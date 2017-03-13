Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Ask Slashdot: How Would You Solve the Instant Messaging Problem?

Posted by BeauHD from the answer-to-all-your-problems dept.
Artem Tashkinov writes: The XKCD comics has posted a wonderful and exceptionally relevant post in regard to the today's situation with various instant messaging solutions. E-mail has served us well in the past, however, it's not suitable for any real-time communications involving video and audio. XMPP was a nice idea, however, it has largely failed except for a low number of geeks who stick to it. Nowadays, some people install up to seven instant messengers to be able to keep up with various circles of people. How do you see this situation being resolved?

People desperately need a universal solution which is secure, decentralized, fault tolerant, not attached to your phone number, protects your privacy, supports video and audio chats and sending of files, works behind NATs and other firewalls and has the ability to send offline messages. I believe we need a modern version of SMTP. [How would you solve the instant messaging problem?]

  • "People desperately need a universal solution which is secure, decentralized, fault tolerant, not attached to your phone number, protects your privacy, supports video and audio chats and sending of files, works behind NATs and other firewalls and has the ability to send offline messages."

    I don't see the sense in that. There's so much evidence to the contrary.

    May as well say people desperately need a universal language. May I interest you in Esperanto?

  • Obligatory XKCD (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Imrik ( 148191 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @07:27PM (#54033175) Homepage

    Obligatory XKCD [xkcd.com]

  • This is pretty low on my list of wants. Lots of other shit way more important. How about a universal translator? That would be cool. Maybe if everyone could understand each other there would be less war, maybe? Eh

    • This is pretty low on my list of wants. Lots of other shit way more important. How about a universal translator? That would be cool. Maybe if everyone could understand each other there would be less war, maybe? Eh

      You obviously haven't read The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy:

      “Meanwhile, the poor Babel fish, by effectively removing all barriers to communication between different races and cultures, has caused more and bloodier wars than anything else in the history of creation.”

  • What problem? I'm glad to not have to have these damn kids on my lawn spamming me with celebrity gossip through Snapchat and Instagram!

  • The answer: XMPP (Score:5, Informative)

    by Chmarr ( 18662 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @07:34PM (#54033223)

    THere's already a solution for that: XMPP

    The reason we don't see it is that the people that _are_ capable of supporting the necessary services behind it (like... for people that don't run their own servers) is that it's difficult to monetize. AIM dropped open support because too many folk use Adium or Pidgin with it, rather than the AIM client, and thus AOL couldn't push ads down it.

    Google chat uses XMPP essentially... so if you want a well supported platform, that's it right there.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      When Google switched to Google Hangouts they dropped XMPP support.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      XMPP is nice but it suffers from.. I don't know how to put it. It tries to be /too/ universal and and open.

      Meaning that it supports so many deployments and scenarios and options that setting it up quickly becomes a daunting task. It does everything "properly" which means you're stuck in certificate hell.

      It also sucks for mobile. No. It does. Mobile devices depend on the message push services built in to their OS/account framework. (Apple ID or whatever google is calling their crap today) Mobile devices cut

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      ... or SIP.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      AIM didnt drop support, AIM just updated their protocol, and pidgin updated its client to match it, with the help of AOL. Their message of obsolescence for the client was strictly about that version of the protocol, and was just poorly worded and bad PR.

  • Poor requirements statement (Score:3)

    by Obfuscant ( 592200 ) on Monday March 13, 2017 @07:34PM (#54033225)
    First, the fine summary claims that email isn't a good instant messaging system for audio or video. Wrong. It is not a good instant messaging system FOR ANYTHING. Email was not designed to be "instant messaging". Relying on it to be such a system is just ridiculous.

    But more important, the requirements listed are simply out in left field. Video and audio are not instant messaging requirements. Video and audio are both, by their very nature, dealing in linear time. They cannot be "instant".

    Cut back to a more realistic list of "instant messaging" and you have some hope of finding a solution. Perhaps accept that "secure" isn't as necessary, too. If you're dealing with top secret things, or assuming that a message that claims to be from your boss telling you to do something expensive or stupid RIGHT NOW, then maybe you shouldn't be "instant messaging" in the first place. Or at least not trying to shoehorn your critical security issues onto an application that most people don't need anywhere close to that level of security for.

    • Be careful how narrowly you define something... you still have to read an "instant message" from left to right, up to down... therefore it is linear as well.

    • Email was not designed to be "instant messaging". Relying on it to be such a system is just ridiculous.

      Depending on the time, place, and network, you could say the same for SMS.

  • the medium is the message (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    When we have the technology to communicate instantly, all we talk about is the ability to communicate instantly. The technology only solves problems that can be solved instantly, and we have a world full of giant social and economic problems that can never be fixed in 140 characters or with an email or with a Facebook Like.

    To quote Radiohead: Idiot, slow down.

  • What we need is interconnecting routers that manage the protocol translation invisibly behind the scenes. Then it wouldn't matter what chat program you used, it would be routed to the correct destination. Of course the entire point of proprietary is to lock in your customers so you don't need to spend resources competing with others.

  • SiP (Score:1)

    by pele ( 151312 )

    SIP is ideal solution, if only people bothered to use it.

