IBM Is First Company To Get 8,000 US Patents In One Year, Breaking Record (silicon.co.uk) 50
Reader Mickeycaskill writes: For the 24th year in a row, IBM received the most patents of any company in the US. But for the first time it got more than 8,000 -- the first firm in any industry to do so. In total, its inventors were granted 8,088 patents in 2016, covering areas as diverse as artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive computing, cloud, health and cyber security.
That's equal to more than 22 patents a day generated by its researchers, engineers and designers, with more than a third of the patents relating to AI, cognitive computing and cloud computing alone. IBM is betting big on cloud and other services, having spun off its hardware units like servers and PCs to Lenovo. The other nine companies in the top ten list of 2016 US patent recipients consist of: Samsung electronics (with 5,518 patents), Canon (3,665), Qualcomm (2,897), Google (2,835), Intel (2,784), LG Electronics (2,428), Microsoft (2,398), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2,288) and Sony (2,181).
That's equal to more than 22 patents a day generated by its researchers, engineers and designers, with more than a third of the patents relating to AI, cognitive computing and cloud computing alone. IBM is betting big on cloud and other services, having spun off its hardware units like servers and PCs to Lenovo. The other nine companies in the top ten list of 2016 US patent recipients consist of: Samsung electronics (with 5,518 patents), Canon (3,665), Qualcomm (2,897), Google (2,835), Intel (2,784), LG Electronics (2,428), Microsoft (2,398), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2,288) and Sony (2,181).
Re: (Score:3)
You can't trademark a number in the US. That's why we have Pentiums rather than 80586s.
Re: (Score:2)
yeah even if you could I doubt there is a marketing exec anywhere that would think "80586" is a catchy name
That's why they came up with i7-6600K. Much more catchy.
Re: (Score:2)
You're right, I'm not an attorney of any sort. However I know of specific cases where a trademark application was rejected because it's just a number. So I presume other things matter besides the number-ness of the application.
Re: (Score:2)
History fail; IBM used the Intel 8088 CPU in the original PC, not the 8086.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why not just have made it have a 20 bit address space in the instruction set, or even better 24 bit address space, even if there were only enough external address pins on the early chip models to support, say 640 K, which ought to be enough for some people.
There was plenty wrong wi
Damn! (Score:2)
This is the very definition of Patent Industry. What we hear as a bad thing, is a Very Good Thing for the Patents Office.
And yet, this is such a low investment for these companies in comparison with the idea monopoly they generate... oh boy.
Re: (Score:1)
Just consider that every one of these patents costs at least $10k for the company (the paperwork preparation alone is probably that much)... that's a lot of R&D dollars.... most of which will never serve a useful revenue-generating purpose (except to pad the resumes of the `researchers' involved).
Re: (Score:2)
Psssssssst. Here's a secret: Patent applications are processed by throwing them into a room full of kittens that have rubber "PATENT APPROVED" stamps affixed to their feet.
Ha! (Score:1)
Violations? (Score:1)
Can anyone honestly say that: Samsung electronics (with 5,518 patents), Canon (3,665), Qualcomm (2,897), Google (2,835), Intel (2,784), LG Electronics (2,428), Microsoft (2,398), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2,288) and Sony (2,181) are NOT in violation of any of the 8,088 IBM's ones??? (and this is just for 2016!).
If they can't, then why do we even bother to have such a crappy system in the first place???
What what is this AI patent business? Are they patenting how my brain is determining what's b
Re: (Score:1)
Us lawyers have to eat, bro. I see a lot of complaining about patents on Slashdot but never one concrete and TECHNICAL suggestion on how the system should be reformed besides the occasional crazy person just saying "kill all patents." The system works as best as any system made by and for humans can work. We've already greatly limited software patents (the Alice Corp case) and we've all but murdered design patents (the Egyptian Goddess case) and while some life has been brought back into software patents in
Re: (Score:2)
Reduction to principle. Disclosure of working source code for software patents. Scale fees to company size.
Re: (Score:2)
A. In order to keep new, smaller, innovative companies from entering the marketplace.
Hope that was helpful. That concludes this tech support call. Please take the automated survey at the end of the call. Your call is important to us. Please enjoy this Justin Bieber 'music' while you wait.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But did you do it "on a computer"?
Thought not.
That's totally different you see.
Re: (Score:2)
Not something to brag about (Score:2)
Using the power of government to protect your shitty minor inventions and intellectual property, is not something to brag about. The headline should read, "IBM has 8,000 new ways to infringe on innovation and keep competition down!"
Thank you IBM (Score:3)
IBM is betting big on cloud and other services, having spun off its hardware units like servers and PCs to Lenovo.
Thank you, thank you, IBM. You will finally succeed in killing off this "cloud" thing (a.k.a. somebody else's servers) because you have successfully turned the entire category into a patent minefield. When the Nazgul start sending demand letters these next three years, the whole thing will dry up and blow away. Nobody can stand against the Nazgul.
Tech site for nerds (Score:2)
Here we are a tech site for nerds.
Instead of articles about interesting discoveries described by patents, new and interesting scientific insights, or discussion and debate about technical issues facing society, we get...
IBM gets a record 8,000 patents in a single year, wow!
Atlassian acquires Trello (for $425M), wow!
Streaming is now #1 way to listen to music, wow!
LG threatens to put Wifi in every appliance! (They threatened to do this? The very cheek!)
Apple's IPhone turns 10.
Oh, but if you're not interested
Re: (Score:2)
IBM getting 8,000 patents in a year isnt of concern to techies? Nonsense
For those concerned about inovation in any tech field these numbers are terrible news but worth being aware of. It's essentially highlighting what many of us perceive as an ever growing problem.
LG including wifi on all it's products? Glad to now know that so i can avoid their products as i dont need the risk of malware on my fridge. Your average consumer doesnt care of even understand what something like this means. A good amount of thi
Too bad most will never be used (Score:2)
I'm guessing most will serve to pad the team's pay packet and IBMs "defensive" patent portfolio that all tech (and other) companies seem to need today.
It's all just a giant bullshit bluff game...how many, if seriously challenged, would really turn out to be genuinely innovative, non-obvious, no prior art etc.?
IBM used to patent real stuff that went on to be built into real products - hard drives today all use discoveries made by IBM researchers, for example. Hell, when I was working there we had people who
Hey how super innovative (Score:2)
In a country where you can patent everything including a business model and a fart, this is no surprise. The initial idea (the one which was put forward) of patents was to protect the hard work of single poor and lonely inventor. However, it never worked very well for that purpose. In the last couple of decades it was completely converted in a weapon of big companies to battle each other in and outside court, and to protect them from smaller companies and real start-ups (not those money pampered "unicorns")