LexisNexis To Provide Giant Database of Personal Information To ICE (theintercept.com) 59
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Intercept: The popular legal research and data brokerage firm LexisNexis signed a $16.8 million contract to sell information to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to documents shared with The Intercept. The deal is already drawing fire from critics and comes less than two years after the company downplayed its ties to ICE, claiming it was "not working with them to build data infrastructure to assist their efforts." Though LexisNexis is perhaps best known for its role as a powerful scholarly and legal research tool, the company also caters to the immensely lucrative "risk" industry, providing, it says, 10,000 different data points on hundreds of millions of people to companies like financial institutions and insurance companies who want to, say, flag individuals with a history of fraud. LexisNexis Risk Solutions is also marketed to law enforcement agencies, offering "advanced analytics to generate quality investigative leads, produce actionable intelligence and drive informed decisions" -- in other words, to find and arrest people.
The LexisNexis ICE deal appears to be providing a replacement for CLEAR, a risk industry service operated by Thomson Reuters that has been crucial to ICE's deportation efforts. In February, the Washington Post noted that the CLEAR contract was expiring and that it was "unclear whether the Biden administration will renew the deal or award a new contract." LexisNexis's February 25 ICE contract was shared with The Intercept by Mijente, a Latinx advocacy organization that has criticized links between ICE and tech companies it says are profiting from human rights abuses, including LexisNexis and Thomson Reuters. The contract shows LexisNexis will provide Homeland Security investigators access to billions of different records containing personal data aggregated from a wide array of public and private sources, including credit history, bankruptcy records, license plate images, and cellular subscriber information. The company will also provide analytical tools that can help police connect these vast stores of data to the right person. In a statement to The Intercept, a LexisNexis Risk Solutions spokesperson said: "Our tool contains data primarily from public government records. The principal non-public data is authorized by Congress for such uses in the Drivers Privacy Protection Act and Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act statutes." They declined to say exactly what categories of data the company would provide ICE under the new contract, or what policies, if any, will govern how agency agency uses it.
I wish there is a law that set hard limits on privacy.
When is enough is enough?
You don't lose your rights just because you're under investigation.
The civil liberties that are inconvenient for police are probably the ones that are most important.
You have no right to anonymity in many contexts explicitly visible to law enforcement.
You may not transfer more than $10k through a US bank without being identified.
You may not board an airplane without identifying yourself. To a literal uniformed government agent.
You must identify yourself and provide credentials when operating a motor vehicle and pulled over by police.
You must identify yourself to federal law enforcement when purchasing a firearm.
You must identify yourself (with or without providing crede
If you've ever had an eBay or Paypal account, Lexisnexis has your info.
If you've ever had a credit card or debit card in the US. Lexisnexis has your info.
Pretty much, if you have ever had a legitimate job in the US, Lexisnexis has your info.
And if this worries you, stop committing crimes. In all seriousness, Lexisnexis is entirely marketed towards legal (lawyers) information for building cases and evidence. This can work against you as much as it can help you when you're on the receiving end of a lawsuit.
Deportation is not a human rights violation (Score:1, Troll)
There is no natural right to close your eyes, spin a globe, and claim residency in whatever country your finger lands on.
Countries not only have a right, but also a duty to their citizens, to enforce the geographical boundaries and borders that delineate the area where that country's laws apply from where it does not, and part of that enforcement entails the deportations of people from outside of those borders who are apprehended inside those borders in violation of those laws.
If there isn't a tariff, there's no need for a customs house to collect it.
On the other side of the argument from you is a Constitutional law professor, Ilya Somin of George Mason University.
I quote:
"The detailed enumeration of congressional powers in Article I of the Constitution does not include any power to restrict migration as such, even though it does include the power to make laws concerning the âoenaturalizationâ of foreigners and âoeregulate Commerce with foreign Nations.â The Naturalization Clause does not create a power to prevent foreigners from ent
Okay, so if the federal government doesn't have the ability to prevent people from coming over the border (which, by the way, exactly one "constitutional lawyer" believes) that means the states have that power. This is your "out of the frying pan into the fire" moment, as I guarantee none of the border states want an endless stream of illegal aliens coming in, either. It'll be restricted either way.
Somehow I doubt this guy or the people who cite him are quite the small-government strict constructionists this line of argumentation would imply. If my hunch is correct, that would make this argument dishonest, since the principle cited to support it is not one he actually believes is a valid one in constitutional law.
I could be proven wrong, of course. One way to know would be to hear his views on the meaning of and the incorporation of the 2nd Amendment.
Isn't that the one that stops the government from disarming anyone? Seems no one is in favour of enforcing that.
We don't need ICE to have secure borders. They've only been around since 2003, if you'll recall. If anything, they've only things worse. It's exactly what you'd expect from an organization with virtually no accountability. Even the abuse and corruption was entirely predictable.
I don't think reform is possible. ICE needs to be abolished and replaced.
If the border agents could and would just simply take EVERYONE they capture, and drop them back immediately across the border every time....we'd have much les
I agree absolutely with one exception. The declaration of a ''border zone'' to include 100 miles in the interior where ''routine searches are "reasonable" there, and therefore do not violate the Fourth Amendment's proscription against "unreasonable searches and seizures".'' is absolutely ridiculous. Seeing as how 2 out of 3 people in the country live in that zone, it's basically an end run around the 4th amendment. It leads to jack booted type of enforcement. Quite honestly I don't care if that zone allows them more versititly to execute the laws of this country, but when it slows down free movement of people not under investigation, it's unacceptable.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
You know how to fix that, right?
