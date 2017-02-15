Bipartisan Bill Seeks Warrants For Police Use of 'Stingray' Cell Trackers (usatoday.com) 38
Tulsa_Time quotes a report from USA Today: A bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday requiring police agencies to get a search warrant before they can deploy powerful cellphone surveillance technology known as "stingrays" that sweep up information about the movements of innocent Americans while tracking suspected criminals. "Owning a smartphone or fitness tracker shouldn't give the government a blank check to track your movements," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee who introduced the bill with Reps. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and John Conyers, D-Mich. "Law enforcement should be able to use GPS data, but they need to get a warrant. This bill sets out clear rules to make sure our laws keep up with the times." The legislation introduced Wednesday, called the Geolocation Privacy and Surveillance (GPS) Act, would require a warrant for all domestic law enforcement agencies to track the location and movements of individual Americans through GPS technology without their knowledge. It also aims to combat high-tech stalking by creating criminal penalties for secretly using an electronic device to track someone's movements.
every LEO has a favorite judge on speed-dial and can get pretty much any warrant signed he/she wishes...
Warrants are recorded, and eventually become public. So that is still a big improvement over cops spying on citizens with no accountability. Warrants are also required to specify the persons that can be monitored, and the duration. They cannot be issued for broad surveillance or fishing expeditions.
Please contact your congressperson and senator and ask them to support this legislation.
Honestly very few politicians, regardless of what side they sit in, are on the side of tech. Democrats may be better on some issues, but by and large they're morons when it comes to Tech too.
What we really need is for everyone to write their critters to inform them about the issues that are important to them. We need a Neil deGrasse Tyson equivalent for tech, someone who can straddle the line between entertainment and education to keep the public informed and fight for what's sane.
Al Gore led the way in the funding initiative that created the Internet.
Politicians are only as attentive as the people who lobby them.
It boggles me how people seem to think their politicians are mind readers and need to magically understand their priorities. You do realize they aren't monitoring your Facebook feed or paying any attention to the retarded petitions you fill out? If you want your politicians to represent your priorities, call them. Complaining that they don't represent your interests when
With regard to net neutrality the more polite way to put it is. Net neutrality favours 99.99 percent of business, not just numbers but also revenue. Dropping net neutrality only favours 0.01 percent of business, so that 0.01% tried to sneak in by buying off politicians, however that moment seems to have past as net admins of those 99.99% of business have informed management what a dangerous move that would be.
Both the Republicans and the Democrats got gobbled up by the Corporate Party but both the Republic
Not one of those bills were authored by democrats.
Techies, like everyday tech-minded people, need to completely and fully understand that Republicans are their enemies, by policy.
Either you are very young, or you have a very short memory. Why would think the democrats are any better? [washingtonpost.com]
The exception does not prove the rule.
In the most general of senses, the Democratic party is much more responsive to the will of the electorate. The Republicans, on the other hand, tend to get in office and declare they have a mandate and no longer listen to what the people want.
No, it is not the exception. It is systematic. Democrats did indeed impose many anti-tech rules. The is no reason to stand up for them.
Democratic party is much more responsive to the will of the electorate.
I think you're in the wrong forum. I don't know where you come up with such nonsense.
And let's dispense with this "bipartisan bill" bullshit.
This bill was authored by Democrats, and one republican helped sponsor it. That does not make it a "bipartisan effort" in any real sense of the word.
This bill sets out clear rules to make sure our laws keep up with the times.
Glad to hear we're implementing that new-fangled 4th amendment I keep hearing about.
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/... [eff.org]
"New Senate Bill Would Require Warrants for Federal Aerial Surveillance"
https://theintercept.com/2015/... [theintercept.com]
Lots of data is been sorted
".. fake cell phone tower devices that can pull a suspect’s cell phone data and thereby determine
Glad to hear we're implementing that new-fangled 4th amendment I keep hearing about.
If only. It isn't possible to use a Stingray constitutionally, period. Here's the 4th Amendment, in its entirety:
Amendment IV
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
A Stingray sucks up data for hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of people if run in a metro area, and there is no warrant for that. A warrant must "particularly [describe] the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized" and every court in the land has ruled time and time again that "I want to seize something from 100 people" is not in any way "particular" enough, let
Change your prefs so your default posting setting is "Plain Old Text" instead of "HTML Formatted." The prefs interface itself does suck balls, your changes may or may not save.
They already "need" a warrant to use the results in court, which is why the Justice Department has dropped multiple cases involving stingrays rather than see them go to trial. They're fully aware that the first judge who gets one of these cases will throw it out and set precedent that the stingrays can't be used.
What's the point of adding more laws when there's no enforcement? Especially when you're curtailing government power, when government agencies already shit all over the laws in place to restrain them without punishment?