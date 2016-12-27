Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Patents Security Businesses Privacy Software Transportation United States Hardware Technology

Amazon Patents System To Defend Drones Against Hackers, Jammers and Arrows (geekwire.com) 45

Posted by BeauHD from the desperate-times-call-for-desperate-measures dept.
As Amazon prepares its drone-based delivery service Prime Air for the United States, the company has been looking for ways to keep its drones safe while they're flying to and from their destinations. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the company has patented a plan that lays out countermeasures for potential threats ranging from computer hacking to lightning flashes to bows and arrows. GeekWire reports: The "compromise system" that Amazon's engineers propose relies on an array of sensors to orient the drone based on the sun's position in the sky, if need be. That's in case the drone gets confused by, say, lightning or a muzzle flash. The system also provides for a mesh network, in which drones would check with each other and other data sources -- including satellite signals -- to verify the readings they're following. If there's a discrepancy in the data, the drone would tally up the verdicts from all of the sources available, then go with the majority opinion. The onboard compromise system would be designed to keep the drone on track even if someone tried jamming its communication system. And if the drone became completely disoriented, it would be programmed to land safely and broadcast its location to its handlers. Now, about those arrows: Amazon lays out a scenario in which an attacker shoots an arrow at a drone in the air. "The malicious person may be attempting to cause the UAV to fall to ground, so that that malicious person may steal or destroy the UAV," the application reads. This is what Amazon suggests would happen: "The compromise module detects the presence of the arrow and generates the UAV compromise data indicating that a threat exists that may compromise the UAV. The fail-safe module terminates the navigation to the first computing device, and the fail-safe module directs the UAV towards the ground. In some implementations, the fail-safe module may be configured to direct the UAV to take evasive maneuvers, navigate to a safe landing or parking zone for inspect, and so forth."

Amazon Patents System To Defend Drones Against Hackers, Jammers and Arrows More | Reply

Amazon Patents System To Defend Drones Against Hackers, Jammers and Arrows

Comments Filter:
  • http://www.reuters.com/article... [reuters.com]

    "Millions of dollars' worth of U.S.-supplied drones that Kiev had hoped would help in its war against Russian-backed separatists have proven ineffective against jamming and hacking, Ukrainian officials say."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      yeah they take disposable drones designed to fight people who don't have indoor plumbing and who film their propaganda on vhs camcorders, and they try to use that against Russian hackers. That's like hiring convenience store robbers to steal gold from fort knox.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Max_W ( 812974 )
      RQ-11 Raven is a fixed-wing aircraft, not a multirotor. It takes years of hard training to prepare a good pilot for a fixed-wing aircraft.

      For example, more US aircraft were lost in WWII due to crash landing, especially on carriers, than to an enemy fire.

      If one buys any fixed-wing RPAS and starts flying it without a prior experience, he/she will crash it before long. That is what happening most probably.

  • Does the system involve increasing penalties for people that screw with your delivery drones?

  • could be a cable show.

  • They are trying to defend against Hawkeye.

  • and the fail-safe module directs the UAV towards the ground

    And right into the thief's hands... nice plan.
    Wouldn't that make the thing easier to steal?

  • This is not a novel invention.
    This is trivially obvious from hitting the problem 'I am deploying lots of drones'.
    All of the above solutions are obvious and un-novel and in no way not obvious from prior art.

  • I'd think a muzzle flash would be trivially disorienting compared to the subsequent impact by a high speed projectile...

    • It didn't specify muzzle blast from the ground. Maybe they plan on arming these things and have noticed shooting causes flight controller confusion.

  • Katniss Everdeen can shoot fighter jets out of the sky with arrows. What makes you think you puny drones will be able to do any better?

  • So it's safety measures are to land, which means then thieves no longer need to check doors for packages, they can just threaten the UAV's with arrows. Granted some idiots shooting arrows in the sky isn't a comforting thought...

  • One can get an "and so forth" patent?

    I need an attorney, to patent a simple invention which will "improve life, the universe and everything" using innovation, science, technology, "and so forth." It will be fundamental to any possible future patent. I'll be rich!

  • And if the drone became completely disoriented, it would be programmed to land safely and broadcast its location to its handlers.

    Get (or observe) a few drone deliveries and do some SIGINT collection with an RTL-SDR to ID the freq range and strength of the drone's transmissions.
    Once you do have a method to force a landing (which doesn't seem easy, BTW), broadcast with a cheap-ish SDR (probably a HackRF or the new LimeSDR) and a power amplifier to jam the drone's distress call.
    Steal the drone and its cargo. Disable the drone's comms and sell on the black market.
    What sort of stuff are they delivering with drones anyway? Gaming lapto

  • I'm going to dress in green tights and a feather cap, get out my bow and arrow and call myself "Robbin' Goods".

    To those on Slashdot aroused by the thought, you I will deem my Band of Fairy Men. You can stay inside and, uh, "support" me from afar k thanks.

Slashdot Top Deals

Arithmetic is being able to count up to twenty without taking off your shoes. -- Mickey Mouse

Close