Take away the excuse that there could be illegal aliens everywhere by building a fucking wall and guarding it instead of making bullshit excuses for how "the terrain" will keep the illegals out and how "it's not smart" to concentrate border agents...ya know...at the border.
You should read up on the history of the great wall of China if you think a wall will keep people out.
My house has walls. I find it exceedingly difficult to go through them. It's much much easier to use the doors.
Walls work dude. Walls are not magic forcefields*, but they are better than dry riverbeds, cattle fences, and just plain nothing.
*Debunk the crazy version (walls are a cureall) and claim you've debunked the sane version (walls are more effective than no wall). Typical dem. Or typical "virtual fence" equipment vendor. Whichever
Throughout all of recorded human history, border walls have been proven to be nothing but expensive failures. What on earth would make you think things will be different this time?
You know what they say about doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result, right?
If walls are so ineffective, why are all sorts of places protected by fences? Car impound lots, military bases, gated communities, certain private residences...
Oh that's right. Walls and fences do work. There's just a very strong incentive to lie and say they don't so that the flow of cheap labor and future democrat voters doesn't stop.
They're fundamentally different things. Can't you tell the difference?
If walls are so ineffective, why are all sorts of places protected by fences?
Walls are effective for plenty of needs. Gated communities use walls to inform trespassers they shouldn't continue. While there may be exceptions, I have never seen gated community walls which could actually keep someone out who wanted to cross. They are there to make sure after someone is caught they cannot claim they didn't know they were trespassing. That is not the reason for a US border wall.
A car impound lot's walls are effective at keeping cars in, not trespassers out. You could probably break into a
Except in the most modern of history in a country with modern technology. Times have changed, it works for Israel.
You don't need a ceiling. You need immigration checks at international airports and an air force that shoots down unidentified and unauthorized flights entering American airspace. Oh wait...we have those. The wall's the only missing bit.
Doesn't America have a Constitution? Doesn't that Constitution say in Article VI, "and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land" and hasn't America signed the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, or at least the 1967 Protocol, and ratified it in 1969 and made it the Supreme law of the Land?
Basically you're country has as supreme law that refugees are allowed to enter the land. I know you're a right wing nut job, so d
I don't see the connection.
The term "refugee" is clearly defined. People fleeing their country because the US offers better prospects, are not refugees. A refugee is someone fleeing their country when their government threatens them due to their belief, or because they may actually be prosecuted for their race or religion.
It also excludes anyone who has already been accepted into another country as a refugee. For example, Mexico accepting someone from Brazil will exclude that person from declaring themselve
My house has walls. I find it exceedingly difficult to go through them. It's much much easier to use the doors. Walls work dude.
Even ignoring the fact your walls are mostly only effective because you also have a roof, your walls are only effective because people are not motivated enough to bypass them.
[Walls] are better than dry riverbeds, cattle fences, and just plain nothing.
That may be true, but it is a very poor argument for building walls. I don't care if one solution is better than another if neither are effective. My bike may be more effective than walking to get to my job 32 miles away, but who cares? I've taken an 11 hour commute and made it a 4 hour commute instead. Still not effective, and not wor
They didn't have electronics. Tunnelling is defacto impossible with correctly applied technology and there's no more need for human guards.
The wall just has to delay people a bit and make trespassers easily electronically detectable, for everything else there's attack helicopters and gunboats. Also imposing, for psychological deterrence.
part of that enforcement entails the deportations of people from outside of those borders who are apprehended inside those borders in violation of those laws
I think I have more of an issue that ICE is contracting a 3rd party to provide data. If you buy car insurance, LexisNexis has information on you. If you have a rental history, LexisNexis has information on you. And there's a whole smattering of other hum-drum activities that I'm sure a lot of us do, which is collected by this agency. That raises a 4th Amendment concern because of the 14th Amendment. The 14th Amendment indicates that all people, citizens or not, while on US soil must be ran through due
I'm not all that bothered by government records being provided to the government.
The problem with ICE, like the problem with other law enforcement agencies, is not that they are enforcing laws. It's the obscene manner in which they go about it.
Workers should be able to freely follow capital.
In other news, there are now more people driving without licenses or insurance.
I found out a few weeks ago Intuit/Quicken uses them for a back end "threat analysis" for authentication patterns... Use your login "too much" and it locks the desktop app for three hours.
Lexis Nexus operates on plausible deniability, for like decades.
The only thing this changes is a forward push on individual right's.
It's simply more transparent, but they have been dirty for 20 years.
They will need information to do them.
Those who want open borders should declare they oppose the legal right of nations to border control then vote borders out of existence.
It's hypocritical to complain about enforcement when the real gripe is with the law itself.
Social control by tantrum and moral panic is the rage. so LatinX thou art and shall be until the (very White) Leftists who make the rules find a name for you they like better.
It's pretty much the same. Have you ever tried to dispute what's in your LexisNexis report? You likely don't even know when it's being used to sort you. At least the Chinese are upfront with their people about the existence of their social credit system.
From the byline...
Yes, deportation of felons. Homeland Security Investigations, the division he's dog-whistling to his readers about, is the criminal investigation arm of ICE. They don't detain and deport garden variety illegals. They are sent after criminals, traffickers, employers, etc.
Biden didn't just shut down the ERO operations (ERO is the division that does 99% of all deportations), they shut down the HSI deporta
People should cooperate with investigators (Score:2)
That should be perfectly clear to everyone.
Immigration laws do not make criminals into victims.