  • with its circle drawn with a breach in it?

  • Doomed to repeat. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Every programming language implementation eventually includes a half-baked lisp implementation, every non-instant messaging implementation eventually becomes a half-baked version of SMTP, and every instant messaging implementation becomes a half-baked version of IRC.

    Rather than starting over, it would make more sense to extend what we have. For instance, the medical field has a goal of eliminating spam and insecure transmission of medical information by creating the Direct Project [directproject.org], a network of curated SMT

    • For instance, the medical field has a goal of eliminating spam and insecure transmission of medical information by creating the Direct Project, a network of curated SMTP servers

      And UsenetII was intended to use a network of NNTP servers with special rules to keep spammers at bay. It is still operating? I don't think so.

      The "Direct Project" will work only as long as you can limit who has access. Oops, the Internet kind of blows that limitation out of the water.

  • The future is that the various walled gardens will become ever more powerful. So that you can use attachments, search messages, do everything with them that you can do with email. Why would kids want to bother with clunky uncool Email?

    If you want to communicate with my daughters friends, you just by an iPhone so that you can use iMessage...

  • People desperately need a universal solution which is secure, decentralized, fault tolerant, not attached to your phone number, protects your privacy, supports video and audio chats and sending of files, works behind NATs and other firewalls and has the ability to send offline messages.

    So why don't they flock to XMPP then? Anything that there isn't a at least an extension for it?

  • Seriously, it is just like SMTP in that it is a protocol.
    Want it to be a killer protocol? Then extend it for not just IM, but using it for other forms of messaging.
    More importantly, develop the apps to run on all the major platforms (linux, androi, osx, ios, wind, bsd, perhaps mainframe).
  • There is XMPP but there are too many vested interests.
  • Matrix is a federated chat protocol, similar to XMPP/email, with bridges that connect to various chat services (similar to XMPP) but uses modern web based protocols and practices and doesn't have the negative stigma that XMPP has. Other options of course are to use multiprotocol messengers such as Pidgin or bitlbee, which support most of the protocols in the cartoon.

  • Check out matrix.org. It is not only a rich IM solution with all the bells and whistles, including multi-devices end-to-end encryption, but Matrix also provides for bridges and proxies to other networks, so that it can be used to unify communication.

    It's only 2.5 years old but has already come quite a way!

    https://matrix.org/ [matrix.org]

  • Study the US and other brands the CIA was able to read in plain text and don't do what they did in hardware and software.
    Learn form how their staff designed their hardware and OS. Think about how their very best internal security reviews found nothing.
    Think of how the CIA got in, stayed in, was not detected and why staff could not, would not or did not go looking for such issues.
    A lack of imagination? Skills? Budget? Staff understanding the product or just the parts they worked on? Other issues that
  • Seriously, we have the protocol. We also have 12 competing standards from 12 different walled gardens, the only one that added anything of value being Signal.

  • It's not hard, just don't install them or just the couple you want. Or, just use SMS that works with everyone everywhere...

  • fake foresight
  • If they are they will be willing to pay a dollar or two to buy and install a client and refuse to communicate with ad supported spyware. But privacy is over valued by a small section of techies, who shout very loudly. Most people sell their most private and intimate info about themselves for 25cents off a loaf of bread. For another 25cents they will sell info about you too.
  • Email and voicemail got replaced by text. Long docs via email are fine (I play online games via email), but most of my email nowdays are retailers who think they have a relationship with me but I never look at them unless I need to buy underwear and want a discount. Voicemail? Fuck off. Yeah, I can have android do email to text with hilariously bad results. Fact is, you leave me a voice mail and I pretty much ignore you unless I recognize the sender. Voice mail for me. Long, drawn out voice taking a

  • I had been doing fine for years with multi-network clients like Pidgin/Trillium/Adium until semi-recently when big players started kicking 3rd party clients off their networks.

  • You could be that guy. You know the one: the one who tells all his friends "This is what I use. Use that to contact me, or e-mail me instead."

    For the most part, I'm that guy. I use one IM program for personal use, and another for professional use (due to corporate mandate), and that's it. The only exception to this is as I do have a Facebook account, if someone wants to message me there I'll accept these messages as well -- when I'm at my computer and logged into the web interface. I have no intention

  • The summary gives two good answers to its own question:

    1. Use non-proprietary, open, universal protocols. There's a reason why SMTP works so well -- nobody owns it, everybody supports it. Unfortunately this provides no path for some entrepreneur to take over the Internet and become the next trillionaire, so nobody's going to put much work into making it into an easy one-click app. You may have to do some work yourself, both deploying and promoting your chosen solution.

    2. Install seven apps. This seems to b

  • The problem isnt a technical one, it is a business one. More specifically, every business giving you a "FUCK YOU" attitude when it comes to interoperability with different platforms. Facebook Chat? That was XMPP. Google Chat? (that thing before Hangouts and Voice), also XMPP. Countless other systems out there are XMPP too. It works. It works GREAT. There pretty much wasn't anything wrong with it. Then businesses were like "FUCK YOU", and decided they didn't want to cooperate anymore, and so it died.

  • First World Problems :-P Can't we fix the million people a year starving to death first? Just a thought.

