Police Investigating Arson After Pornhub CEO's Mansion Goes Up In Flames (vice.com) 46
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: A mansion owned by Feras Antoon, a Pornhub executive, was torched in an apparent arson last night. Police told VICE they were initially called to a property in Montreal's upper class Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighborhood at 11:30 P.M when two people were spotted trespassing on the property. Julien Levesque, a media relations officer for Montreal Police, said when authorities arrived on the scene shortly thereafter they found the multi-million dollar property ablaze. The fire was so massive that more than 80 firefighters were called in and the neighbors were forced to evacuate nearby properties. Authorities got the fire under control by 2:30 A.M. and say no one was hurt, although several neighbors had to be evacuated.
"Police officers who arrived on site were able to see that the fire began inside the residence," said Levesque. "Earlier this morning our arson squad from Montreal police took charge of the investigation. They were onsite this morning to analyze all the scene, meet some witnesses to try to understand what was the cause and the circumstances of the beginning of this fire." "Over the weekend, a fire occurred at my residence," Antoon told VICE in a statement. "The residence was under construction. I am grateful that my family and I and our neighbors are safe. Out of respect for the ongoing police investigation, I will not be commenting further." The report notes that MindGeek, Pornhub's parent company, has been under scrutiny from Canadian parliament since December, "when the access to information, privacy, and ethics committee moved to bring the company in for testimony about its 'failure to prohibit rape videos and other illegal content from its site.'"
"Under construction". Seems a lot of accidents happen under those conditions.
it's that damn greek lightning striking again, lightning rods don't seem to be very effective against it either.
Danny DeVito played a gossip columnist who was murdered. When the police arrived on scene, they said something along the lines that there were so many people with a motive, it would be impossible to solve.
Do you have any actual citation or evidence that such churches exist?
Are they talking about videos of the actual crime of rape being committed, or actors simulating rough or non-consensual sex?
I know the former, of course, it illegal....but is acting or role playing of the act illegal in Canada?
I'm sure the donkey porn demographic didn't mind.
Pornhub has hosted actually illegal videos of rape, child rape, and people who did not consent to have their videos uploaded. And courts don't think they are doing enough to remove such content.
Actual rape.
PornHub hosts content uploaded by users without pre-screening. Considering the volume, you are bound to find illegal content if you look hard enough. You can probably get child porn on YouTube too. It is just a matter of how effective sites are keeping that kind of content out. Supposedly, PornHub didn't do enough, which I find a bit unfair, I don't remember ever finding anything looking like rape or child porn, and it was taken very seriously. Copyright infringement is another story...
I agree it's mostly unfair, since situations like that are pretty rare, and Facebook has oceans of CP posted to it that makes them the #1 submitter of reports for it to authorities in the world, but since th
Actual rape
Considering the volume, you are bound to find illegal content if you look hard enough.
So you are making an assumption and then stating that assumption as fact. Good to know.
illegal in Canada?
Not if they apologize afterwards.
It's actually a quite sketchy neigbourhood... (Score:5, Interesting)
is this even on Slashdot? Slow day or something?
Except for the women.
;-)
Except for the women.
;-)
How many women on Slashdot??
Enough to make a difference, I'd say.
While this is not meant to be some call-to-arms for cancel culture, and I am not a woman who is out to rage against male tyranny, I think recent social trends should act as a reminder to question our own assumptions about the status quo.
Yes, I have no doubt that there are more men than women on Slashdot, but a rather dismissive comment implying that we can ignore women is a step in the wrong direction.
On followup (Score:5, Funny)
If it was arson it was probably one if those self loathing guys who thinks their problem is that they are addicted to porn.
I think (Score:2)
the servers overheated.
There's a backstory here (Score:1)
That's hot! (Score:2, Funny)
So, were they??? (Score:1)
80 Firefighters? (Score:2)
Hot new singles? (Score:2)
Montreal and a construction site (Score:2)
I'm going to guess fraud of some kind.
Something to do with ... (Score:4, Funny)
Ignition source (Score:2)
Was all that lube.
Not the way friction works. Thing goes on fire due to lack of lube.
It was for sale (Score:2)
I've read that the house, still under construction, was for sale at 20M$ (Canadian).
It was almost repossessed by the bank because there was 26K$ due to some of the construction company.
This was paid off, and the house was then put on sale.