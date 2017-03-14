Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Robotics The Courts Hardware Technology

A Rogue Robot Is Blamed For a Human Colleague's Gruesome Death (qz.com) 59

Posted by BeauHD from the rise-of-the-robots dept.
A new lawsuit has emerged claiming a robot is responsible for killing a human colleague, reports Quartz. It all started in July 2015, when Wanda Holbrook, "a maintenance technician performing routine duties on an assembly line" at an auto-parts maker in Ionia, Michigan, called Ventra Ionia Main, "was 'trapped by robotic machinery' and crushed to death." From the report: On March 7, her husband, William Holbrook, filed a wrongful death complaint (pdf) in Michigan federal court, naming five North American robotics companies involved in engineering and integrating the machines and parts used at the plant: Prodomax, Flex-N-Gate, FANUC, Nachi, and Lincoln Electric. Holbrook's job involved keeping robots in working order. She routinely inspected and adjusted processes on the assembly line at Ventra, which makes bumpers and trailer hitches. One day, Holbrook was performing her regular duties when a machine acted very irregularly, according to the lawsuit reported in Courthouse News. Holbrook was in the plant's six-cell "100 section" when a robot unexpectedly activated, taking her by surprise. The cells are separated by safety doors and the robot should not have been able to move. But it somehow reached Holbrook, and was intent on loading a trailer-hitch assembly part right where she stood over a similar part in another cell. The machine loaded the hardware onto Holbrook's head. She was unable to escape, and her skull was crushed. Co-workers who eventually noticed that something seemed amiss found Holbrook dead. William Holbrook seeks an unspecified amount of damages, arguing that before her gruesome death, his wife "suffered tremendous fright, shock and conscious pain and suffering." He also names three of the defendants -- FANUC, Nachi, and Lincoln Electric -- in two additional claims of product liability and breach of implied warranty. He argues that the robots, tools, controllers, and associated parts were not properly designed, manufactured or tested, and not fit for use. "The robot from section 130 should have never entered section 140, and should have never attempted to load a hitch assembly within a fixture that was already loaded with a hitch assembly. A failure of one or more of defendants' safety systems or devices had taken place, causing Wanda's death," the lawsuit alleges.

  • And so it begins... (Score:3)

    by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @09:06AM (#54035777)

    And so it begins...

    • Yeah, what could go wrong with dumb robots everywhere, and pesky people getting in the way?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sycodon ( 149926 )

        Someone didn't follow Lock Out Procedures or those procedures were inadequate.

        The only possible liability lies with her, or the company, not the robot manufacturers.

    • begins it so does /me repeats in the story //snarky mcsnarkface
    • Begins? This sounds exactly like the sort of issue from that start of the industrial revolution, where people were routinely mauled by machinery with inadequate safety standards. About 200 years too late for 'and so it begins'.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by syn3rg ( 530741 )
      Someone get Elijah Baley on the case....

  • Yep, there's your problem. (Score:3, Funny)

    by sizzzzlerz ( 714878 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @09:06AM (#54035779)

    You had the switch on "kill" rather than "assemble".

  • Unplug it first (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Or isn't there a master power switch.

    When I change the blade on my circular saw table, I always unplug it first. Even though I know I won't be touching the "on" switch, I don't trust it.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by AwooOOoo ( 1081997 )
      Yes, but this was from an adjacent work station. Equivalent to unplugging your circular saw in the garage, only to be attacked by the refrigerator in the next room.
  • he'll be back for the rest of us

  • Industrial accident (Score:5, Informative)

    by kav2k ( 1545689 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @09:16AM (#54035847)

    A failure of one or more of defendants’ safety systems or devices had taken place, causing Wanda’s death.

    That's it. That's all this lawsuit is about, faulty failsafes on industrial equipment that lead to an accident. Probably with merit.

    But sure, call it "rogue robots" and "killing"...

    • Yup. "By a robot" will be the new "with a computer."

    • Re:Industrial accident (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @09:27AM (#54035907)

      My experience with industrial accidents is that it's almost certainly human error. I've seen someone deliberately disable the safety systems because they were inconvenient, then get mutilated doing something stupid the safeties would have prevented them from doing.

