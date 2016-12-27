Amazon Patents System To Defend Drones Against Hackers, Jammers and Arrows (geekwire.com) 45
As Amazon prepares its drone-based delivery service Prime Air for the United States, the company has been looking for ways to keep its drones safe while they're flying to and from their destinations. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the company has patented a plan that lays out countermeasures for potential threats ranging from computer hacking to lightning flashes to bows and arrows. GeekWire reports: The "compromise system" that Amazon's engineers propose relies on an array of sensors to orient the drone based on the sun's position in the sky, if need be. That's in case the drone gets confused by, say, lightning or a muzzle flash. The system also provides for a mesh network, in which drones would check with each other and other data sources -- including satellite signals -- to verify the readings they're following. If there's a discrepancy in the data, the drone would tally up the verdicts from all of the sources available, then go with the majority opinion. The onboard compromise system would be designed to keep the drone on track even if someone tried jamming its communication system. And if the drone became completely disoriented, it would be programmed to land safely and broadcast its location to its handlers. Now, about those arrows: Amazon lays out a scenario in which an attacker shoots an arrow at a drone in the air. "The malicious person may be attempting to cause the UAV to fall to ground, so that that malicious person may steal or destroy the UAV," the application reads. This is what Amazon suggests would happen: "The compromise module detects the presence of the arrow and generates the UAV compromise data indicating that a threat exists that may compromise the UAV. The fail-safe module terminates the navigation to the first computing device, and the fail-safe module directs the UAV towards the ground. In some implementations, the fail-safe module may be configured to direct the UAV to take evasive maneuvers, navigate to a safe landing or parking zone for inspect, and so forth."
Maybe it could help in Ukraine (Score:2)
"Millions of dollars' worth of U.S.-supplied drones that Kiev had hoped would help in its war against Russian-backed separatists have proven ineffective against jamming and hacking, Ukrainian officials say."
Re: (Score:2)
yeah they take disposable drones designed to fight people who don't have indoor plumbing and who film their propaganda on vhs camcorders, and they try to use that against Russian hackers. That's like hiring convenience store robbers to steal gold from fort knox.
Re: Maybe it could help in Ukraine (Score:1)
This is the same article that accuses him of spreading Internet conspiracies for daring to say *gasp* "Fear of Muslims is rational."
Re: (Score:2)
For example, more US aircraft were lost in WWII due to crash landing, especially on carriers, than to an enemy fire.
If one buys any fixed-wing RPAS and starts flying it without a prior experience, he/she will crash it before long. That is what happening most probably.
Re: They won't evade my arrows (Score:2)
It was amusing.
For those with IQ's beneath a certain threshold, I bet it was almost as funny as Talladega Nights.
Re: (Score:2)
If somebody is shooting stuff at the drone, they've got a pretty good chance of taking it down if they keep at it. At which point, what's more valuable, the $50 package, or the $5,000 drone?
This isn't really a problem for the customer, Amazon knows they didn't get their package, and can take the appropriate action (refund, dispatch another drone, dispatch a same-day-delivery driver, dispatch a regular delivery, etc.) But from their perspective, it's probably better to let the thief have the package and be a
Jail? (Score:2)
Does the system involve increasing penalties for people that screw with your delivery drones?
Drones attack Drones (Score:2)
In the immortal words of the internet... (Score:2)
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.
Re: (Score:2)
A hacker can circumvent. We have learned this lesson time and time again.
No, we are presented with this lesson time and time again...
It would seem many are incapable of actually learning it.
Re: (Score:2)
So my drone override transmitter that is already jamming GPS just needs to impersonate more than at least half the drones in range?
Along with all the local wifi hotspots, ssids, repeaters, device MAC addresses, etc. (including their spatial relationships to each other) that Google Maps just went ahead and logged. If I had to set this whole "out of sight flight" thing up that is one database that would get a lot of updates. People have put radio beacons everywhere, it would be a shame not to at least check in and say hello 60 times a day...
Re: (Score:2)
You might want to read up on how aircraft navigated before GPS (and still do, to some extent). In addition to ATC beacons, RDF (radio direction finding) off of commercial AM broadcasting stations was and is a thing. Triangulating from two isn't that hard for a human, it's a trivial task for a computer. Good luck overriding the signals from a few multi-kilowatt commercial broadcast towers.
Hacking, jamming arrows? (Score:2)
They are trying to defend against Hawkeye.
Thiefs with arrows (Score:2)
and the fail-safe module directs the UAV towards the ground
And right into the thief's hands... nice plan.
Wouldn't that make the thing easier to steal?
Patentee needs to be shot in the head. (Score:2)
This is not a novel invention.
This is trivially obvious from hitting the problem 'I am deploying lots of drones'.
All of the above solutions are obvious and un-novel and in no way not obvious from prior art.
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously you meant "In the Clouds".
Muzzle flash? (Score:2)
I'd think a muzzle flash would be trivially disorienting compared to the subsequent impact by a high speed projectile...
Re: (Score:1)
It didn't specify muzzle blast from the ground. Maybe they plan on arming these things and have noticed shooting causes flight controller confusion.
Hah! (Score:2)
Katniss Everdeen can shoot fighter jets out of the sky with arrows. What makes you think you puny drones will be able to do any better?
It's safety measures are to land? Nice. (Score:2)
So it's safety measures are to land, which means then thieves no longer need to check doors for packages, they can just threaten the UAV's with arrows. Granted some idiots shooting arrows in the sky isn't a comforting thought...
"and so forth." (Score:2)
I need an attorney, to patent a simple invention which will "improve life, the universe and everything" using innovation, science, technology, "and so forth." It will be fundamental to any possible future patent. I'll be rich!
Jam the Distress Call? (Score:2)
And if the drone became completely disoriented, it would be programmed to land safely and broadcast its location to its handlers.
Get (or observe) a few drone deliveries and do some SIGINT collection with an RTL-SDR to ID the freq range and strength of the drone's transmissions.
Once you do have a method to force a landing (which doesn't seem easy, BTW), broadcast with a cheap-ish SDR (probably a HackRF or the new LimeSDR) and a power amplifier to jam the drone's distress call.
Steal the drone and its cargo. Disable the drone's comms and sell on the black market.
What sort of stuff are they delivering with drones anyway? Gaming lapto
Going to form my own anti-hero identify (Score:2)
I'm going to dress in green tights and a feather cap, get out my bow and arrow and call myself "Robbin' Goods".
To those on Slashdot aroused by the thought, you I will deem my Band of Fairy Men. You can stay inside and, uh, "support" me from afar k thanks.