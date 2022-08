EPA Approved Toxic Chemicals For Fracking a Decade Ago, New Files Show

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times:"[T]he Toxic Substances Control Act grandfathered in thousands of chemicals already in commercial use, including many PFAS chemicals," the report says. "In 2016, Congress strengthened the law, bolstering the E.P.A.'s authority to order health testing, among other measures. The Government Accountability Office, the watchdog arm of Congress, still identifies the Toxic Substances Control Act as a program with one of the highest risks of abuse and mismanagement." According to a recent report from the Intercept, "the E.P.A. office in charge of reviewing toxic chemicals tampered with the assessments of dozens of chemicals to make them appear safer."