Crime

Police Investigating Arson After Pornhub CEO's Mansion Goes Up In Flames (vice.com) 46

Posted by BeauHD from the ongoing-investigations dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: A mansion owned by Feras Antoon, a Pornhub executive, was torched in an apparent arson last night. Police told VICE they were initially called to a property in Montreal's upper class Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighborhood at 11:30 P.M when two people were spotted trespassing on the property. Julien Levesque, a media relations officer for Montreal Police, said when authorities arrived on the scene shortly thereafter they found the multi-million dollar property ablaze. The fire was so massive that more than 80 firefighters were called in and the neighbors were forced to evacuate nearby properties. Authorities got the fire under control by 2:30 A.M. and say no one was hurt, although several neighbors had to be evacuated.

"Police officers who arrived on site were able to see that the fire began inside the residence," said Levesque. "Earlier this morning our arson squad from Montreal police took charge of the investigation. They were onsite this morning to analyze all the scene, meet some witnesses to try to understand what was the cause and the circumstances of the beginning of this fire." "Over the weekend, a fire occurred at my residence," Antoon told VICE in a statement. "The residence was under construction. I am grateful that my family and I and our neighbors are safe. Out of respect for the ongoing police investigation, I will not be commenting further." The report notes that MindGeek, Pornhub's parent company, has been under scrutiny from Canadian parliament since December, "when the access to information, privacy, and ethics committee moved to bring the company in for testimony about its 'failure to prohibit rape videos and other illegal content from its site.'"

Police Investigating Arson After Pornhub CEO's Mansion Goes Up In Flames

