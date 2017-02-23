FCC Votes To Lift Net Neutrality Transparency Rules For Smaller Internet Providers (theverge.com) 29
The Federal Communications Commission today voted to lift transparency requirements for smaller internet providers. According to The Verge, "Internet providers with fewer than 250,000 subscribers will not be required to disclose information on network performance, fees, and data caps, thanks to this rule change. The commission had initially exempted internet providers with fewer than 100,000 subscribers with the intention of revisiting the issue later to determine whether a higher or lower figure was appropriate." From the report: The rule passed in a 2-1 vote, with Republicans saying the reporting requirements unfairly burdened smaller ISPs with additional work. Only Democratic commissioner Mignon Clyburn opposed. Clyburn argued that the disclosures were an important consumer protection that was far from overbearing on businesses, particularly ones this large. Clyburn also argued that the rule would allow larger internet providers to avoid disclosing information by simply breaking their service areas up into different subsidiaries. Republican commissioner Michael O'Rielly voted in favor of the change, saying he actually would have preferred the subscriber exemption to be even higher. And commission chairman Ajit Pai said the rules were necessary to protect "mom and pop internet service providers" from "burdensome requirements [...] that impose serious and unnecessary costs."
Everyone on the 21 pages after page 4 in this list:
http://broadbandnow.com/All-Pr... [broadbandnow.com]
Most are rural providers that only cover a few thousand subscribers over a large area, and only have a few employees. Installation and cable work are contracted out, and lines are piggy-backed on existing telecommunication wires. Equipment is co-located at the telcos. Most of the "offices" I've seen are storefonts in strip malls.
You know, a small two-person operation that serves fewer than a quarter million people.
LOL, yup that would be a mom and pop shop
Wow, just wow. (Score:2)
So apparently an ISP being able to tell people up front what their fees and charges will be is a
I guess this explains why big ISPs like Comcast and such manage to fuck up billing people on a regular basis. It's just too goddamn hard for companies to know what they charge for their services.
Well, you know only the BIG ISPs are able to afford things like computers, which can automatically calculate things like fees and bandwidth usage.
It's these poor "Mom and Pop" providers that are still keeping all their records on paper, and have to manually copy every packet from one internet tube to the next. It's REALLY exhausting. Can you imagine if they had to add up all the numbers and write a report for each and every subscriber every month? That would truly be burdensome. Someone needs to help th
And no, you're being disingenuous: It's stated right in the freaking summary how it will affect the large ones too: They just split their business into multiple distinct 100,000-person "businesses", all of which are owned by Comcast or whomever. These t
Good VS Bad (Score:2)
Hidden Fees = Data Caps = Higher Revenue = GOOD
{GOP in unison} SO SAY WE ALL!
Lack of understanding rather than nefarious (Score:2)
As a Republican I 100% agree that this is bull. I think it likely the issue though is that republicans instinctively lean toward less regulation and if you are not technically literate, then these requirements could be phrased by someone in such a way as to seem burdensome.
While on a long drive today, I realized two things. The first is that this is an attempt to open up a new market. The second is maybe we'll end up with people paying a fee to use the passing lanes on highways. No more of this equal access to all lanes. Seems like just an logical corollary of the war on net neutrality.
That's actually a really good idea, if the fee is set just high enough to eliminate congestion in that lane, but no higher, so that nobody is ever gouged and so that the managed lane isn't responsible for causing congestion in the anarchy lanes. Then if my son is sick and I have to get him to the doctor, I can pay the fee and bypass traffic. This would give me an option that I didn't have before. Options and competition are go
As a liberal who knows a thing or two about the guts of ISPs I had many arguments about the wisdom of many "Net Neutrality" proposals with my friends. Some of the requirements people wanted amounted to being expected to fill out your tax forms while riding a unicycle along a tight rope.
Of course we don't want low-end users conned into using ISPs that dictate who gets to "be on the Internet." But we also want ISPs to be able to keep the Internet usable even if the latest P2P sharing fad software is written
"Small" is misleading (Score:1)
Under 250,000 subscribers should not be considered "small". By this definition, an internet provider who serves every single resident of Reno, Nevada would be considered "small", because Reno has fewer than 250,000 residents.
Then 38,928 Incorporated Cities in US are "Small" (Score:2)
under this rule.
The problem is there are are a total of 39,010 Incorporated Cities in the USA (source: https://www.statista.com/stati... [statista.com]).
So, for 99.79% of all US cities, net neutrality isn't a thing.
The third largest city in Denmark has 175k citizens. So if that rule applied there, well. Two cities total would have a chance at getting net neutrality.
If NO ONE else were interested in servicing your entire town sure. Even then, this clause would apply if and only if they ONLY serviced your town and nothing else. Unless your town is 100 miles away from anything else, I don't see that being a real problem in Denmark.
Reno is not a bad example of a town literally in the middle of nowhere.
You would probably think of it as living on the Moon and net neutrality would probably be low on your list of complaints.
So, uh.... (Score:1)
How long until all the big ISPs do whatever corporate-legalese-bullshit to split into enough "small" ISPs to effectively screw all the customers in the U.S.? By which I mean that they don't actually break up, they just appear to, and legally meet the requirements.
