was being broken?"

  • In ages past, people had to learn not to stand where a mule might kick or step, then don't picnic on railroad tracks, then look both ways before crossing the street, then obey traffic lights. At some point it became common knowledge that electricity was dangerous if you came in contact with it, and radiation could cook you. Did you know not all TV ads are trustworthy? I knew that 50 years ago. There are simple steps you can take to make sure nobody steals your money out of the bank.

    I don't think you c

    • I recall in a reading textbook some 55 years or so ago, a plot point in a story was some kids singing a song about someone whose idea of lighting was kerosene lanterns or candles, who checked into a boarding house, got ready for bed, "... and then he blew out the gas."

      Oh poor Mr. Jones, oh poor Mr. Jones
      We'll never see him more,
      Until we meet again some day
      On that far-away beautiful shore

      Point being, any environment you're not familiar with can have unfamiliar hazards, that the people living in that en

  • Usage frequency broken down by demographics.

  • I wonder how this case relates to the "diagnostics and usage" option that many software packages ask you to enable. Did they settle just because they never presented the user with that deliberately opaque checkbox?

Slashdot Top Deals

It's hard to think of you as the end result of millions of years of evolution.

Close