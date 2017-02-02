Film Industry's Latest Search Engine Draws Traffic With 'Pirate' Keywords'

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


A new search engine launched by the Dutch film industry is targeting 'pirates' specifically, reports TorrentFreak. Every movie or TV-show page lists legal viewing options but also includes pirate keywords and descriptions, presumably to draw search traffic. "Don't Wrestle With Nasty Torrents. Ignore the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story torrent," the site advises. From a report: Like other "legal" search engines, the site returns a number of options where people can watch the movies or TV-shows they search for. However, those who scroll down long enough will notice that each page has a targeted message for pirates as well. The descriptions come in a few variations but all mention prominent keywords such as "torrents" and reference "illegal downloading" and unauthorized streaming.

  • Assume your customers are criminals. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Then treat them that way. What an absolutely wonderful way to build their loyalty!

    • Considering this industry, along with most other IP based industries, have long since become parasitical leeches on society and wilp never generate loyalty or respect among any rational thinking individual until we hit a hard reset on the whole affair. Fuck em. Not saying pirate, I'm saying ignore altogether.

  • too bad the twats at google stopped their search results site blacklisting feature. any good search engine should have that feature, everyone should demand it

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by crtreece ( 59298 )
      eliminating domains from a search by preceeding the domain name with a - still works. Was there some way in the past to make that global and/or persistent?

      • yes, google allowed you to have a list of up to 500 domains that would not appear in search results, called Manage Blocked Sites", discontinued in early 2013

  • Seems like fool's gold (aka pirate). There's already a torrent of junk when it comes to any sort of search, but that's to be expected from something free. Maybe if they had kept their tactics on the download, they wouldn't have to deal with this streaming pile of nonsense.
  • Why would the Dutch film industry care if people are pirating films made in Hollywood? What is in it for them?

  • My favorite piracy-related films (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The Curse of the Black Pearl

    Dead Man's Chest

    At World's End

    On Stranger Tides

    Dead Men Tell No Tales

  • SEO (Score:5, Insightful)

    by grumpy_old_grandpa ( 2634187 ) on Thursday February 02, 2017 @01:41PM (#53789411)
    So run of the mill Search Engine Optimization, in other words.
    • It's a honey pot using SEO. Only uneducated kids would ever fall victim to such a thing. The real sources of this sort of thing are not advertised on search engines and never have been.
      • "The real sources of this sort of thing are not advertised on search engines and never have been."

        That isn't true at all you can find most of the major indexing sites on search engines. Perhaps you meant invite based ratio sites? Those aren't the "real" source, just a different source and you can still find the path to them on search engines.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Torodung ( 31985 )

        No, a honey pot would be setting up a bogus torrent and tracking all the people doing purportedly illegal things. It's a trap to catch people in the act. This is just stupid.

    • Keyword spamming would be closer to what they are doing, tricking people searching for [movie] + torrent into finding a result.

      I remember seeing a sort of similar page when some pirate search engine got it's page impounded by the DHS/MAFIAA, so they set up a honeypot replacement site that showed your results then had links to legal sources of the movie, and if you STILL clicked on the "torrent" link, it went to a "You've Been Naughty, You're Busted" page.

  • because.moe [because.moe] is a search site for anime streams that links directly to the legal stream options instead of serving as a pointless exercise in crying about pirates without helping either the movie companies or the consumers.

    Maybe film.nl should try being useful instead of pointlessly patronizing, then people might use it.

  • So are they going to have search pages for films where a legal streaming option is actually not available?

    One nice thing about classic brick-and-mortar rental stores was it was easier to get older titles (and they were cheap-cheap to rent). The back catalog on online streaming seems to not reach so far back. Rather ironic in a form of media that is so much better suited to chasing "the long tail" due to the low cost of disk storage for a streaming title.

    The problem continues to be Hollywood wanting a licens

  • How to use google 101 (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Instructions (if you insist in using google):
    1) Open https://www.google.com/advanced_search
    2) Find all the words: "torrent" or "free"
    3) None of these words: "pay" "credit card" "illegal"

    problem solved :)

  • Arrrr !!! Shiver me timbers matey!! Where's the RUM?

