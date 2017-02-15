Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Bipartisan Bill Seeks Warrants For Police Use of 'Stingray' Cell Trackers (usatoday.com) 38

Posted by BeauHD from the civil-liberties dept.
Tulsa_Time quotes a report from USA Today: A bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday requiring police agencies to get a search warrant before they can deploy powerful cellphone surveillance technology known as "stingrays" that sweep up information about the movements of innocent Americans while tracking suspected criminals. "Owning a smartphone or fitness tracker shouldn't give the government a blank check to track your movements," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee who introduced the bill with Reps. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and John Conyers, D-Mich. "Law enforcement should be able to use GPS data, but they need to get a warrant. This bill sets out clear rules to make sure our laws keep up with the times." The legislation introduced Wednesday, called the Geolocation Privacy and Surveillance (GPS) Act, would require a warrant for all domestic law enforcement agencies to track the location and movements of individual Americans through GPS technology without their knowledge. It also aims to combat high-tech stalking by creating criminal penalties for secretly using an electronic device to track someone's movements.

  • Bi today (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @08:38PM (#53877529)
    Gay tomorrow

  • Is it 1792? (Score:3)

    by Plus1Entropy ( 4481723 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @08:38PM (#53877531)

    This bill sets out clear rules to make sure our laws keep up with the times.

    Glad to hear we're implementing that new-fangled 4th amendment I keep hearing about.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      "New FOIA Documents Confirm FBI Used Dirtboxes on Planes Without Any Policies or Legal Guidance"
      https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/... [eff.org]
      "New Senate Bill Would Require Warrants for Federal Aerial Surveillance"
      https://theintercept.com/2015/... [theintercept.com]
      Lots of data is been sorted :)
      ".. fake cell phone tower devices that can pull a suspect’s cell phone data and thereby determine ... location within 10 feet."

    • Glad to hear we're implementing that new-fangled 4th amendment I keep hearing about.

      If only. It isn't possible to use a Stingray constitutionally, period. Here's the 4th Amendment, in its entirety:

      Amendment IV

      The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

      A Stingray sucks up data for hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of people if run in a metro area, and there is no warrant for that. A warrant must "particularly [describe] the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized" and every court in the land has ruled time and time again that "I want to seize something from 100 people" is not in any way "particular" enough, let

  • Not only should convictions based on stingray data be tossed, legal fees should be reimbursed. There is no doubt these things were illegal, make the assholes who used them (under an NDA no less) pay for it.

    / kinda sucks to be a Harris stockholder at the moment
    // really sucks to be a law enforcement agency (HA!) that used the damned things
    /// I'm old. I hope I live long enough to see 1984 fail
    //// not holding my breath
    ///// /. formatting sucks balls. Why should I have to do a break line when a CRLF

    • ///// /. formatting sucks balls. Why should I have to do a break line when a CRLF would do?

      Change your prefs so your default posting setting is "Plain Old Text" instead of "HTML Formatted." The prefs interface itself does suck balls, your changes may or may not save.

      • What really sucks, is that "options" below this edit box, doesn't actually give you options for formatting of THIS post, instead you get a SlimBox to change your global-prefs.

  • Does this mean ... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Wednesday February 15, 2017 @09:13PM (#53877683)

    ... that they can't use imsi catchers [wikipedia.org]? Or that they'll need a warrant to make use of the data in court? Because if it's the latter, cops will just go on using them. And then do a little parallel construction to explain just how they managed to show up at the right time and place.

    • They already "need" a warrant to use the results in court, which is why the Justice Department has dropped multiple cases involving stingrays rather than see them go to trial. They're fully aware that the first judge who gets one of these cases will throw it out and set precedent that the stingrays can't be used.

  • What's the point of adding more laws when there's no enforcement? Especially when you're curtailing government power, when government agencies already shit all over the laws in place to restrain them without punishment?

