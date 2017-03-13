Ask Slashdot: How Would You Solve the Instant Messaging Problem? 77
Artem Tashkinov writes: The XKCD comics has posted a wonderful and exceptionally relevant post in regard to the today's situation with various instant messaging solutions. E-mail has served us well in the past, however, it's not suitable for any real-time communications involving video and audio. XMPP was a nice idea, however, it has largely failed except for a low number of geeks who stick to it. Nowadays, some people install up to seven instant messengers to be able to keep up with various circles of people. How do you see this situation being resolved?
People desperately need a universal solution which is secure, decentralized, fault tolerant, not attached to your phone number, protects your privacy, supports video and audio chats and sending of files, works behind NATs and other firewalls and has the ability to send offline messages. I believe we need a modern version of SMTP. [How would you solve the instant messaging problem?]
People desperately need a universal solution which is secure, decentralized, fault tolerant, not attached to your phone number, protects your privacy, supports video and audio chats and sending of files, works behind NATs and other firewalls and has the ability to send offline messages. I believe we need a modern version of SMTP. [How would you solve the instant messaging problem?]
Why do you believe that? (Score:2)
"People desperately need a universal solution which is secure, decentralized, fault tolerant, not attached to your phone number, protects your privacy, supports video and audio chats and sending of files, works behind NATs and other firewalls and has the ability to send offline messages."
I don't see the sense in that. There's so much evidence to the contrary.
May as well say people desperately need a universal language. May I interest you in Esperanto?
Re: (Score:2)
Too much work. I'd prefer a babelfish.
Re: (Score:1)
I use two instant messaging clients now on my mobile, one I've used the longest for work/friends, and since last year another for chatting securely (read: keeping away from facebook/google) with my girl.
The mobile is set to silent and no vibration so it's
Obligatory XKCD (Score:5, Insightful)
Obligatory XKCD [xkcd.com]
Gotta say (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
This is pretty low on my list of wants. Lots of other shit way more important. How about a universal translator? That would be cool. Maybe if everyone could understand each other there would be less war, maybe? Eh
You obviously haven't read The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy:
“Meanwhile, the poor Babel fish, by effectively removing all barriers to communication between different races and cultures, has caused more and bloodier wars than anything else in the history of creation.”
not an issue (Score:2)
The answer: XMPP (Score:5, Informative)
THere's already a solution for that: XMPP
The reason we don't see it is that the people that _are_ capable of supporting the necessary services behind it (like... for people that don't run their own servers) is that it's difficult to monetize. AIM dropped open support because too many folk use Adium or Pidgin with it, rather than the AIM client, and thus AOL couldn't push ads down it.
Google chat uses XMPP essentially... so if you want a well supported platform, that's it right there.
Re: (Score:1)
When Google switched to Google Hangouts they dropped XMPP support.
Re: (Score:2)
Really? Then... why is my Adium client still successfully using Google Chat?
Re: (Score:1)
XMPP is nice but it suffers from.. I don't know how to put it. It tries to be
/too/ universal and and open.
Meaning that it supports so many deployments and scenarios and options that setting it up quickly becomes a daunting task. It does everything "properly" which means you're stuck in certificate hell.
It also sucks for mobile. No. It does. Mobile devices depend on the message push services built in to their OS/account framework. (Apple ID or whatever google is calling their crap today) Mobile devices cut
Re: The answer: XMPP (Score:2)
Call it Kitchen Sink Syndrome, or the Second-System Effect. You are right that XMPP suffers badly from it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
AIM didnt drop support, AIM just updated their protocol, and pidgin updated its client to match it, with the help of AOL. Their message of obsolescence for the client was strictly about that version of the protocol, and was just poorly worded and bad PR.
Poor requirements statement (Score:3)
But more important, the requirements listed are simply out in left field. Video and audio are not instant messaging requirements. Video and audio are both, by their very nature, dealing in linear time. They cannot be "instant".
Cut back to a more realistic list of "instant messaging" and you have some hope of finding a solution. Perhaps accept that "secure" isn't as necessary, too. If you're dealing with top secret things, or assuming that a message that claims to be from your boss telling you to do something expensive or stupid RIGHT NOW, then maybe you shouldn't be "instant messaging" in the first place. Or at least not trying to shoehorn your critical security issues onto an application that most people don't need anywhere close to that level of security for.
Re: Poor requirements statement (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Email was not designed to be "instant messaging". Relying on it to be such a system is just ridiculous.
Depending on the time, place, and network, you could say the same for SMS.
the medium is the message (Score:1)
When we have the technology to communicate instantly, all we talk about is the ability to communicate instantly. The technology only solves problems that can be solved instantly, and we have a world full of giant social and economic problems that can never be fixed in 140 characters or with an email or with a Facebook Like.
To quote Radiohead: Idiot, slow down.
