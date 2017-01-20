Lavabit Is Relaunching (theintercept.com) 6
The encrypted email service once used by whistleblower Edward Snowden is relaunching today. Ladar Levison, the founder of the encrypted email service Lavabit, announced on Friday that he's relaunching the service with a new architecture that fixes the SSL problem and includes other privacy-enhancing features as well, such as one that obscures the metadata on emails to prevent government agencies like the NSA and FBI from being able to find out with whom Lavabit users communicate. In addition, he's also announcing plans to roll out end-to-end encryption later this year. The Intercept provides some backstory in its report: In 2013, [Levison] took the defiant step of shutting down the company's service rather than comply with a federal law enforcement request that could compromise its customers' communications. The FBI had sought access to the email account of one of Lavabit's most prominent users -- Edward Snowden. Levison had custody of his service's SSL encryption key that could help the government obtain Snowden's password. And though the feds insisted they were only after Snowden's account, the key would have helped them obtain the credentials for other users as well. Lavabit had 410,000 user accounts at the time. Rather than undermine the trust and privacy of his users, Levison ended the company's email service entirely, preventing the feds from getting access to emails stored on his servers. But the company's users lost access to their accounts as well. Levison, who became a hero of the privacy community for his tough stance, has spent the last three years trying to ensure he'll never have to help the feds break into customer accounts again. "The SSL key was our biggest threat," he says.
NO computer is SAFE (Score:2, Informative)
no windows10 computer is safe
no systemd computer is safe
Might be wise to still use PGP still... (Score:1)
It is nice to have a good transport layer for E-mail, but no matter how well secure it is, it is wise to have your final message/file encryption be separate, just in case something happens. The same reason people put stuff in a physical, sealed envelope before it goes into the courier's hands, even though the courier is 100% trustworthy.
Problem is - He's a US citizen (Score:2)
so even if 100% of the service is hosted overseas, the gestapo errr FBI and NSA, will still put pressure on him to compromise the service.
Any more, you want fed proof email, 100% of the solution has to be fed proof.
That means non US citizens as employees working in a fed proof country, and servers hosted in a fed proof country.
I think proton mail fits this need well.