      Personally, I've operated machinery on manual override when it should have been on automatic, the machine blaring warnings at me the whole time which just didn't register because I heard them so often at work. Luckily, the passive safety systems (the big steel protective cage I was in) kept me from harm.

      With robots, failures are more likely to stop the system than to start it up. To accidentally start something when it shouldn't be started usually takes human interference.

    • It sounds like suicide by robot to me. I'm sure it's possible for numerous control and safety features to all break at the same time, but it's more likely the robot did just as it was programmed to.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )
      Looks like the factory has both a history of accidents (2 previous deaths) and owner/name changes. That could indicate a culture of disregard for safety. At the same time, however, if the robots routinely move from section to section in the normal course of operation and (one would assume) the whole line is probably shut down while she is working on the one section, then it seems to me that ti wasn't properly locked out. If you have to stop an assembly line to work on one part of it, you should probably

  • Still want self driving cars? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Just sayin'. Do you trust that fuel tanker truck next to you?

    • I'd trust it more if it didn't have a fallible human behind the wheel.

      I trust computers not to drink, drive sleepy, fiddle with the radio, talk to the hounddog on the CB, text cousin Willy, be aware of what was happening around it for a full 360 degrees every microsecond.

  • Orders (Score:3)

    by ardmhacha ( 192482 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @09:19AM (#54035869)

    The robot was just following orders.

  • Terrible (Score:3)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Tuesday March 14, 2017 @09:25AM (#54035893) Journal

    It's sounds absolutely terrible, but one of the primary things you learn when doing heavy machinery maintenance is lock out/tag out that renders all related machinery completely inoperable while servicing. It doesn't seem that this was done?

    To be clear, if the company maintenance policies prevented her from properly locking or what she was working on, then they certainly do have a suit.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mhkohne ( 3854 )

      Honestly, the way the article is worded, it sounds like the 'safety doors' were supposed to lock out the other robots, rather than say a breaker being flipped. I'd love to know how those doors are supposed to work, I'd also love to know whether what she was doing was supposed to be done with the robots powered or not (not everything can be done with them powered down).

    • The machine she was working on was not the one that crushed her. This sounds more like bad industrial design, that allowed one robotic arm to reach into another work area. Either they should have been separated further, or they should have been energized through overlapping lockouts.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Indeed, and that is a completely standard approach. If the safety equipment was faulty, not present, or there was pressure to not use it, then there is a very good case. If the equipment was there, working, but not used, then there is no case at all. Machinery is always dangerous and you must never bypass safety procedures, or suffer the consequences.

      Many people are stupid though. Refer, for example, to all the photos on the Internet where you see somebody operate a circular bench saw without the protection

  • The term "human colleague" immediately reveals that the writer has no idea of what a "robot" is. The most important thing always to keep in mind is that a "robot" is a machine - or, more likely nowadays, a collection of machines. It is a tool, even if that tool is capable of a limited set of autonomous actions. The accidental death described in TFA is a perfect illustration of this vital principle. Maybe there should be signs ten feet tall prominently displayed on all walls in workplaces that use robots: "A

    • Humans anthropomorphize machines all the time. Maybe we should blame Hanna/Barbera for making "The Jetsons".

  • "The cells are separated by safety doors and the robot should not have been able to move. But it somehow reached Holbrook, and was intent on loading a trailer-hitch assembly part right where she stood over a similar part in another cell".

    From a design/programming point of view, the key words are: "...the robot should not have been able to move. But it somehow reached Holbrook..."

    "Should not". Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm.

    Sounds as though someone made a mistake designing the system. Which is easily done. Restoring a d

  • "Robot" engineer here. And when I say "Robot", I really talk about "Industrial Robot". Not the one that look like human.

    It's 2015 all over again when another "Robot" killed a Volkswagen worker. People were all "Matrix have begun" rogue.

    First, let me tell you to scary part : "The robot have done exactly what it have been programmed to".

    Second, let me tell you the encouraging part : "The robot have done exactly what it have been programmed to".

    It's always the same thing, "industrial robot" kill/hurt someone,

  • At least if you remove the pervasive stupidity of today's press reporting. There is nothing special here. A piece of machinery was programmed wrongly, and there was no independent safety-equipment to stop it or it was not used. This is essentially not different from other machinery-related deaths at all.

  • This robot seems to have not followed the three laws. Probably needs some kind of tune up.