Inter-Net communications (Score:2)
SiP (Score:1)
SIP is ideal solution, if only people bothered to use it.
What is the comic trying to say about Signal (Score:1)
with its circle drawn with a breach in it?
Doomed to repeat. (Score:1)
Every programming language implementation eventually includes a half-baked lisp implementation, every non-instant messaging implementation eventually becomes a half-baked version of SMTP, and every instant messaging implementation becomes a half-baked version of IRC.
Rather than starting over, it would make more sense to extend what we have. For instance, the medical field has a goal of eliminating spam and insecure transmission of medical information by creating the Direct Project [directproject.org], a network of curated SMT
Re: (Score:2)
For instance, the medical field has a goal of eliminating spam and insecure transmission of medical information by creating the Direct Project, a network of curated SMTP servers
And UsenetII was intended to use a network of NNTP servers with special rules to keep spammers at bay. It is still operating? I don't think so.
The "Direct Project" will work only as long as you can limit who has access. Oops, the Internet kind of blows that limitation out of the water.
Death of Email (Score:2)
The future is that the various walled gardens will become ever more powerful. So that you can use attachments, search messages, do everything with them that you can do with email. Why would kids want to bother with clunky uncool Email?
If you want to communicate with my daughters friends, you just by an iPhone so that you can use iMessage...
So what's the problem? (Score:2)
People desperately need a universal solution which is secure, decentralized, fault tolerant, not attached to your phone number, protects your privacy, supports video and audio chats and sending of files, works behind NATs and other firewalls and has the ability to send offline messages.
So why don't they flock to XMPP then? Anything that there isn't a at least an extension for it?
xmpp IS the solution you seek (Score:2)
Want it to be a killer protocol? Then extend it for not just IM, but using it for other forms of messaging.
More importantly, develop the apps to run on all the major platforms (linux, androi, osx, ios, wind, bsd, perhaps mainframe).
Re: (Score:2)
That may or may not be what Google Wave attempted to do. I never did quite figure it out.
Re: (Score:2)
They scared off every single user with their awful UI. Nobody could figure out what it was. It was a kitchen sink for your screen. The protocol was probably fine (federated XMPP with some nice extensions).
There is a technical solution but it won't happen (Score:2)
Easy answer: matrix (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
matrix.org (Score:1)
Check out matrix.org. It is not only a rich IM solution with all the bells and whistles, including multi-devices end-to-end encryption, but Matrix also provides for bridges and proxies to other networks, so that it can be used to unify communication.
It's only 2.5 years old but has already come quite a way!
https://matrix.org/ [matrix.org]
Lean from the brands the CIA can track (Score:2)
Learn form how their staff designed their hardware and OS. Think about how their very best internal security reviews found nothing.
Think of how the CIA got in, stayed in, was not detected and why staff could not, would not or did not go looking for such issues.
A lack of imagination? Skills? Budget? Staff understanding the product or just the parts they worked on? Other issues that
XMPP (Score:1)
Easy -- just don't install them (Score:2)
It's not hard, just don't install them or just the couple you want. Or, just use SMS that works with everyone everywhere...
XKCD was With Her (Score:2)
Relevant XKCD (Score:1)
people are not desperate. (Score:2)
I fail to see the problem (Score:2)
The problem once was solved. (Score:1)
I had been doing fine for years with multi-network clients like Pidgin/Trillium/Adium until semi-recently when big players started kicking 3rd party clients off their networks.
Well, you could be _that_ guy... (Score:2)
You could be that guy. You know the one: the one who tells all his friends "This is what I use. Use that to contact me, or e-mail me instead."
For the most part, I'm that guy. I use one IM program for personal use, and another for professional use (due to corporate mandate), and that's it. The only exception to this is as I do have a Facebook account, if someone wants to message me there I'll accept these messages as well -- when I'm at my computer and logged into the web interface. I have no intention
Two perfectly good solutions (Score:2)
The summary gives two good answers to its own question:
1. Use non-proprietary, open, universal protocols. There's a reason why SMTP works so well -- nobody owns it, everybody supports it. Unfortunately this provides no path for some entrepreneur to take over the Internet and become the next trillionaire, so nobody's going to put much work into making it into an easy one-click app. You may have to do some work yourself, both deploying and promoting your chosen solution.
2. Install seven apps. This seems to b
The Problem Is Business (Score:2)
The problem isnt a technical one, it is a business one. More specifically, every business giving you a "FUCK YOU" attitude when it comes to interoperability with different platforms. Facebook Chat? That was XMPP. Google Chat? (that thing before Hangouts and Voice), also XMPP. Countless other systems out there are XMPP too. It works. It works GREAT. There pretty much wasn't anything wrong with it. Then businesses were like "FUCK YOU", and decided they didn't want to cooperate anymore, and so it died.
You know what these are.....? (Score:1)